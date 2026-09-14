How a Reverse Mortgage Pays for a Parent’s Home Renovations and In-Home Care

Key Takeaways A parent keeps ownership of their home with a HECM reverse mortgage and cannot be forced out as long as loan terms are met.

Proceeds can fund renovations like a walk-in shower or ramp, and can also help pay for ongoing in-home care.

Upfront fees are significant and the parent stays responsible for taxes, insurance, and upkeep, which reduces what’s left for heirs.

Your parent owns their home outright but has no cash for the walk-in shower, the ramp, or the home health aide that would let them stay put. You’ve heard a reverse mortgage could pay for that, and you’ve also heard it’s a scam that ends with the bank owning the house and Mom evicted.

Before you talk to a specialist, consider who keeps the home, how the money reaches a contractor or care agency, what it costs, and what’s left for you and your siblings.

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What a Reverse Mortgage Actually Is, in Plain Terms

A reverse mortgage is a legitimate, federally regulated loan that fits some families and is wrong for others. It is not a scam, and it is not free money.

It lets a homeowner age 62 or older borrow against their home equity without the required monthly mortgage payments a traditional loan demands, as long as they keep living in the home and meet the loan’s obligations. Per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the most common type is the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), available only to homeowners 62 and older.

A HECM is insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). That’s why every borrower must complete counseling with a HUD-approved reverse mortgage counseling agency before applying, a step meant to ensure your parent understands the loan, its costs, and the alternatives.

A reverse mortgage is a loan against the home, not a sale of the home. Your parent borrows money and the home secures the debt, the same way it does with a regular mortgage.

Myth vs. Fact

Myth: “It’s a scam.” Fact: A HECM is an FHA-insured loan regulated by HUD, with HUD-approved counseling required before closing.

Myth: “The bank owns the home.” Fact: Your parent keeps the title; the lender records a lien and is repaid later.

Myth: “Mom gets evicted.” Fact: Your parent can’t be removed for having a reverse mortgage as long as they meet the loan’s obligations.

Who Actually Owns the Home, and Can My Parent Be Forced Out?

The bank does not own the home. Your parent keeps the title and stays the owner; the lender records a lien, exactly what a traditional mortgage lender does. The deed doesn’t change. The fear exists because the loan is eventually repaid from the home, but “repaid later from the home” is not “the bank owns it now.”

Your parent also can’t be evicted for simply having a reverse mortgage. They can keep living there as long as they meet the loan’s obligations. Per the CFPB, those are: the home stays their principal residence, they keep paying property taxes and homeowners insurance, and they keep the home maintained.

The flip side is real: the home can be lost if those obligations aren’t met. Falling behind on taxes or insurance, or letting the home fall into serious disrepair, can make the loan due. This is often where an adult child helps, by making sure taxes and insurance get paid, or by asking the lender about a set-aside from the loan funds to cover them.

A spouse not on the loan may also be protected. Under HUD’s rules, an eligible non-borrowing spouse may be able to stay in the home after the borrowing spouse dies or moves out. The CFPB notes qualifying can be difficult and depends on when the loan was originated, so a surviving spouse should talk with a HUD-approved housing counselor or an attorney.

What your parent must keep doing to stay in the home

Live there as their primary residence

Pay property taxes

Keep homeowners insurance in force

Keep the home maintained and in good repair

How the Equity Actually Becomes Money for Renovations

How much your parent can borrow is the principal limit. The CFPB says it depends on the borrower’s age, the interest rate, and the home’s value; older borrowers, higher-value homes, and lower rates produce a higher limit. Exact amounts vary, so treat this as a concept.

For renovations, the payout method matters most. A HECM offers a line of credit, monthly payments, or a lump sum, and two fit renovation work well.

Line of credit. Draw money as phases come due and pay interest only on what’s used. The CFPB notes unused credit keeps growing, up to a stated maximum, making it a good fit for a phased project whose final cost isn’t known up front.

Lump sum. All funds come out at once at a fixed rate. It suits a single large project, but the CFPB flags it costs more, because interest and fees apply to the entire amount from closing, and the amount available may be lower.

The renovations families fund this way make aging in place possible: walk-in showers or tub cutouts, wheelchair ramps, grab bars, wider doorways, first-floor bedroom or bathroom conversions, and safer flooring and lighting.

How the money reaches the work: loan funds go to your parent, who pays the contractor. That differs from a repair set-aside. If the FHA appraisal finds required repairs to meet property standards, the lender may require them and set aside part of the loan for them, separate from elective upgrades.

Payout options and what each is best for

Payout option Best for Lump sum A single large, one-time renovation Line of credit Phased or uncertain renovation costs; unused credit can grow over time Monthly (tenure or term) Ongoing, recurring costs like in-home care Combination (line of credit + monthly) Mixed needs: some renovation now, care later

How a Reverse Mortgage Pays for Ongoing In-Home Care

Care is recurring, unlike a one-time renovation. A reverse mortgage can pay for home health aides, personal-care caregivers, care-agency fees, and medical bills, and can build a cushion for emergencies. Once any existing liens are cleared, HECM proceeds can generally be used for these costs.

Because care costs come monthly, a monthly payout or line of credit usually fits better than a lump sum. The CFPB describes two monthly options: tenure, which pays a set amount for as long as your parent keeps the loan and lives in the home, and term, which pays a set amount for a fixed number of years. A line of credit works too, letting your parent draw what a given month’s care costs. A lump sum is the weakest fit, since interest and fees apply to the whole amount even though care is paid gradually.

One condition matters most: the parent must keep living in the home as their primary residence. According to the CFPB, if your parent is away in a healthcare facility (hospital, assisted living, nursing home, or rehab) for more than 12 consecutive months, the loan can become due and payable. So it funds care that keeps your parent at home; it doesn’t follow them into a long-term facility stay.

Used within that condition, it can ease the burden, covering professional care that reduces the hours and cost falling on you while letting your parent stay independent. Plan ahead for the possibility that care needs eventually exceed what’s manageable at home, and talk it through with a specialist before setting the payout up.

What It Costs: Upfront Fees, Ongoing Costs, and the Obligations That Remain

This is not free money. A reverse mortgage is typically more expensive than other home loans, and unlike a regular mortgage, the amount owed grows over time rather than shrinking.

Based on the CFPB’s cost breakdown, costs fall into two buckets.

Upfront costs are paid once, at the start:

An origination fee paid to the lender (the CFPB puts this at $6,000 or less)

An initial mortgage insurance premium paid to the FHA

Real estate closing costs to third parties: appraisal, title search, surveys, inspections, recording fees, mortgage taxes, and credit checks

The HUD-approved counseling fee

Ongoing costs are added to the loan balance each month:

Interest

Servicing fees to the lender

The annual mortgage insurance premium, which the CFPB states equals 0.5% of the outstanding mortgage balance

Your parent’s continued property charges: homeowners insurance and property taxes (and flood insurance where it applies)

In short, the balance grows rather than shrinks, because each month’s interest and fees stack on the prior balance, and that growth reduces the equity left over time. The CFPB’s takeaway: the larger the balance and the longer the loan runs, the more it costs, so borrowing only what’s needed keeps costs down.

The CFPB notes upfront costs can be paid in cash or rolled into the loan, but rolling them in leaves less to spend. Any specific rate, fee, or dollar figure beyond what’s sourced here varies by lender and program and should come from a specialist with the required disclosures.

Upfront costs vs. ongoing costs

Upfront (paid once) Ongoing (added to the balance) Origination fee ($6,000 or less) Interest Initial mortgage insurance premium (FHA) Annual mortgage insurance premium (0.5% of the balance) Appraisal, title, closing costs Servicing fees HUD counseling fee Property taxes, homeowners insurance, maintenance

What Happens to the Home, and What's Left for Heirs

A reverse mortgage reduces what heirs inherit, but “reduces” is not “eliminates,” and neither your parent nor you are ever personally on the hook for a shortfall.

The loan becomes due and payable when the last borrower permanently moves out, sells the home, or passes away. At that point, the home’s federal non-recourse protection matters most. Per the CFPB, if heirs sell, they repay the full loan balance, or at least 95% of the home’s appraised value if the balance owed exceeds the home’s worth. FHA mortgage insurance covers the rest. Nobody in the family owes the difference.

Heirs generally have three paths:

Keep the home. Pay off the loan balance and stay, often by getting a loan of their own.

Sell the home. If it’s worth more than the balance, sell, repay the loan, and the leftover equity goes to the estate. If it’s worth less, sell for at least 95% of appraised value and insurance covers the gap.

Walk away. Turn the home over to the lender with no personal liability for any shortfall.

On timing: the CFPB says once heirs receive a due-and-payable notice, they have 30 days to buy, sell, or turn the home over. That may be extended up to six months so heirs can sell or arrange financing, and HUD may grant further extensions in some cases.

Because this is where inheritance tension surfaces, have the family talk openly about expectations. For anything touching title, the deed, or estate planning, consult a licensed elder-law or estate attorney.

When the loan comes due, heirs can:

Keep: repay or refinance the balance to hold the home

Sell: repay the loan and keep any leftover equity for the estate

Walk away: deed the home to the lender, with no personal liability

The Trade-offs to Weigh: Medicaid, Benefits, and Whether This Is the Right Move

Reverse mortgage money is a loan, not income, and that distinction drives most benefits questions. The Social Security Administration’s policy manual (POMS SI 00815.350) states that proceeds of a bona fide loan are not income to the borrower, because they must be repaid. So they generally don’t affect Social Security retirement benefits or Medicare, which aren’t based on income or assets.

Need-based programs are the exception. Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) look at both income and assets. Loan proceeds aren’t counted as income, but money still sitting in a bank account can count as an asset, which can affect eligibility. Specifics vary by program and state, and how and when the proceeds are used matters. If Medicaid for long-term care is part of the picture, treat this as a question for a licensed elder-law attorney or Medicaid planning professional.

A reverse mortgage is also one option, not the only one. Alternatives to weigh:

Selling the home and downsizing somewhere more affordable

A home equity loan or HELOC, which the CFPB notes may be cheaper, though these usually require monthly payments and depend on income and credit

Family funding from adult children or other relatives

VA or other benefits your parent may qualify for

May fit if: your parent has strong equity, wants to stay in the home, and can keep up taxes, insurance, and maintenance. May not fit if: your parent plans to move soon, may struggle to keep up property charges, or Medicaid long-term-care planning is in play.

None of this is personalized financial, tax, or legal advice. Anything involving Medicaid, gifting, title, or taxes should go to a licensed elder-law attorney and/or a tax professional. The right next steps: HUD-approved counseling and a conversation with a reverse mortgage specialist, questions written down first.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does my parent have to be 62 to get a reverse mortgage?

For a HECM, yes. The CFPB states these loans are available only to homeowners 62 and older, and age is one of several requirements. Other eligibility nuances can apply, so confirm details against the reverse mortgage requirements and with a specialist.

Can my parent get a reverse mortgage if the home still has a small mortgage on it?

Often, yes. The CFPB explains a borrower must own the home outright or have a low enough balance to pay it off at closing, and your parent can use money from the reverse mortgage to pay off that existing balance, as long as there’s enough equity. Whether it works depends on the numbers, so confirm with a specialist.

Will I (the adult child) be responsible for the reverse mortgage debt?

No, not personally. Thanks to the federal non-recourse feature, neither your parent nor the heirs ever owe more than the home is worth when the loan comes due. Heirs can keep the home by repaying the balance, sell it and keep any leftover equity, or turn it over to the lender, none of which puts your own money at risk for a shortfall.

How long does it take to get the money for renovations or care?

There isn’t a fixed number; it varies by lender and situation. The general path is HUD-approved counseling, then application, an FHA appraisal, closing, and then the funds become available in whatever payout form your parent chose. A specialist can give a realistic timeline for your parent’s case.

Is the money from a reverse mortgage taxable?

Reverse mortgage proceeds are generally treated as loan proceeds, not taxable income, consistent with how the SSA treats loan proceeds. That said, tax situations vary, so confirm your parent’s specifics with a licensed tax professional.