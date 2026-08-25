Citizens Bank Review for 2026: Rates, Loans & Credit Score

Citizens Bank, N.A. (NMLS #433960) is the retail banking arm of Citizens Financial Group, offering conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, and physician mortgages through online and branch channels. It stands out for a broad product menu, an easy online prequalification process, and no lender origination fee, though public customer-review scores run low.

Our verdict: Citizens Bank is a full-service national bank that pairs a broad mortgage lineup (conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, and a physician loan) with an easy online prequalification process and no lender origination fee. Its weak spot is customer satisfaction, where public review scores run low. Borrowers who value a wide product menu and a self-serve digital start will find a lot to like, while those who prioritize high-touch service should compare carefully.

Overview

Citizens Bank, N.A. (NMLS #433960) is the retail banking arm of Citizens Financial Group. It offers a complete mortgage menu through both online and branch channels. Its branch network is concentrated in the Northeast and Midwest, though it originates mortgages for qualified borrowers across a broader set of states.

In 2024, Citizens funded roughly 58,700 home loans, placing it among the country’s 25 most active HMDA-reporting mortgage originators that year.

The bank leans on a low- to no-down-payment message for eligible buyers and a straightforward online prequalification tool, while keeping traditional branch and phone support available. Where it lags is public customer sentiment: its Trustpilot TrustScore (about 1.4 out of 5 across roughly 900 reviews, as of August 2026) sits well below its editorial ratings.

Pros and cons

Pros

Broad product lineup: conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo loans up to $5 million and above

Physician (“Doctor Loan”) mortgage program for eligible medical professionals

No lender origination fee

Online prequalification that’s easy to find and start

Phone support, online chat, and a genuine learning center

Cons

Low customer-review scores on Trustpilot, with recurring service complaints

Minimum credit score of 620 for conventional loans is standard, not standout

Charges a processing fee (a separate closing cost even without an origination fee)

Mortgage availability is limited to Citizens’ lending footprint, not all 50 states (for example, some programs like construction-to-permanent are offered in a narrower list of states)

Rates and fees

Citizens publishes sample mortgage rates online and offers a prequalification tool so you can get an estimate before applying. As with any lender, your actual rate depends on your credit profile, loan type, down payment, and the property.

On fees, Citizens does not charge a lender origination fee. It does apply a separate processing fee at closing, and standard third-party costs such as appraisal, title, and recording still apply. Because Citizens waives the origination fee but still charges a processing fee, no origination fee does not mean no lender fees. Compare the full closing-cost estimate, not just the origination line, when weighing offers.

Citizens Bank review for 2026

We score every lender across four areas: affordability, lending flexibility, trustworthiness, and customer experience. Here’s how Citizens Bank performed.

Affordability

Citizens supports down payments as low as 3% on conventional loans and 3.5% on FHA, with no-down-payment VA loans for eligible borrowers. Down-payment requirements depend on the loan program, your credit profile, and property type. The absence of a lender origination fee helps on upfront cost, though the processing fee and standard third-party fees remain.

Lending flexibility

This is a strength. Citizens offers conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo financing (up to $5 million and beyond), plus a physician mortgage for eligible medical professionals. That range covers first-time buyers, move-up buyers, high-balance borrowers, and specialty cases in one place.

Trustworthiness

Citizens Bank, N.A. is an established, FDIC-insured national bank operating under NMLS #433960. Editorial reviewers rate it solidly. The caution flag is customer sentiment: its Trustpilot TrustScore is low (about 1.4 out of 5 across roughly 900 reviews, as of August 2026). The CFPB recorded 255 mortgage-related complaints about Citizens in 2024.

Customer experience

The digital experience is a bright spot: online prequalification is easy to find, phone support is available, online chat is offered, and the bank maintains a learning center. The gap between that convenient front-end experience and the lower customer-review scores suggests service consistency is where expectations and reality can diverge.

Frequently asked questions

What credit score do you need for a Citizens Bank mortgage?

Citizens generally looks for a minimum credit score of 620 for a conventional loan. FHA loans may allow lower scores, and requirements vary by loan type and your overall financial profile.

Does Citizens Bank charge an origination fee?

No. Citizens does not charge a lender origination fee. It does charge a processing fee at closing, and standard third-party costs (appraisal, title, recording) still apply.

What types of mortgages does Citizens Bank offer?

Conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo loans (up to $5 million and above), plus a physician mortgage for eligible medical professionals and refinance options.

Does Citizens Bank offer a physician loan?

Yes. Citizens offers a Doctor Loan / physician mortgage for eligible medical professionals (such as MDs, DOs, DDS, and DMDs, including residents), subject to geographic and eligibility limits.

Is Citizens Bank available in my state?

Citizens offers mortgages within its lending footprint rather than in all 50 states, and some programs are available in a narrower set of states than others. Check current availability for your state and loan type before applying.

Is Citizens Bank the best mortgage lender for you?

Citizens Bank is a strong fit if you want a wide range of loan options from a single national bank, value a self-serve online start, and want to avoid a lender origination fee. Its physician loan is worth a look for eligible medical professionals.

It may be a weaker fit if top-tier customer service is your priority (public review scores point to service inconsistencies) or if you live outside its lending footprint. As always, get quotes from at least a few lenders and compare full closing-cost estimates, not just rates.

How The Mortgage Reports scored Citizens Bank

We rate lenders using a standardized model across affordability, lending flexibility, trustworthiness, and customer experience, drawing on the lender’s published loan terms, HMDA loan data, CFPB complaint records, and third-party review scores.

Citizens Bank earned an overall score of 4.3 out of 5, with high marks for lending flexibility and digital experience, offset by lower customer-review sentiment.

Sources