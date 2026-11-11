Condo Mortgage Rates: How Much More Than a House?

Key Takeaways Fannie Mae adds a condo price adjustment of 0.750% of the loan amount when you put less than 25% down (LTV above 75%), 0.125% at 25% to 40% down, and 0% at 40% or more down.

With 20% down and a 740 score, a condo’s total LLPA is 1.625% versus 0.875% for a single-family home, or about $2,400 more on a $320,000 loan.

Using a rule of thumb of 0.25% of rate per point, that’s an estimated 0.19 percentage point higher rate, about 7.61% versus 7.42% as of Nov. 10, 2026.

As of November 2026, a conventional condo loan costs more than the same loan on a single-family house when you put less than 25% down: Fannie Mae charges an extra 0.750% of the loan amount, per the Fannie Mae Loan-Level Price Adjustment Matrix. For a 740 credit score with 20% down, that lifts the total adjustment from 0.875% to 1.625%. Added to the Nov. 10, 2026 average 30-year conventional rate of 7.201% (7.270% APR), that’s an estimated rate of about 7.61% for the condo versus 7.42% for the house, or roughly $41 more a month on a $320,000 loan. These are estimates; actual rates depend on your credit, down payment, property and lender.

In this article (Skip to...)

Google AI & Search Preference Want to see our expert mortgage insights first? Add The Mortgage Reports as a preferred source on Google. You’ll automatically see our latest rate analyses, buying guides, and housing forecasts highlighted in your Google Search, AI Mode, and AI Overviews. Follow on Google

Estimated condo vs. single-family rates (740 credit score)

This table uses a $400,000 purchase price and a 740 credit score, with rates built from the Nov. 10, 2026 Mortech average plus Fannie Mae’s LLPAs. For other scores, see mortgage rates by credit score.

Down payment (LTV) House LLPA Condo LLPA (score + condo) Estimated house rate Estimated condo rate Extra condo cost 30% (70%) 0.125% 0.250% About 7.23% About 7.26% +0.03% 25% (75%) 0.375% 0.500% About 7.30% About 7.33% +0.03% 20% (80%) 0.875% 1.625% About 7.42% About 7.61% +0.19% 10% (90%) 0.750% 1.500% About 7.39% About 7.58% +0.19% 5% (95%) 0.625% 1.375% About 7.36% About 7.55% +0.19% 3% (97%) 0.500% 1.250% About 7.33% About 7.51% +0.19%

Today’s ( November 12, 2026 ) average 30-year conventional rate is 7.283% (7.354% APR). The table stays fixed on the Nov. 10, 2026 average of 7.201% (7.270% APR) so the math can be checked. Loans under 20% down also need private mortgage insurance, which isn’t included here.

When the condo LLPA applies

Loan-level price adjustments, or LLPAs, are one-time fees Fannie Mae charges lenders on the conventional loans it buys. They’re quoted as a percentage of the loan amount, or points. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau notes that one point equals 1% of the loan amount. Your lender may charge the fee at closing or build it into a higher rate.

The condo adjustment is set by LTV only, so it’s the same at every credit score. Here is the condo row from Fannie Mae’s matrix dated 09.30.2026:

LTV Down payment Condo LLPA 60% or less 40% or more 0.000% 60.01% to 75% 25% to 39.99% 0.125% Above 75% Less than 25% 0.750%

The same condo row appears in the purchase, limited cash-out refinance and cash-out refinance tables, so refinancing a condo carries it too.

Fannie Mae lists the condo charge under adjustments “applicable for all loans,” not only loans over 15 years, so it isn’t limited to 30-year terms in the current matrix.

It doesn’t apply to co-ops or to detached condo units.

LLPAs add together. The condo charge sits on top of the credit score and LTV charge, plus any others such as a second home.

Fannie Mae waives all LLPAs, including the condo charge, for HomeReady loans and for first-time buyers with qualifying income at or below 100% of area median income (120% in high-cost areas).

Learn more in our guide to loan-level price adjustments.

What the condo adjustment costs per month and at closing

On a $400,000 purchase with a 740 score, the condo charge in dollars and its estimated effect on principal and interest look like this:

Down payment Loan amount Condo charge in dollars Est. house payment Est. condo payment Monthly difference 25% $300,000 $375 $2,056 $2,062 About $6 20% $320,000 $2,400 $2,220 $2,261 About $41 10% $360,000 $2,700 $2,490 $2,536 About $46 3% $388,000 $2,910 $2,667 $2,717 About $50

Payments are principal and interest only. The rates are estimated interest rates, not APRs, and are not offers. Condo owners also pay HOA dues, which a lender counts when it checks your debt-to-income ratio. The biggest jump in condo pricing happens between 25% and 20% down, where the charge rises from 0.125% to 0.750%.

Condo project approval: the building matters too

With a condo, the lender checks the whole project, not just your unit. Fannie Mae’s Selling Guide section B4-2.1-01 (updated Aug. 5, 2026) says the lender must determine that the project meets Fannie Mae’s eligibility requirements before the loan is delivered. Depending on the project, that can be a Full Review through Fannie Mae’s Condo Project Manager, a Project Eligibility Review Service (PERS) review, or an FHA project approval.

Some projects skip the full review. Under section B4-2.1-02, review is waived for detached condo units, two- to four-unit projects, and five- to ten-unit projects that aren’t part of a larger development. If a building doesn’t meet the standards, you may need a different loan type. Our guide to buying a condo with an FHA, VA or conventional loan covers the options.

How we got these numbers

We started with the Mortech national average 30-year conventional purchase rate of 7.201% (7.270% APR) for Nov. 10, 2026. For the house, we used the purchase grid LLPA for a 740 to 759 Classic FICO score at each LTV in the Fannie Mae Loan-Level Price Adjustment Matrix (dated 09.30.2026). For the condo, we added the matrix’s condo adjustment for the same LTV. We converted points to rate with a rule of thumb of about 0.25 percentage point of rate per 1 point on a 30-year loan. That conversion is our estimate, and lenders price points differently. The Mortech figure is an average, not a quote for a specific borrower, so focus on the gap between the house and condo columns. All results are estimates. Estimated rates are interest rates, not APRs: they don’t include lender fees, points or mortgage insurance, and they aren’t offers.

FAQ

Are condo mortgage rates higher than house rates? Often, on conventional loans. Fannie Mae adds a 0.750% of loan amount charge on condos with less than 25% down, which works out to roughly 0.19 percentage point of rate using a 0.25%-per-point rule of thumb. How much down payment avoids the condo LLPA? At 40% or more down (60% LTV or less) the condo LLPA is 0%. From 25% to just under 40% down it is 0.125%, per Fannie Mae's matrix dated 09.30.2026. Does the condo LLPA apply to a refinance? Yes. The same condo charges appear in Fannie Mae's limited cash-out and cash-out refinance tables, from 0.125% at 60.01% to 75% LTV up to 0.750% above 75%. Do detached condos pay the condo LLPA? No. Fannie Mae's matrix says the condo LLPA does not apply to co-ops or detached condo units. What is condo project approval? It is the lender's check that the condo project meets Fannie Mae's standards. Detached units and two- to four-unit projects have the review waived under Selling Guide section B4-2.1-02.

Sources: Fannie Mae Loan-Level Price Adjustment Matrix; Fannie Mae Selling Guide B4-2.1-01; Fannie Mae Selling Guide B4-2.1-02; Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, lender credits and points; Mortech national average rates, Nov. 10, 2026.