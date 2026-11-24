Key Takeaways Selected purchase closing costs, excluding lender fees and commissions, averaged $4,528 nationally in 2025, about 1% of the average $433,632 sale price.

Washington, D.C. ($13,836), Delaware ($12,707) and New York ($12,418) were the most expensive, largely because of transfer taxes.

South Dakota ($1,386), Iowa ($1,541) and Missouri ($1,748) were the cheapest.

Where you buy can matter as much as how much you borrow. A buyer in Delaware pays about 3% of the price at closing on average, while a buyer in South Dakota pays well under half a percent. Most of that gap comes from state and local transfer and mortgage recording taxes. The report’s included title, settlement, recording and tax charges contribute to these differences; lender fees and commissions are outside this table. These are state averages, not borrower quotes.

In this article (Skip to...)

Google AI & Search Preference Want to see our expert mortgage insights first? Add The Mortgage Reports as a preferred source on Google. You’ll automatically see our latest rate analyses, buying guides, and housing forecasts highlighted in your Google Search, AI Mode, and AI Overviews. Follow on Google

Average closing costs by state

State Avg. sale price Avg. closing costs % of price Alabama $319,589 $2,867 0.90% Alaska $406,786 $2,946 0.72% Arizona $480,399 $3,507 0.73% Arkansas $305,565 $2,666 0.87% California $747,854 $5,577 0.75% Colorado $546,627 $2,737 0.50% Connecticut $487,089 $4,222 0.87% Delaware $415,814 $12,707 3.06% District of Columbia $616,476 $13,836 2.24% Florida $462,390 $8,128 1.76% Georgia $395,899 $4,944 1.25% Hawaii $913,449 $5,977 0.65% Idaho $524,073 $3,351 0.64% Illinois $353,221 $4,974 1.41% Indiana $287,866 $1,980 0.69% Iowa $276,382 $1,541 0.56% Kansas $301,116 $2,435 0.81% Kentucky $288,452 $2,608 0.90% Louisiana $298,903 $3,492 1.17% Maine $424,302 $3,662 0.86% Maryland $469,782 $9,486 2.02% Massachusetts $612,580 $4,759 0.78% Michigan $359,012 $3,907 1.09% Minnesota $395,314 $3,282 0.83% Mississippi $246,219 $2,366 0.96% Missouri $301,167 $1,748 0.58% Montana $470,721 $3,173 0.67% Nebraska $325,800 $2,299 0.71% Nevada $511,891 $4,159 0.81% New Hampshire $501,296 $6,445 1.29% New Jersey $615,580 $5,382 0.87% New Mexico $363,174 $2,980 0.82% New York $534,697 $12,418 2.32% North Carolina $422,364 $2,462 0.58% North Dakota $327,746 $2,228 0.68% Ohio $301,017 $3,187 1.06% Oklahoma $274,110 $2,979 1.09% Oregon $517,921 $3,398 0.66% Pennsylvania $359,521 $8,366 2.33% Rhode Island $551,287 $3,719 0.67% South Carolina $403,313 $2,753 0.68% South Dakota $354,327 $1,386 0.39% Tennessee $433,721 $5,184 1.20% Texas $402,804 $3,754 0.93% Utah $578,787 $4,143 0.72% Vermont $390,822 $9,164 2.34% Virginia $523,332 $7,294 1.39% Washington $609,890 $5,261 0.86% West Virginia $278,279 $3,238 1.16% Wisconsin $357,202 $2,789 0.78% Wyoming $469,306 $3,046 0.65%

Source: LodeStar 2025 Purchase Mortgage Closing Cost Data Report, as reported by Bankrate (Nov. 2026). Excludes lender fees and commissions. State averages, not borrower quotes.

Add lender fees

These figures leave out lender charges. In the rate data The Mortgage Reports publishes, lender fees on a 30-year conventional purchase loan averaged about $1,105 on Nov. 13, 2026, plus an average of 0.37 point. These separate samples are not a borrower-specific total. Your lender fees, points, prepaids, escrows and other applicable costs depend on your transaction; use your Loan Estimate for your own cost breakdown.

Why closing costs vary so much

States with high transfer and mortgage recording taxes (Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Vermont, D.C.) top the list. States with little or no transfer tax, such as South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri and Colorado, sit at the bottom.

How to lower your closing costs

Ask the seller for concessions (real estate commissions are negotiable and aren’t included in these figures)

Use closing cost assistance from your state housing agency

Compare lender fees and title insurance quotes

Check for first-time buyer transfer tax exemptions (several states offer them)

How we got these numbers

State averages come from LodeStar’s 2025 purchase closing cost report (via Bankrate). The lender fee estimate comes from Bankrate rate data published by The Mortgage Reports for Nov. 13, 2026.

FAQ

What state has the highest closing costs? Delaware as a share of price (3.06%); Washington, D.C. in dollars ($13,836). What state has the lowest closing costs? South Dakota ($1,386, 0.39%). What are average closing costs in Florida? About $8,128, or 1.76% of the price. Do these include lender fees? No. The state averages exclude lender fees and commissions. Your lender fees, points, prepaids, escrows and other applicable costs depend on your transaction; use your Loan Estimate for your own cost breakdown.

Related: Average closing costs; who pays closing costs; monthly mortgage payment by home price.

Sources: LodeStar: 2025 Purchase Mortgage Closing Cost Data Report; Bankrate: Average closing costs by state (LodeStar 2025 data; Nov. 2026); Bankrate rate data via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 13, 2026).