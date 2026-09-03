Getting a Mortgage in Your 70s or 80s: Is There Really an Age Limit?

Key Takeaways There is no maximum age to get a mortgage, and federal law bars a lender from denying you or charging more based on age.

Retirement income counts: Social Security, pensions, annuities, and 401(k)/IRA distributions all qualify you.

Asset-rich but income-light? Asset depletion converts savings into qualifying income, and being 62+ can raise your loan-to-value.

If you’re in your 70s or 80s and thinking about buying a home or refinancing, you’ve probably wondered whether a lender will look at your age and turn you away. The good news is that federal law is on your side here, and the fear that you’re simply “too old” to get a mortgage is based on a misunderstanding of how lending actually works.

There is no maximum age to get a mortgage in the United States, and a lender generally cannot turn you down, charge you more, or hand you a shorter loan term just because of how old you are. What lenders can do is look at whether your income will support the payment, which is a different question than your age. Below is what the law actually says, why a 30-year loan is still on the table at 75, and how retirement income gets you qualified.

In this article (Skip to...)

Can a Lender Deny a Mortgage Based on Age?

Generally, no. Under theEqual Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) and its implementing rule, Regulation B, a creditor generally cannot make a credit decision based on your age alone. As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau puts it, “A lender generally can’t deny your loan application or charge you higher interest rates or fees because of your age.” That protection applies across the board, mortgages included.

Age is what the law calls a prohibited basis, alongside race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, and receiving income from public assistance. A lender can’t use it against you, and it can’t discourage you from applying because of it.

There are a few narrow, specific places where age can legally enter the picture, and it helps to know them so you can tell the difference between a legitimate underwriting question and something that crosses the line:

Legal capacity to contract. A creditor can decline someone too young to enter a binding contract under state law. This is about being under the age of majority, not about being older.

A valid credit scoring system. Age can be one factor in a statistically sound, empirically derived credit scoring system, but under the CFPB’s rules that system cannot disfavor applicants who are 62 or older. It’s allowed to favor older applicants, not penalize them.

Relating age to your income picture. A lender may consider your age in relation to other facts, such as your job and how long until you retire, in order to judge whether your income will be adequate for the life of the loan. The focus is the income, not the birthday.

Reverse mortgages. A Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) has a minimum age of 62 by design, because it’s a product built specifically for older homeowners.

So if a loan officer ever tells you that you can’t get a mortgage “at your age,” that’s not how the rules work. What they can legitimately ask is whether the income you’ll have during the loan is enough to make the payments, and that’s a question anyone at any age has to answer.

Is There an Age Limit on a Mortgage Term?

No. There’s no rule that caps your loan term based on how old you are, and a lender generally can’t shorten your term or push you into a 15-year loan instead of a 30-year one simply because of your age. A 72-year-old can take out a 30-year mortgage the same as a 42-year-old.

It feels intuitive that a lender wouldn’t want to write a 30-year loan for someone who is 80. But age itself isn’t a legal basis to shorten the term, and the rules don’t require you to expect to outlive the loan. Mortgages routinely outlast the people who take them out; the home secures the debt, and estates and heirs handle what’s left. What the lender is allowed to evaluate is whether your qualifying income covers the payment now, not whether you’ll personally be around for the final payment.

That said, the length of your working life can come up indirectly. Because a lender may relate your age to your income, someone who plans to retire in two years may be qualified on their expected post-retirement income rather than their current paycheck. That’s an income calculation, and it can change how much you qualify for, but it isn’t an age cap on the term itself.

How Older Borrowers Qualify: Retirement Income

The heart of qualifying in your 70s or 80s isn’t your age. It’s showing stable income that a lender can count. Retirement income counts, and a lender is not allowed to brush it aside.

Under ECOA, a lender cannot refuse to consider, or discount, income that comes from part-time employment, an annuity, a pension or other retirement benefit, or a public assistance program. According to theCFPB, that public-assistance category includes Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), among others. A lender can consider theamount of that income and how likely it is to continue, the same way it would with any income, but it can’t wave it off because of where it comes from.

Common income sources that qualify older borrowers include:

Social Security (retirement, survivor, or disability benefits)

(retirement, survivor, or disability benefits) Pension payments

Annuity income

Regular distributions from a 401(k), IRA, or similar retirement account

Part-time or self-employment income

Investment income such as interest and dividends

For annuity, pension, and retirement-account income,Fannie Mae’s Selling Guide sets out how it’s documented and verified. You’ll typically provide something like an award letter, a benefit statement, a bank statement showing the deposits, or a tax return or 1099. For a fixed pension or fixed distribution, no minimum payment history is required; for a variable distribution, lenders generally look at a 12-month average. For distributions from an insurance/personal annuity or a retirement account, the lender documents that the income is expected to continue for at least three years from the note date.

The practical takeaway: gather your benefit letters and account statements before you apply. A well-documented Social Security and pension picture qualifies plenty of borrowers in their 70s and 80s.

Asset Depletion and Asset-Based Qualifying

What if you’re asset-rich but your monthly income on paper looks thin? This is a common situation for retirees with a large nest egg but modest recurring income, and there’s a real, mainstream underwriting path for it.

Fannie Mae allows what’s often called asset depletion, or more formally, usingemployment-related assets as qualifying income. The idea is that a lender converts eligible retirement assets, such as a 401(k), IRA, SEP, or Keogh you have unrestricted access to, into a monthly income figure for qualifying purposes. The lender takes your “net documented assets” (your eligible assets minus any early-withdrawal penalty and the funds you’ll use for down payment, closing costs, and required reserves) and divides that by the loan’s amortization term in months.

For example, per Fannie Mae’s own worked example, a $500,000 IRA with a 10% early-distribution penalty and $100,000 needed for closing produces $350,000 in net documented assets, which divided over 360 months (a 30-year loan) comes to about $972 per month in qualifying income. You don’t actually have to drain the account; it’s a calculation method, not a withdrawal requirement.

A couple of details matter here, and note that age helps rather than hurts you:

• This method is available for a purchase or a limited cash-out refinance on a principal residence or second home.

• Under Fannie Mae’s guidelines (current as of 2026), the maximum loan-to-value is generally 70%, but it rises to 80% if the borrower using the assets to qualify is at least 62 years old at closing. Fannie updates these guidelines periodically, so confirm the current thresholds before applying.

That 62-and-older bump is a good illustration of the broader point: where age shows up in the rules for older borrowers, it tends to expand your options, not restrict them.

When a Shorter Term or a Reverse Mortgage Makes Sense

Even though nothing forces you into a shorter loan, some older borrowers choose one on purpose, and for some the right tool is a reverse mortgage rather than a traditional one. These are planning decisions, not qualification hurdles.

A shorter term, like a 15-year mortgage, comes with a higher monthly payment but less total interest and a faster payoff. If your goal is to own the home free and clear sooner, or to leave heirs a property with little or no debt against it, a shorter term can serve that estate-planning goal. The trade-off is cash flow: a bigger monthly payment leaves less room in a fixed retirement budget, so it’s worth weighing against keeping payments low and preserving liquidity.

A reverse mortgage runs the other direction. TheHome Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) is the reverse mortgage insured by the federal government, offered through FHA-approved lenders, and it’s available to homeowners 62 and older. Instead of making monthly payments to a lender, you draw on your home’s equity for living expenses, repairs, or income, and the loan is generally repaid when you sell, move out, or pass away. According to HUD, how much you can access depends on the age of the youngest borrower, current interest rates, and your home’s value (up to the FHA limit). You remain responsible for keeping property taxes and homeowner’s insurance current, and you can stay in the home as long as those obligations are met.

HUD requires HECM counseling before you proceed, and it’s genuinely worth doing. A reverse mortgage reduces the equity you leave to heirs, so it fits some situations and not others. If you’re considering one, you can find a HUD-approved counselor through HUD’s HECM resources.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a maximum age to get a mortgage?

No. There is no maximum age to get a mortgage, and under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act a lender generally cannot deny you or charge you more because of your age. Lenders qualify you on income, credit, and the other standard factors, not your birth year.

Can a lender deny a mortgage because I'm retired?

No, not for being retired as such. Lenders must consider retirement income, including Social Security, pensions, annuities, and retirement-account distributions, and cannot discount it because of its source. They can consider the amount and how likely it is to continue, the same as any income.

Can I get a 30-year mortgage in my 70s or 80s?

Yes. A lender generally cannot shorten your term or deny a 30-year loan because of your age. Your term is based on the loan product and your qualifying income, not on how long you’re expected to live.

How can I qualify if I have savings but low monthly income?

You may be able to use asset depletion, where a lender converts eligible retirement assets into a monthly qualifying income figure using Fannie Mae’s guidelines. Borrowers who are at least 62 can qualify at a higher loan-to-value (up to 80% versus 70%) under this method.

What income counts when you're older?

Social Security, pension payments, annuity income, regular 401(k)/IRA distributions, part-time or self-employment earnings, and investment income all count. A lender documents the amount and confirms it’s likely to continue, generally for at least three years for annuity and retirement-account distributions.

What's the difference between a reverse mortgage and a traditional mortgage for seniors?

A traditional mortgage requires monthly payments and qualifies you on income. A HECM reverse mortgage, insured by FHA for homeowners 62 and older, lets you draw on home equity without monthly principal-and-interest payments, with the balance generally repaid when you sell, move, or pass away. You still must keep taxes and insurance current. For more on programs and loan options aimed at older buyers, see our guide tosenior home buying programs and mortgages for retirees.