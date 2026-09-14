HELOC vs. Reverse Mortgage for Home Repairs: Which Is Right for You?

Key Takeaways A HELOC and a reverse mortgage both tap home equity for repairs, but work in nearly opposite ways: one adds a monthly payment, the other removes it.

A HELOC usually costs less upfront; a reverse mortgage (HECM) costs more upfront but requires no monthly principal-and-interest payment.

The right choice depends on your income, how long you plan to stay, and how much equity you want to preserve for heirs.

When a roof, plumbing, or accessibility upgrade needs money you’d rather not pull from a fixed income, a HELOC and a reverse mortgage offer two very different ways to tap equity.

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HELOC vs. Reverse Mortgage: The Core Difference in Plain English

The difference comes down to who pays whom. With a home equity line of credit (HELOC), you borrow against your equity and pay the lender back monthly. With a reverse mortgage, the lender can pay you (as a lump sum, monthly payments, or a line of credit), you make no monthly mortgage payment, and the loan is repaid later.

When repayment happens is the other big split. A HELOC runs in two phases. During the draw period (often around 10 years), you borrow as needed, and payments are often small or interest-only. In the repayment period that follows (commonly 10 to 20 years), you can no longer borrow and you pay back principal plus interest, so the monthly payment usually jumps, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

A reverse mortgage defers repayment entirely: the loan generally becomes due when the last borrower sells the home, permanently moves out, or dies, per the CFPB. Until then, no monthly mortgage payment is required.

They also move your equity in opposite directions. With a HELOC, equity drops as you borrow and recovers as you repay. With a reverse mortgage, the balance grows every month as interest and fees are added, so equity generally shrinks over time.

A third option exists: a home equity loan, a fixed lump-sum second mortgage with regular payments. It sometimes fits better than either product below.

A note on terms: a non-recourse loan (which HECM reverse mortgages are) means you or your heirs will never owe more than the home is worth when it’s sold, even if the balance has grown past the home’s value.

HELOC Reverse Mortgage (HECM) Home Equity Loan Who pays whom You pay the lender Lender can pay you You pay the lender Monthly payment required Yes No monthly mortgage payment Yes How you get the funds Draw as needed (revolving) Lump sum, monthly, or line of credit Lump sum up front When repayment is due Draw period, then repayment period When last borrower sells, moves out, or dies Fixed schedule of payments Effect on equity Falls as you borrow, recovers as you repay Generally declines as balance grows Falls, then recovers as you repay Age requirement None (income/credit qualify) 62 or older None (income/credit qualify)

Sources: CFPB and FTC.

Are Reverse Mortgages a Scam? Separating the Reputation From the Reality

The bad reputation is rooted in real abuses: high-pressure sales tactics and salespeople pushing borrowers to sink proceeds into products like annuities or long-term care insurance. The Federal Trade Commission warns that you don’t have to buy any financial product to get a reverse mortgage, and in some situations it’s illegal for a salesperson to insist you do. The FTC also flags a repair-specific trap: contractors who pitch a reverse mortgage as an easy way to pay for home repairs, sometimes after a natural disaster, per the FTC.

With a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), the federally insured reverse mortgage that makes up most of the market, the title stays with you. The lender does not own your home, according to the CFPB. The loan is repaid from the home’s value at a maturity event, not seized by the bank.

HECMs are also non-recourse. You or your heirs will never owe more than the home is worth when it’s sold to repay the loan; FHA insurance, which the borrower pays for, covers any shortfall, per the CFPB. The FTC advises confirming a reverse mortgage has that non-recourse clause before you sign.

Consumer protections exist. HECMs are insured by the Federal Housing Administration, part of HUD, and every borrower must complete a session with an independent HUD-approved housing counselor before the loan can close. That counselor explains the costs, your ongoing obligations, and the alternatives, per the CFPB. Most reverse mortgages also carry a right to cancel within three business days of closing, according to the FTC.

Red flags to watch for

Unsolicited offers or a salesperson rushing you to sign. The FTC’s advice is blunt: if you feel pressured to urgently complete the deal, walk away.

Pressure to invest the proceeds in an annuity, long-term care insurance, or any other product.

A contractor steering you toward a reverse mortgage to pay for their repairs.

What Each Option Really Costs (and What It Does to Your Equity)

Neither option is free money, and the costs are easy to underestimate.

HELOC costs. HELOCs usually carry a variable interest rate tied to an index, so your rate and payment can change month to month, per the CFPB. Lenders may charge upfront and account fees, and when the draw period ends and you start repaying principal, the payment can rise sharply, which the CFPB calls payment shock. Rates and fees vary by lender and borrower, so treat any single quote as one data point, not the market.

Reverse mortgage costs. A reverse mortgage is typically more expensive than other home loans, according to the CFPB. Upfront costs can include an origination fee (which the CFPB describes as $6,000 or less), an initial mortgage insurance premium paid to the FHA, and standard closing costs like appraisal, title, and recording. Ongoing costs are added to your balance each month: interest, servicing fees, and an annual mortgage insurance premium the CFPB puts at 0.5% of the outstanding balance. Because those costs compound on a rising balance, the total can be high even with no monthly payment. The CFPB’s guidance: the larger the balance and the longer you keep the loan, the more you pay, so borrow only as much as you need.

What each does to your equity. A HELOC’s effect is temporary: equity drops as you draw and rebuilds as you repay. A reverse mortgage’s balance runs one direction, so equity declines and there’s less left for you or your heirs. A reverse mortgage buys cash-flow relief now at the cost of equity and inheritance, while a HELOC preserves more equity but demands monthly payments you must be able to make.

A tax note: reverse mortgage proceeds are typically tax-free as loan advances, not income, per the FTC. Whether HELOC interest is deductible depends on how the funds are used and your own tax situation; check with the IRS or a licensed tax professional rather than assuming it applies to you.

Payments, Cash Flow, and Foreclosure Risk on a Fixed Income

Can I lose my home? With either product, the home is collateral and foreclosure is possible, but the trigger differs.

With a HELOC, monthly payments are required, and because the rate is usually variable, those payments can rise. If you fall behind, you could lose your home, the CFPB states plainly. On a fixed income, the risk concentrates when the draw period ends and the payment steps up to include principal.

With a reverse mortgage, there’s no monthly mortgage payment, but the obligation that replaces it is easy to underestimate. To keep the loan in good standing, you must pay property taxes and homeowners insurance on time, keep the home in good repair, and live there as your principal residence. Fail to meet these and you could lose the home to foreclosure, according to the CFPB. The residence rule has limits: if you’re away more than 12 consecutive months in a healthcare facility such as a nursing home, and there’s no co-borrower living there, the home is no longer your principal residence and the loan must be repaid, per the CFPB.

With a HELOC the trigger is missed loan payments; with a reverse mortgage it’s falling behind on taxes, insurance, or upkeep, or leaving the home. The risk is real in each; it just shows up differently.

One more factor for households that rely on benefits: reverse mortgage proceeds are loan advances, not income, so they typically don’t affect Social Security or Medicare, which aren’t needs-based, per the FTC. Needs-based programs are the exception: Medicaid and SSI have strict asset limits, and benefits authorities note that reverse mortgage funds left unspent in your account at month’s end can count as an asset that jeopardizes eligibility. This depends on your state and program, so confirm it with a benefits counselor or your state Medicaid office before taking proceeds as a lump sum.

Which One Fits Your Situation? A Scenario-Based Decision Guide

Which fits depends on your income stability, how long you’ll stay, your tolerance for a growing balance, and what you want to leave behind.

A HELOC tends to fit when:

Your income comfortably covers a monthly payment, including a higher one once the repayment period begins.

The repair is a specific, shorter-term project rather than an open-ended need.

Preserving equity and inheritance is a priority.

You may move within a few years, so you’d rather not absorb a reverse mortgage’s upfront costs.

A reverse mortgage tends to fit when:

You’re age 62 or older and meet the other HECM requirements.

You plan to stay in the home long-term.

The monthly-payment burden is your primary concern, and you’re comfortable trading equity for cash-flow relief.

You can reliably keep up property taxes, insurance, and maintenance, since those obligations don’t go away.

Neither may be the best answer when:

The repair is small enough to handle with savings or a smaller loan.

You don’t expect to stay in the home long enough to justify a reverse mortgage’s upfront costs.

You may qualify for lower-cost help. The FTC and CFPB point to single-purpose reverse mortgages and to state, local, and nonprofit programs for home repairs, property-tax deferral, and accessibility work. Your local Area Agency on Aging can point you to what’s available; reach the national locator at 800-677-1116, per the CFPB . A home equity loan is also worth comparing.

Whichever way you lean, the next step is the same: talk to a HUD-approved counselor and a licensed loan officer before deciding. For a reverse mortgage that counseling is required anyway, and it’s free or low-cost, since a HUD-approved agency can’t turn you away for inability to pay the fee, per the CFPB. This article is general information, not personalized financial advice; your own numbers and a professional’s review decide the outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you lose your home with a reverse mortgage?

Yes, though not the way many assume. You keep the title and make no monthly mortgage payment, but you can still face foreclosure if you fall behind on property taxes or homeowners insurance, don’t keep the home in good repair, or stop using it as your principal residence — for example, if you’re away in a healthcare facility for more than 12 consecutive months with no co-borrower in the home, per the CFPB.

Is a HELOC or a reverse mortgage better for a retiree on a fixed income?

It depends on your cash-flow tolerance, how long you’ll stay, and your inheritance priorities. A HELOC demands monthly payments that can rise, straining a fixed income; a reverse mortgage defers payments but grows the balance and shrinks your equity. There’s no one-size answer, so map it to your situation using the decision guide above and confirm it with a HUD-approved counselor and a licensed loan officer.

What happens to my kids' inheritance with each option?

With a reverse mortgage, the balance grows over time and reduces the equity your heirs inherit. When the loan comes due, heirs generally have 30 days to act, extendable up to six months (HUD may grant additional extensions in some cases), and can keep the home by paying the balance or sell it. Because HECMs are non-recourse, they’ll never owe more than the home’s value (they can satisfy the loan by selling for at least 95% of the appraised value), per the CFPB. A HELOC reduces equity while the balance is outstanding but is repaid over time.

Do I have to be a certain age to get a reverse mortgage or a HELOC?

For a HECM reverse mortgage, the borrower (or the youngest borrower) must be 62 or older, according to the CFPB; some proprietary reverse products set different thresholds. A HELOC has no age requirement, but you qualify based on income, credit, and equity, and the FTC notes lenders usually look for a substantial amount of equity.

How much can I actually get from a reverse mortgage?

The amount depends on the youngest borrower’s age, your home’s value, interest rates, and the product type, and it’s only a portion of your equity, not the full value. Because the figures move with rates and your specifics, a HUD-approved counselor or lender is the right source for a number tied to your situation.