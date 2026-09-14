How Much Can You Get From a Reverse Mortgage at 62 vs. 72 vs. 80?

Key Takeaways Your available amount is driven by your age, your home’s value, and current interest rates, not by age alone.

Generally, the older you are, the larger the share of equity you can access for the same home and rate assumptions.

Any figures are illustrative only; a licensed originator has to run your current inputs to give you a real number.

You want to fix the roof, add a walk-in shower, or make the house safer to stay in, and a reverse mortgage keeps coming up as a way to pay for it. Is there enough equity to cover the work, and does your age help or hurt?

How much you can get from a reverse mortgage isn’t a fixed cut of your home’s value. It’s a percentage that moves with your age, home value, and current rates.

In this article (Skip to...)

The short answer on how age sets your amount

How much you can get from a reverse mortgage is a percentage of your home’s value, up to a limit set by the Federal Housing Administration, and that percentage rises with the age of the youngest borrower. It is not a flat cut that’s the same for everyone. The share is called the Principal Limit Factor, and a 62-year-old and an 80-year-old with the identical home generally qualify for different amounts because of it.

Two points people get wrong: the payout percentage isn’t fixed, and being older is generally an advantage for the initial amount, not a penalty. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, loans with older borrowers, higher-priced homes, and lower interest rates have higher principal limits than loans with younger borrowers, lower-priced homes, and higher rates.

Age is one of three levers, alongside your home’s value (capped at the FHA limit) and the expected interest rate, all explained below. For the most common reverse mortgage, the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) insured by the FHA, the youngest borrower must generally be 62 or older (a younger spouse may qualify as an eligible non-borrowing spouse), and there is no upper age limit.

Principal Limit Factor (PLF), in one sentence: the percentage of your home’s value (up to the FHA limit) that a lender can advance you, set mainly by the age of the youngest borrower and the expected interest rate.

You can read more about who qualifies in our reverse mortgage requirements guide, and see how the product fits the broader picture on our reverse mortgage hub.

How the Payout Is Calculated: Age, Home Value, and Rates

Three inputs set the amount:

Age of the youngest borrower. The calculation uses the age of the youngest borrower or an eligible non-borrowing spouse, per the CFPB. Older generally means a higher percentage.

Maximum claim amount. This is the lesser of your home’s appraised value, the sale price, or the FHA lending limit. For HECM case numbers assigned on or after January 1, 2026, that FHA limit is $1,249,125, set by HUD in Mortgagee Letter 2025-22 . The limit changes each year, so the current-year figure applies to your loan.

Expected interest rate. This helps set the percentage the lender can advance.

Those combine in a straightforward way: the Principal Limit Factor (driven by age and the expected rate) is applied to the maximum claim amount to produce the gross principal limit. A larger share applied to a higher home value (up to the cap) yields a larger amount.

The expected rate moves the number in a specific direction. Lower expected rates generally raise the principal limit; higher expected rates generally lower it, according to the CFPB. That’s why the same borrower with the same home can qualify for a different amount depending on when they lock in.

There’s an important gap between that gross principal limit and what actually lands in your account. Any existing mortgage must be paid off first, and mandatory obligations, closing costs, and fees come out of the proceeds. What’s left, the net amount available to you, is smaller than the headline principal limit, and if you still carry a sizable mortgage balance, it can be quite a bit smaller. For a fuller walkthrough, see how reverse mortgages work.

Why Waiting Can Get You More, and When It Might Not

Older borrowers generally qualify for a larger share because of time. An older borrower has a shorter expected loan horizon, so less interest is projected to accrue over the life of the loan. Because less interest is expected to pile up, the lender can advance a larger share of the home’s value up front. That’s the whole mechanism behind a higher Principal Limit Factor at older ages.

A real consideration cuts the other way. On an adjustable-rate HECM, the unused portion of a line of credit can grow over time, according to the CFPB, so opening one earlier gives that credit line more years to grow. Waiting for a higher initial percentage also means living with the repair or safety need longer, which may not be an option if the work is urgent.

So this is a trade-off tied to your own goal, not a blanket rule. If the need is immediate, maximizing a future payout by waiting may cost you more in delayed repairs and lost line-of-credit growth than it gains in a higher percentage. There are no guarantees about where rates or a credit line will go, and the right call depends on your situation, which is exactly what independent counseling and a licensed specialist are for. Our guide to the reverse mortgage line of credit covers the growth feature in more detail.

Acting now vs. waiting. A decision aid, not financial advice:

Acting now Waiting Funds available for repairs or safety work you need today Older age generally raises the initial percentage you qualify for An adjustable-rate line of credit has more years to grow Avoids taking on the loan and its costs before you need to Locks in today’s home value and rate environment Home value or rate environment could shift in your favor (or against you)

62 vs. 72 vs. 80: An Illustrative Comparison

The clearest way to see the age effect is to hold everything else constant and change only the age. Because the Principal Limit Factor rises with the age of the youngest borrower, the same home tends to unlock a larger share of its value at 72 than at 62, and a larger share again at 80.

These figures are illustrative only, not an offer, quote, or guarantee. Actual amounts depend on current expected rates, your appraisal, the FHA limit in effect, and your specific loan.

Age of youngest borrower Direction of accessible share of home value Notes 62 Lowest of the three (the minimum qualifying age) Longer expected loan horizon means less can be advanced up front 72 Higher than at 62 Shorter expected horizon raises the Principal Limit Factor 80 Highest of the three No upper age limit; the oldest borrower here generally qualifies for the largest share

Illustrative only. Figures are not an offer and vary by rate, appraisal, and program.

For the identical home and the same rate assumption, the accessible share generally increases as borrower age rises from 62 to 72 to 80. To turn the direction into a real number for your home, you’ll need current inputs and a licensed originator, since the actual factors depend on the expected rate and the FHA limit at the time you apply.

Whether your equity is enough to fund the work

Whether a reverse mortgage can cover your project isn’t answered by the headline percentage. It’s answered by the net amount available after your existing mortgage payoff, mandatory obligations, and closing costs, measured against what the work will cost.

A few realities shape that net figure. Only a portion of your equity is accessible in the first place, and lenders generally want you to have substantial equity to work with. A large existing mortgage balance gets paid off from the proceeds, which shrinks what’s left for your repairs. So two homeowners with the same home value can end up with very different amounts available, depending on what they still owe.

The funds themselves are generally flexible. Reverse mortgage proceeds can be used for essentially any purpose, including home repairs, safety modifications, and accessibility upgrades, such as grab bars and bathroom safety work, wheelchair ramps, and essential repairs like a roof or HVAC replacement. Those are illustrative examples of how people use the money, not eligibility requirements.

Taking a reverse mortgage doesn’t end your obligations as a homeowner. You remain responsible for property taxes, homeowners insurance, and keeping the home maintained, according to the CFPB. Falling behind on those can make the loan due and payable, so they belong in your budget alongside the project cost.

A quick way to size it up:

Estimate your available equity (home value minus what you still owe).

Remember only a portion of that equity is accessible, and the accessible share depends on age, value, and rate.

Subtract the existing mortgage payoff, closing costs, and any mandatory obligations to get a net estimate.

Compare that net estimate to a real bid for your project.

If you’re weighing this specifically for home modifications, our aging-in-place funding resource ties the payout back to that use case.

Requirements, Counseling, and Trade-offs Before You Decide

A HECM also has core eligibility requirements. The home generally must be your primary residence, the youngest borrower must generally be 62 or older (a younger spouse may qualify as an eligible non-borrowing spouse), the property has to meet HUD standards, and lenders conduct a financial assessment to confirm you can keep up with property charges like taxes and insurance.

There’s also a required step that protects you: HUD-approved counseling is required before closing on a HECM. According to the CFPB, these counselors don’t work for lenders and don’t sell reverse mortgage products. The session exists to make sure you understand the loan, its costs, and your alternatives before you commit.

Keep the trade-offs in view, too. A reverse mortgage balance grows over time rather than shrinking, because interest and fees are added to what you owe instead of being paid down monthly. As the balance grows, the equity left in the home decreases, which affects what’s available to your heirs later. HECMs are non-recourse loans, so neither you nor your heirs owe more than the home is worth when the loan comes due; FHA insurance covers any shortfall. And heirs generally have options to sell, keep, or surrender the home at repayment.

The next step is a conversation. Talk to a HUD-approved counselor and a licensed reverse mortgage specialist who can run your actual age, home value, and current rates to give you personalized figures. If you want to keep reading first, our guides on reverse mortgage requirements and reverse mortgage pros and cons lay out the full picture, and the reverse mortgage hub connects the related pieces.

FAQ

What is the minimum age for a reverse mortgage?

For a HECM, the most common reverse mortgage, at least one borrower must be 62 or older. When there’s more than one borrower, the calculation uses the age of the youngest borrower. An eligible non-borrowing spouse can factor into the calculation as well, which is one reason it’s worth reviewing your specific situation with a counselor or licensed specialist.

Does an older borrower always get more money?

Older age generally raises the initial percentage you qualify for, because a shorter expected loan horizon lets the lender advance a larger share up front. But age is only one lever; home value (capped at the FHA limit), the expected interest rate, and any existing mortgage balance all move the final number too. So being older affects the share of value you can access, not the whole outcome. For a younger borrower, opening an adjustable-rate line of credit earlier has its own advantage, since the unused portion can grow over time.

Can I use reverse mortgage funds for home repairs and modifications?

Generally, yes. Reverse mortgage proceeds are flexible and are commonly used for repairs, safety work, and accessibility modifications like ramps or a curbless shower. These are illustrative uses, not eligibility rules. Keep in mind you remain responsible for property taxes, homeowners insurance, and maintaining the home while the loan is in place.

How much equity do I need for a reverse mortgage?

There’s no single FHA-mandated minimum equity percentage, but lenders generally want you to have substantial equity to work with. How much you can actually access depends on the age of the youngest borrower, your home’s value (up to the FHA limit), the expected interest rate, and your existing mortgage balance, which gets paid off from the proceeds. Because those inputs vary, the accessible amount is best estimated with current figures rather than a rule of thumb.

Will a reverse mortgage leave anything for my heirs?

A reverse mortgage balance grows over time as interest and fees are added, which reduces the equity remaining in the home. When the last borrower dies or permanently moves out, the loan becomes due, and heirs generally have options: sell the home and keep any remaining equity, keep the home by paying off or refinancing the balance, or surrender the property. Because HECMs are non-recourse, heirs won’t owe more than the home is worth when it’s sold. The exact outcome depends on your loan and home value over time, so it’s a good topic to raise with a HUD-approved counselor.