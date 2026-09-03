What Is a LESA on a Reverse Mortgage? (2026 Guide)

Key Takeaways A LESA is money a reverse mortgage (HECM) holds back to cover your future property taxes and insurance.

It is triggered by the HECM financial assessment, usually when credit or income raises a flag, and it is a federal rule.

A LESA reduces your available cash upfront but protects you from tax or insurance default, so it usually works in your favor.

You did the math on your home equity, pictured the cash it would free up, and then the loan estimate came back with a big chunk carved out and labeled “LESA.” If your credit or income raised a flag during the application, a lender can be required to hold back part of your reverse mortgage proceeds to cover future property taxes and insurance. That set-aside is real, it’s a federal rule, and it’s not the lender skimming your equity.

A Life-Expectancy Set-Aside (LESA) is money reserved from a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) to pay your ongoing property charges, and this article walks through what it is, what triggers it, how the withheld amount is calculated, and why it usually works in your favor rather than against you.

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What Is a LESA?

A LESA is a portion of your HECM reverse mortgage proceeds that gets reserved at closing to pay your property charges over time, meaning your property taxes, homeowners insurance, and flood insurance if your property needs it. Under federal rule (24 CFR § 206.205), those charges are the borrower’s obligation and can be paid through a LESA, by the borrower directly, or by the lender.

A LESA reduces the cash you can draw right now, but it doesn’t reduce what you owe or take equity away from you. It’s a reservation, not a fee. The money stays yours in the sense that it’s applied to your own tax and insurance bills, and any funds you never use aren’t owed back by you or your heirs. It works a bit like the escrow arrangement on a traditional forward mortgage in spirit (money set aside so an essential bill doesn’t go unpaid), though under HUD’s rules a LESA isn’t technically an escrow account, and the mechanics differ.

A LESA exists to prevent a specific problem. On a HECM, if you fall behind on property taxes or homeowners insurance, the loan can be called due and payable, which can put the home at risk. A LESA is designed to keep that from happening by making sure the money for those charges is there.

Why the Full Appraised Equity Isn't Always Available as Cash

A common misconception is that the appraised value of your home equals the cash a reverse mortgage hands you. It does not.

Even without a LESA, a HECM never lends against your full home value. The amount you can borrow (the “principal limit”) is a fraction of the appraised value, set by your age, current interest rates, and FHA lending limits. A LESA then comes out of that principal limit, not out of thin air on top of it. So when a set-aside is required, it lowers the cash and credit-line proceeds available to you, because that portion is earmarked for your future property charges.

That’s why the loan estimate can look smaller than expected. The equity isn’t gone, and it isn’t a penalty. Part of it is simply committed in advance to bills you’d have to pay anyway.

How the HECM Financial Assessment Triggers a LESA

Before you close on a HECM, your lender runs a financial assessment. According to the CFPB, this assessment looks at your credit history, your property-charge payment history, and your residual income (the money left over each month after your regular obligations) to judge whether you can reliably keep up with future property taxes and homeowners insurance.

For HECMs with FHA case numbers assigned on or after April 27, 2015, this assessment is a required part of the process, per HUD. (The CFPB notes that loans made before that date did not include a financial assessment.)

What the assessment finds determines whether a LESA is required and, if so, what type:

• If your credit and property-charge history and residual income all look sufficient, a LESA generally isn’t required. You can choose to pay property charges yourself, or voluntarily have the lender pay them from your loan funds.

• If the assessment raises concerns, federal rule allows the lender to require a set-aside. The type of LESA depends on whether the concern is about willingness (your track record of paying) or capacity (whether your income leaves enough room), and on whether your loan is fixed- or adjustable-rate.

You can also request a LESA voluntarily even if you aren’t required to have one, if you’d simply rather have your property charges handled automatically.

Fully-Funded vs. Partially-Funded LESA

There are two kinds of LESA, and which one applies changes both how much is withheld and who actually pays the bills.

Fully-Funded LESA Partially-Funded LESA Who pays the property charges The lender/servicer pays your taxes and insurance directly The lender releases funds to you; you pay the bills How funds are handled Paid from the reserve before bills come due Disbursed to you semi-annually Amount withheld The full projected cost of property charges over your life expectancy Based on the gap in your residual income; a fully-funded LESA is required if it would exceed 75% of a full set-aside Loan types Fixed-rate or adjustable-rate HECMs Adjustable-rate HECMs only

Under 24 CFR § 206.205, afully-funded LESA withholds the full projected cost of your future property charges, and the lender pays those charges directly on your behalf before they come due. On a fixed-rate HECM, this is the only kind of LESA available, so if a set-aside is required on a fixed-rate loan, it will be fully funded.

Apartially-funded LESA is only available on adjustable-rate HECMs. Instead of withholding the full projected cost, it’s sized to the gap in your residual income. If the required set-aside would come to more than 75% of a full LESA, HUD requires a fully-funded LESA instead. With a partially-funded LESA, the lender doesn’t pay the bills for you; it releases funds to you twice a year, and you remain responsible for paying the taxing authority and insurer yourself.

One rule to know: the partial amount is sized to your residual-income shortfall, not to the full cost of your property charges.

How Much Gets Withheld

The withheld amount isn’t arbitrary. Under federal rule, it’s the projected cost of property charges over the life expectancy of the youngest borrower, calculated using a formula set by HUD’s Commissioner. Lenders use HUD’s HECM Financial Assessment and Property Charge Guide to run that calculation.

A few points that follow directly from the regulation:

• For a fully-funded LESA , the amount withheld equals the projected cost of your property charges over the youngest borrower’s life expectancy.

• For a partially-funded LESA , the amount is based on your residual-income gap; if it would exceed 75% of a full set-aside, a fully-funded LESA is required instead.

• The lender is not allowed to fund any LESA above the projected cost of property charges. There’s no over-reserving.

Because the calculation is tied to your specific taxes, insurance, age, and rate, the dollar figure varies from borrower to borrower and by lender assumptions, so there’s no single national number. Your loan estimate and counseling session are where you’ll see the amount specific to your situation.

Interest works in your favor here too: on a LESA, interest is charged only on funds as they’re actually drawn to pay a bill, not on the whole reserved amount up front.

Is a LESA Protective or Punitive?

A required LESA can feel punitive, because it shrinks the cash you were counting on and is usually triggered by a credit or income flag. But structurally, a LESA is a protection, not a penalty.

The whole point is to keep the loan from being called due and payable over unpaid property charges. On a HECM, missing your property taxes or homeowners insurance is one of the ways you can lose the home, and it was a real problem before the financial assessment existed, especially for borrowers who took large lump sums and later struggled with those bills. A LESA removes that risk by ensuring the money for those charges is set aside from day one.

There’s also a fairness backstop built into the rule. A LESA can’t be funded above the projected cost of your property charges, so a lender can’t use it to withhold more than the bills would actually run. And if you never use all of it, the unused portion isn’t a debt: nothing from the LESA is owed by you or your heirs beyond what was actually disbursed to pay your charges.

So while a required LESA does mean less immediate cash, what it buys is durability. It’s the mechanism that lets a borrower with shakier finances keep the reverse mortgage in good standing instead of drifting into default.

If you’re weighing how a reverse mortgage’s proceeds can be structured, it’s worth understanding thereverse mortgage line of credit option, since a LESA is drawn from the same principal limit that funds your available credit line.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does LESA stand for?

LESA stands for Life-Expectancy Set-Aside. It’s a portion of a HECM reverse mortgage’s proceeds reserved to pay your future property taxes, homeowners insurance, and flood insurance if applicable, over the life expectancy of the youngest borrower.

Does a LESA reduce how much money I get from a reverse mortgage?

Yes, but not how much you own. A LESA is withheld from your principal limit, so it lowers the cash and credit-line proceeds available to you at closing. It doesn’t take equity away or add a fee; the money is committed to your own property-charge bills, and any unused portion isn’t owed by you or your heirs.

What's the difference between a fully-funded and partially-funded LESA?

With a fully-funded LESA, the full projected cost of your property charges is set aside and the lender pays those charges directly on your behalf. A partially-funded LESA (available only on adjustable-rate HECMs) sets aside a smaller amount based on your residual-income gap and releases the money to you semi-annually, so you pay the bills yourself. On a fixed-rate HECM, a required LESA is always fully funded.

Can I avoid a LESA?

Whether a LESA is required depends on your financial assessment: your credit, property-charge payment history, and residual income. If those are strong enough, a LESA generally isn’t required. If the assessment raises concerns about your ability to keep up with property charges, the lender can be required to include one. A HUD-approved reverse mortgage counselor can walk you through your specific situation.

What happens if the LESA runs out?

If a LESA is exhausted, you become responsible for paying your property charges directly. Your lender is required to notify you in writing when funds are running low or gone. As with any HECM, failing to pay property taxes and homeowners insurance after that point can make the loan due and payable, so it’s important to plan for that possibility with your counselor and servicer.

Do I have to pay back the unused part of a LESA?

No. Any LESA funds that were never disbursed to pay your property charges are not owed by you or your heirs when the loan is repaid or the home is sold.