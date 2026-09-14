Reverse Mortgage Payout Options: Line of Credit vs. Lump Sum vs. Monthly for Home Projects

Key Takeaways Reverse mortgage proceeds can come three ways: a line of credit, a lump sum, or monthly payments, and the choice affects both cost and risk.

For projects spread over months or years, a line of credit often fits better because you only draw (and accrue interest on) what you use.

A HUD-approved counselor and a licensed originator can help match the payout structure to your specific plan.

A reverse mortgage can fund aging-in-place work like a walk-in shower, a ramp, or kitchen updates, but how you take the money changes both what it costs and how much risk you carry, not just when the cash arrives.

Payout options come in three forms, a line of credit, a lump sum, or monthly payments, and the right one depends on whether your spending lands all at once or in phases.

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The three ways to receive reverse mortgage funds

A reverse mortgage isn’t a single lump-sum check. With the most common type, the federally insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), you choose how the money reaches you, and you can mix the options. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, there are three main ways to receive your funds.

Line of credit. You draw money as you need it and pay interest and fees only on what you’ve used, per the CFPB. There are no required monthly mortgage payments, though you still must keep up property taxes, homeowners insurance, and upkeep. This option carries an adjustable interest rate and can be combined with a monthly payout.

Lump sum. You withdraw all available funds at once, typically at closing. The CFPB notes this is generally tied to a fixed interest rate, and the total available may be lower than with the other options. It’s often used to pay off an existing mortgage or cover a single large expense.

Monthly payments. You receive a set payment each month, in one of two forms. A term payment gives you fixed payouts for a set number of years. A tenure payment continues for as long as you keep the reverse mortgage and live in the home as your primary residence, per the CFPB. Monthly payouts also carry an adjustable rate and can be combined with a line of credit.

Because these can be combined, a borrower funding work over time might set up a line of credit for project draws and layer in a monthly payment for ongoing costs. A HUD-approved counselor or reverse mortgage specialist can walk through which combination fits your situation.

Payout option How you receive funds Rate type Interest accrual Best-fit spending pattern Line of credit Draw as needed over time Adjustable Only on funds you’ve drawn Spending spread out in phases Lump sum All available funds at once Fixed On the full amount from closing One large expense done all at once Monthly payments Set payment each month (term or tenure) Adjustable Only on funds drawn so far Steady, predictable ongoing costs

Why how you draw the money changes what it costs

With a reverse mortgage, interest and fees are added to your loan balance each month, so the balance grows over time rather than shrinking, per the CFPB. What you control is how much money is sitting in that balance accruing interest, decided by how you take the funds.

Take a lump sum and interest and fees begin accruing on the entire amount from closing, which the CFPB flags as the higher-cost path. Use a line of credit or monthly payments and you pay interest and fees only on what you’ve drawn so far, which is why the CFPB describes both as lower cost.

That difference compounds into equity. Because the balance rises as interest is added each month, a balance that starts large and starts early grows faster, leaving less equity in the home over time. Drawing only what you need, when you need it, keeps more of your interest clock from starting until you actually spend, so you’re not paying to borrow money you haven’t spent yet.

Matching the payout to a phased home-modification timeline

Aging-in-place work rarely happens all at once. A typical sequence might be an accessible bathroom first, a ramp or stair lift a year or two later, then kitchen updates. Common modifications include grab bars, walk-in showers, ramps, stair lifts, and widened doorways.

Phased spending usually favors a line of credit. When costs land in stages, you can draw for each phase as it arrives and leave the rest of your available funds alone. You’re not paying interest on the ramp money while you’re still only doing the bathroom.

A lump sum can still fit a single large project done all at once, or a situation where you need the full amount up front, such as paying off an existing mortgage balance so the reverse mortgage can take its place.

Monthly payments fit steady, predictable costs rather than one-time projects, such as ongoing in-home care running alongside your modifications. If part of your need is a reliable monthly stream and part is project-based, remember the options can be combined.

For deeper detail on the projects themselves, see how to use a reverse mortgage for home improvements.

Your spending pattern Best-fit payout option One big project, done all at once Lump sum Projects spread out over months or years Line of credit Steady, predictable monthly need Monthly payments (term or tenure)

How the line-of-credit growth feature works

One feature makes the line of credit especially useful for phased spenders: the unused portion of a HECM line of credit can grow over time. As the CFPB puts it, whatever you don’t use in your credit line keeps growing, letting you borrow up to a maximum amount stated in your mortgage.

The growth applies to credit you haven’t drawn, and it’s tied to the loan’s interest rate and the annual mortgage insurance premium, the same factors that shape what the loan costs. Because it’s tied to the loan and not your home’s value, available credit can keep growing even in a year when home values don’t. For someone modifying a home in stages, that can mean more credit to draw from when a later phase arrives than there was at the start.

Two caveats apply. First, this is not free money or a guaranteed payout, it’s an increase in how much you’re able to borrow against your home, and every dollar you draw still accrues interest. Second, the growth applies only to the unused portion, so if you draw the full line, there’s nothing left to grow.

For how reverse mortgage rates work, see the reverse mortgage rates explainer.

The tradeoffs and risks of each option

Each option carries risk.

Line of credit. The adjustable rate can move over time, so your borrowing costs aren’t fixed. And once the line is fully drawn, there’s no unused portion left to grow.

Lump sum. Interest and fees start on the full amount immediately, so this option preserves the least equity over time. The CFPB also notes a higher risk for younger borrowers, who may outlive the funds after taking everything up front.

Monthly payments. A steady stream is predictable, but it gives you less flexibility for a large one-time need and less control over the timing of when money arrives.

Some obligations apply no matter which option you choose: you must keep paying property taxes and homeowners insurance and maintain the home. And the loan generally becomes due when the last borrower sells the home, moves out permanently, or dies, per the CFPB and the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC notes that a HECM borrower can generally live in a nursing home or other medical facility for up to 12 consecutive months before the loan has to be repaid.

Most HECMs also carry a non-recourse clause, which the FTC explains means you or your estate can’t owe more than the home’s value when the loan comes due and the home is sold.

For a fuller weighing of upsides and downsides, see reverse mortgage pros and cons.

How to decide, and where to get help

Your spending pattern should drive the choice. Phased projects point toward a line of credit, a single large expense toward a lump sum, and a steady ongoing need toward monthly payments. Combine them when your situation is mixed.

HUD-approved counseling is required before closing; the FTC notes you must first meet with a counselor from an independent, government-approved housing counseling agency, who will explain the costs, the financial implications, and the alternatives. A counselor or reverse mortgage specialist can also help you compare how different payment options and fees affect the total cost of the loan over time.

As you weigh the decision, think through the rate type, your project timeline, any ongoing income needs, and what you want to leave to heirs. Note that proprietary (private) reverse mortgages exist alongside HECMs. The FTC notes these are offered by private lenders, may carry higher interest rates, and, for higher-value homes, may let you borrow more. Their rules can differ from HECM rules, so confirm the specifics before assuming HECM features apply.

If you’re still deciding whether you qualify, review the reverse mortgage requirements and eligibility. Schedule your HUD counseling session and talk with a licensed reverse mortgage specialist about which payout structure fits your plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I change my reverse mortgage payout option after closing?

In many cases borrowers can adjust between payout structures after the loan closes, though the ability to do so and any conditions or costs vary by loan and lender. Because the specifics depend on your loan terms, ask your servicer or a HUD-approved counselor how changes are handled and whether a fee applies before you assume you can switch freely.

Is a reverse mortgage line of credit the same as a HELOC?

No. A reverse mortgage line of credit has no required monthly mortgage payments, and its unused portion can grow over time, per the CFPB. A home equity line of credit doesn’t share those features. It also carries the reverse mortgage’s age and equity requirements (generally 62 or older). For a side-by-side look, see the HELOC vs. reverse mortgage comparison.

Do I have to use all the money from a reverse mortgage?

No. With a line of credit you draw only what you need and leave the rest available, and the CFPB notes you pay interest and fees only on the money you use. You don’t have to draw it all — take only what you need.

What happens to the unused portion of my line of credit?

The unused portion of a HECM line of credit can grow over time, letting you borrow up to the maximum stated in your mortgage, per the CFPB. It’s an increase in your available borrowing, and anything you draw still accrues interest. The growth applies only to the portion you haven’t used.