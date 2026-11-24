Key Takeaways
- Selected purchase closing costs, excluding lender fees and commissions, averaged $4,528 nationally in 2025, about 1% of the average $433,632 sale price.
- Washington, D.C. ($13,836), Delaware ($12,707) and New York ($12,418) were the most expensive, largely because of transfer taxes.
- South Dakota ($1,386), Iowa ($1,541) and Missouri ($1,748) were the cheapest.
Where you buy can matter as much as how much you borrow. A buyer in Delaware pays about 3% of the price at closing on average, while a buyer in South Dakota pays well under half a percent. Most of that gap comes from state and local transfer and mortgage recording taxes. The report’s included title, settlement, recording and tax charges contribute to these differences; lender fees and commissions are outside this table. These are state averages, not borrower quotes.Check your home buying options. Start here
In this article (Skip to...)
- Average closing costs by state
- Add lender fees
- Why closing costs vary so much
- How to lower your closing costs
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
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Average closing costs by state
|State
|Avg. sale price
|Avg. closing costs
|% of price
|Alabama
|$319,589
|$2,867
|0.90%
|Alaska
|$406,786
|$2,946
|0.72%
|Arizona
|$480,399
|$3,507
|0.73%
|Arkansas
|$305,565
|$2,666
|0.87%
|California
|$747,854
|$5,577
|0.75%
|Colorado
|$546,627
|$2,737
|0.50%
|Connecticut
|$487,089
|$4,222
|0.87%
|Delaware
|$415,814
|$12,707
|3.06%
|District of Columbia
|$616,476
|$13,836
|2.24%
|Florida
|$462,390
|$8,128
|1.76%
|Georgia
|$395,899
|$4,944
|1.25%
|Hawaii
|$913,449
|$5,977
|0.65%
|Idaho
|$524,073
|$3,351
|0.64%
|Illinois
|$353,221
|$4,974
|1.41%
|Indiana
|$287,866
|$1,980
|0.69%
|Iowa
|$276,382
|$1,541
|0.56%
|Kansas
|$301,116
|$2,435
|0.81%
|Kentucky
|$288,452
|$2,608
|0.90%
|Louisiana
|$298,903
|$3,492
|1.17%
|Maine
|$424,302
|$3,662
|0.86%
|Maryland
|$469,782
|$9,486
|2.02%
|Massachusetts
|$612,580
|$4,759
|0.78%
|Michigan
|$359,012
|$3,907
|1.09%
|Minnesota
|$395,314
|$3,282
|0.83%
|Mississippi
|$246,219
|$2,366
|0.96%
|Missouri
|$301,167
|$1,748
|0.58%
|Montana
|$470,721
|$3,173
|0.67%
|Nebraska
|$325,800
|$2,299
|0.71%
|Nevada
|$511,891
|$4,159
|0.81%
|New Hampshire
|$501,296
|$6,445
|1.29%
|New Jersey
|$615,580
|$5,382
|0.87%
|New Mexico
|$363,174
|$2,980
|0.82%
|New York
|$534,697
|$12,418
|2.32%
|North Carolina
|$422,364
|$2,462
|0.58%
|North Dakota
|$327,746
|$2,228
|0.68%
|Ohio
|$301,017
|$3,187
|1.06%
|Oklahoma
|$274,110
|$2,979
|1.09%
|Oregon
|$517,921
|$3,398
|0.66%
|Pennsylvania
|$359,521
|$8,366
|2.33%
|Rhode Island
|$551,287
|$3,719
|0.67%
|South Carolina
|$403,313
|$2,753
|0.68%
|South Dakota
|$354,327
|$1,386
|0.39%
|Tennessee
|$433,721
|$5,184
|1.20%
|Texas
|$402,804
|$3,754
|0.93%
|Utah
|$578,787
|$4,143
|0.72%
|Vermont
|$390,822
|$9,164
|2.34%
|Virginia
|$523,332
|$7,294
|1.39%
|Washington
|$609,890
|$5,261
|0.86%
|West Virginia
|$278,279
|$3,238
|1.16%
|Wisconsin
|$357,202
|$2,789
|0.78%
|Wyoming
|$469,306
|$3,046
|0.65%
Source: LodeStar 2025 Purchase Mortgage Closing Cost Data Report, as reported by Bankrate (Nov. 2026). Excludes lender fees and commissions. State averages, not borrower quotes.
Add lender fees
These figures leave out lender charges. In the rate data The Mortgage Reports publishes, lender fees on a 30-year conventional purchase loan averaged about $1,105 on Nov. 13, 2026, plus an average of 0.37 point. These separate samples are not a borrower-specific total. Your lender fees, points, prepaids, escrows and other applicable costs depend on your transaction; use your Loan Estimate for your own cost breakdown.
Why closing costs vary so much
States with high transfer and mortgage recording taxes (Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Vermont, D.C.) top the list. States with little or no transfer tax, such as South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri and Colorado, sit at the bottom.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
How to lower your closing costs
- Ask the seller for concessions (real estate commissions are negotiable and aren’t included in these figures)
- Use closing cost assistance from your state housing agency
- Compare lender fees and title insurance quotes
- Check for first-time buyer transfer tax exemptions (several states offer them)
How we got these numbers
State averages come from LodeStar’s 2025 purchase closing cost report (via Bankrate). The lender fee estimate comes from Bankrate rate data published by The Mortgage Reports for Nov. 13, 2026.
FAQ
Related: Average closing costs; who pays closing costs; monthly mortgage payment by home price.
Sources: LodeStar: 2025 Purchase Mortgage Closing Cost Data Report; Bankrate: Average closing costs by state (LodeStar 2025 data; Nov. 2026); Bankrate rate data via The Mortgage Reports (Nov. 13, 2026).