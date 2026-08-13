Alliant Credit Union is a large, member-owned credit union that offers home loans in most states. As a not-for-profit institution, Alliant offers a fully digital application, no application fee, and no prepayment penalty.

Overview

Alliant Credit Union is a large, member-owned credit union that offers home loans in most states. As a member-owned, not-for-profit institution, Alliant offers published sample rates, no application fee, and no prepayment penalty, delivered through a fully digital application and account experience.

This Alliant Credit Union review examines the lender’s products, costs, credit requirements, borrower experience, and customer reputation. Alliant may suit borrowers who are comfortable applying online, want a wide range of loan types from one lender, and prefer a not-for-profit structure.

Pros and cons of Alliant Credit Union

Pros:

Offers conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, and specialty loans, including a medical professional mortgage.

Fully online application with 24/7 access and digital payments.

No application fee and no prepayment penalty.

Not-for-profit, member-owned structure.

Long rate-lock windows, including up to 365 days on construction loans.

Cons:

Does not publish a minimum credit score, so borrowers cannot easily gauge eligibility before applying.

Charges a $1,200 origination fee (per Alliant’s disclosures).

You must become a member to borrow, which adds a step.

Not available in every state.

No in-person branch network for borrowers who prefer face-to-face service.

Alliant Credit Union rates and fees

Alliant publishes sample mortgage rates and APRs on its website, though the rate you actually receive will depend on your loan type, credit profile, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Alliant also offers a custom rate quote tool so you can see personalized pricing before applying.

On the fee side, Alliant advertises no application fee and no prepayment penalty. Its disclosures do list a $1,200 origination fee, so factor that into your cost comparison. As with any lender, ask for a full fee breakdown in your personalized estimate.

The main costs to review include:

Interest rate and annual percentage rate (APR)

Origination fee (disclosed at $1,200)

Appraisal fees

Closing costs

Private mortgage insurance (PMI), if your down payment is less than 20%

Alliant notes that loans with a down payment under 20% may require mortgage insurance, which can raise your monthly payment and APR. Alliant says its member-owned structure supports member value, but you should still compare a personalized quote (including the origination fee) against at least one other lender.

Alliant Credit Union review for 2026

Alliant Credit Union is a digital-first, member-owned lender that offers home loans in most states. In the sections below, we look at how Alliant compares on affordability, lending flexibility, trustworthiness, and customer experience, and where it may work well versus where borrowers may want to compare other lenders first.

Affordability

Alliant’s core pitch is its member-owned structure, with no application fee and no prepayment penalty. There is no application fee and no prepayment penalty, and Alliant advertises “low and no down payment” options depending on the loan program.

The tradeoff is that Alliant charges a $1,200 origination fee, which is an up-front cost you should weigh against lenders that charge less (or more) to originate. Alliant publishes sample rates, but your final cost depends on your credit, down payment, loan type, and the current rate environment. As with any lender, a down payment below 20% on a conventional loan may trigger PMI, which increases your total cost.

Lending flexibility

Alliant offers an unusually broad lineup for a credit union. Borrowers can choose from:

Conventional fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages

FHA loans

VA loans

Jumbo loans

A medical professional mortgage for eligible borrowers

Construction loans with one-time-close options

Refinancing, including cash-out

HELOCs and home equity options

This range means many borrowers can find a fit without shopping multiple lenders. Alliant does require membership before you borrow, though membership eligibility is broad and the process is straightforward.

One limitation to note: Alliant’s mortgages are not available in every state (its disclosures list fixed-rate and several ARM products as available in all states except Maryland). Confirm availability for your loan type and location before applying.

Trustworthiness

Alliant Credit Union operates under NMLS ID #197185 and is one of the larger credit unions in the country by assets and membership.

Customer sentiment varies by platform. Alliant earns high editorial marks from mortgage-industry reviewers and a strong customer rating on Zillow, but a noticeably lower customer rating on Trustpilot, which is common for large institutions serving millions of members across many products. Read recent reviews for patterns around communication and servicing rather than relying on any single headline score.

Customer experience

Alliant is built around a fully digital experience. You can apply online 24/7, get prequalified with no application fee, upload documents, and manage your loan and payments through Alliant’s mobile and online banking. A phone line (800-365-7003) and online chat are available if you want to reach a loan officer, and Alliant’s Money Mentor blog offers educational content for borrowers.

The main tradeoff is the flip side of digital-first: there is no branch network, so borrowers who want in-person guidance will not find it. For borrowers comfortable online, the process is designed to be fast and largely self-service, with human help available when needed.

FAQs about Alliant Credit Union

Do you have to be a member to get a mortgage from Alliant?

Yes. Alliant Credit Union requires membership to borrow, but eligibility is broad and the sign-up process is quick. Many people qualify through their employer, by living or working in a qualifying area, or by joining an affiliated organization.

What credit score do you need for an Alliant mortgage?

Alliant does not publish a minimum credit score. Approval and pricing depend on your overall profile, including credit, loan-to-value ratio, and debt-to-income ratio. Because there is no stated minimum, borrowers with eligibility questions should request a personalized quote or speak with a loan officer.

What types of mortgages does Alliant offer?

Alliant offers conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo loans, plus a medical professional mortgage, construction loans with one-time-close options, refinancing including cash-out, and home equity products such as HELOCs.

Does Alliant charge fees?

Alliant advertises no application fee and no prepayment penalty, but its disclosures list a $1,200 origination fee. You should also review appraisal fees and closing costs in your personalized estimate.

Is Alliant a good mortgage lender?

Alliant may be a good fit for borrowers who want a not-for-profit lender, a broad product lineup, and a fully digital process. Borrowers who prefer in-person service, want a published minimum credit score, or want to minimize up-front origination costs may want to compare other lenders. As always, compare a personalized Alliant quote against at least one other offer.

Is Alliant available in every state?

Availability varies by state and loan type. Alliant’s disclosures identify fixed-rate and several ARM products as unavailable in Maryland, and programs can vary by location, so confirm availability for your loan type before applying.

Is Alliant Credit Union the best mortgage lender for you?

Alliant could be a strong choice if you want a not-for-profit lender, a wide range of loan types, and a fully online experience. It may work especially well for borrowers who are comfortable applying digitally, want a specialty option like the medical professional mortgage, or value long rate-lock windows.

You may want to compare other options if you prefer in-person service, want a published minimum credit score before you apply, want to avoid a four-figure origination fee, or need a loan type or a state Alliant does not serve. Our 2026 Alliant Credit Union review shows a flexible, digital-first lender, but the right choice depends on your credit, down payment, location, and how you prefer to work with a lender.

How The Mortgage Reports scored Alliant Credit Union

The Mortgage Reports evaluates mortgage lenders using a standardized scoring methodology that reflects what matters most to borrowers. We assessed Alliant Credit Union across key factors, including lending flexibility, customer service, ease of application, and online experience. Each category is scored on a 5-point scale and combined into an overall rating.

Overall: 4.5

Lending flexibility: 4.3

Customer service: 3.6

Ease of application: 5.0

Online experience: 5.0

Alliant scores highest on ease of application and online experience, with a strong 4.3 for lending flexibility, reflecting its broad product lineup and fully digital process. Its customer service score is lower, driven by its CFPB mortgage-complaint rate relative to loan volume and a mix of high and low third-party ratings.

Sources

Number of mortgage originations sourced from self-reported data lenders file under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA), previous year.

CFPB complaints reflect mortgage complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for the matching year.

Complaints per 1,000 mortgages compares CFPB complaints to total originations for the same period.

Review ratings sourced from Zillow, Bankrate, LendingTree, and Trustpilot lender profiles as of August 2026. Bankrate and LendingTree scores are editorial ratings; Zillow and Trustpilot reflect customer reviews.

Rate, fee, and availability details sourced from Alliant Credit Union’s website and disclosures, August 2026.

NMLS #197185