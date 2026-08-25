Best No-Closing-Cost HELOC Lenders (2026)

Key Takeaways We checked every major lender’s “no closing costs” claim directly against its current disclosures — several advertised offers turned out to be conditional or clawback structures, not genuinely free.

Alliant Credit Union is our Best Overall pick: tied for the highest Overall Lender Score on this list (4.5), with the most accessible credit minimum (~620) and highest CLTV (85%) among lenders open to any borrower.

Bank of America covers closing costs on lines up to $1,000,000 (the largest cap here), U.S. Bank offers in-person branch support, and Navy Federal has the highest CLTV (up to 95%) for eligible military members — and is the only lender we found with no early-closure fee at all.

Lender terms verified as of August 14, 2026.

A “no closing costs” HELOC can save you thousands of dollars upfront, but the phrase means different things at different lenders. Some genuinely waive every fee with no strings attached. Others cover costs today but claw them back if you close the account early, charge an ongoing annual fee, or recover the cost through a higher rate. The Mortgage Reports checked each lender’s actual current terms — not just marketing language — before including it here.

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Best no-closing-cost HELOC lenders

The best no-closing-cost HELOC lender in 2026 depends on your priorities. After checking each lender’s actual disclosures — not just its advertising — Alliant Credit Union stood out as our Best Overall pick. It ties U.S. Bank for the highest Overall Lender Score on this list (4.5), and edges ahead on the factors that matter most for a HELOC: the highest CLTV (85%) and most accessible credit minimum (~620) among lenders open to any borrower, plus a smaller, flatter early-closure fee than U.S. Bank’s percentage-based one.

The Mortgage Reports 2026 Best No-Closing-Cost HELOC Lenders Our Best Overall pick, followed by lenders grouped by what matters most to you — large credit lines, in-person service, and high CLTV. Lender terms verified as of August 14, 2026. Best Overall A Alliant Credit Union Best Overall 4.5 /5 The Mortgage Reports Overall Lender Score Read the full review Max CLTV ~85% Min Credit Score ~620 Draw Period 10 years Why it's #1: Tied for the highest Overall Lender Score on this list (4.5), with the most accessible credit minimum (~620) and highest CLTV (85%) among lenders open to any borrower. No closing costs, application fee, or appraisal fee on lines up to $250,000 (a fee up to $1,000 applies above that). A $50 annual fee kicks in after year one, and a $200 fee applies if you close within 36 months — smaller and more predictable than the percentage-based fees some other lenders on this list charge.

US U.S. Bank Best for In-Person Service 4.5 /5 The Mortgage Reports Overall Lender Score Read the full review Max CLTV 80% Min Credit Score 660 Draw Period Not specified Why it's here: Ties for the highest Overall Lender Score on this list. No closing costs or application fees on credit lines up to $750,000. Closing requires an in-person branch visit — a real plus if you want face-to-face support, though it means you can’t close entirely online. A $75 annual fee is waived with a qualifying checking package, and a 1% fee applies if you close within 30 months. Not available in DE, SC, or TX.

Bank of America Best for Large Credit Lines 4.3 /5 The Mortgage Reports Overall Lender Score Read the full review Max CLTV ~85% Min Credit Score Not disclosed Draw Period 10 years Why it's here: No application fee, no annual fee, and no closing costs on credit lines up to $1,000,000 — the largest no-cost cap on this list. Bank of America does not publicly disclose a minimum credit score for its HELOC. A $450 fee applies, plus reimbursement of any costs covered, if you close within 36 months.

Navy Federal Credit Union Best for High CLTV / Military 3.2 /5 The Mortgage Reports Overall Lender Score Read the full review Max CLTV Up to 95% Min Credit Score ~620 Draw Period Up to 20 yrs Why it's here: Highest CLTV on this list at up to 95%. Navy Federal pays all HELOC closing costs, with no application, origination, annual, or inactivity fee — and we found no early-closure fee at all, the only lender on this list without one. Membership required: military, veterans, DoD employees, and family only, which is why it isn’t eligible for our Best Overall pick.

Compare top no-closing-cost HELOC lenders side by side

Lender Max CLTV Min Credit Score Draw Period What “No Closing Costs” Actually Means TMR Overall Lender Score Alliant Credit Union ~85% ~620 10 years No closing costs, application fee, or appraisal fee on lines up to $250,000 (fee up to $1,000 above that); $50 annual fee after year one; $200 fee if closed within 36 months 4.5/5 U.S. Bank 80% 660 Not specified No closing costs or application fees; $75 annual fee (waived with qualifying checking package); 1% fee if closed within 30 months; in-person branch visit required to close 4.5/5 Bank of America ~85% Not disclosed 10 years No application fee, no annual fee, no closing costs on lines up to $1,000,000; $450 fee plus reimbursement of covered costs if closed within 36 months 4.3/5 Navy Federal Credit Union Up to 95% ~620 Up to 20 years No application, origination, annual, or inactivity fee; Navy Federal pays all closing costs; no early-closure fee found 3.2/5

Our Methodology: How We Picked and Scored These Lenders “No closing costs” is a claim we verified individually for every lender on this page — not just repeated from marketing copy. Here’s exactly how we evaluated them and chose our Best Overall pick. Lender terms verified as of August 14, 2026. What we evaluated Overall Lender Score — The Mortgage Reports’ independent rating of the lender as a whole: affordability, lending flexibility, trustworthiness, and customer experience. How unconditional the no-cost offer really is — whether closing costs are genuinely waived, or recovered later through a clawback, higher rate, or cap. Borrowing power — The maximum combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio the lender allows. Credit accessibility — The minimum credit score required to qualify. Best Overall Alliant Credit Union We weighed all four factors together to name one Best Overall pick. Alliant Credit Union and U.S. Bank tied for the highest Overall Lender Score on this list (4.5). Alliant wins Best Overall on the remaining factors: the highest CLTV among lenders open to any borrower (85% vs. U.S. Bank’s 80%), the most accessible credit minimum (~620 vs. 660), and a smaller, flatter early-closure fee ($200 flat vs. U.S. Bank’s 1% of the balance, which scales higher on larger lines). Bank of America has a strong 4.3 score and the largest no-cost credit line cap on this list ($1,000,000), but its early-closure fee ($450) and undisclosed credit minimum keep it from the top spot. Lenders we checked and ruled out Several lenders advertise “no closing costs” in a way that doesn’t hold up to a completely unconditional standard. We checked each one directly against its own current disclosures before deciding not to include it: PNC — pays certain closing costs upfront, but requires full reimbursement if you close the account within 36 months. That’s deferred, not free.

— pays certain closing costs upfront, but requires full reimbursement if you close the account within 36 months. That’s deferred, not free. Truist — may cover closing costs on lines of $500,000 or less, but you may pay a higher rate in exchange, must repay up to $10,000 if you close within 36 months, and a $50 annual fee applies in some states.

— may cover closing costs on lines of $500,000 or less, but you may pay a higher rate in exchange, must repay up to $10,000 if you close within 36 months, and a $50 annual fee applies in some states. Chase — charges a real origination fee of up to 4.99% of the credit limit (capped at $1,995) on its current HELOC. Older reviews describing Chase as “no closing costs” reflect a version of the product from before this fee structure existed.

— charges a real origination fee of up to 4.99% of the credit limit (capped at $1,995) on its current HELOC. Older reviews describing Chase as “no closing costs” reflect a version of the product from before this fee structure existed. NBKC — only covers third-party fees up to $1,000; you’re responsible for anything beyond that, plus a $500 fee if you close within 36 months.

— only covers third-party fees up to $1,000; you’re responsible for anything beyond that, plus a $500 fee if you close within 36 months. Citibank — offers a HELOC with a $50 annual fee and no evidence of a no-closing-cost option. Its current application status is unclear: some sources describe an active 2024 relaunch, while a more recent source (August 2026) states Citibank isn’t currently accepting new HELOC applications. We’re treating this as unresolved rather than asserting either way. We also confirmed that Wells Fargo, USAA, and Discover do not currently offer HELOCs at all, so they were excluded regardless of fee structure. What “Overall Lender Score” means This score reflects our independent review of a lender’s mortgage business as a whole — it is not a HELOC-specific rating, and it doesn’t measure whether a specific “no closing costs” claim is genuinely unconditional. That’s why we verify each lender’s fee structure separately, directly against its own current disclosures, rather than relying on the score or on marketing language alone. Click “Read the full review” on any lender to see the complete breakdown behind its score. Rates, CLTV limits, and credit score minimums shown throughout this page are approximate and vary by state, property, and borrower profile — always confirm current terms directly with the lender.

Lenders that didn't make this list

We checked PNC, Truist, Chase, NBKC, and Citibank as well. PNC and Truist both cover costs upfront but require repayment if you close within 36 months. Chase now charges a real origination fee (up to 4.99% of the credit limit). NBKC only covers fees up to $1,000. Citibank offers a HELOC with a $50 annual fee and no evidence of a no-closing-cost option — and its current application status is unclear, since a recent source states it isn’t currently accepting new HELOC applications while other reporting describes an active relaunch. Wells Fargo, USAA, and Discover don’t currently offer HELOCs at all.

How to choose the best no-closing-cost HELOC lender

Selecting the right lender depends on your specific situation. If your credit is closer to 620 than 660, Alliant is the most accessible fit. If you need a very large credit line, Bank of America’s $1,000,000 cap is the highest here. If you prefer in-person support when you close, U.S. Bank offers that. If you qualify for military-affiliated membership, Navy Federal combines the highest CLTV with the only fully unconditional fee structure we found.

Interactive Quiz Find Your Best-Match No-Closing-Cost HELOC Answer a couple of quick questions and we’ll point you to a strong match from our comparison. Lender terms verified as of August 14, 2026. 1Are you eligible for a military-affiliated credit union? Select an answer… Yes — active duty, veteran, DoD, or family No 2What’s your approximate credit score? Select an answer… Below 620 620–659 660+ 3What matters more to you? Select an answer… The largest possible no-cost credit line In-person branch support when I close Your Match Navy Federal Credit Union Best for High CLTV / Military Highest CLTV on this list at up to 95%, with no annual fee or closing costs and no early-closure penalty — genuinely unconditional. A Alliant Credit Union Best Overall Tied for the highest Overall Lender Score on this list (4.5), with the most accessible credit minimum (~620) and highest CLTV (85%) among lenders open to any borrower. No closing costs on lines up to $250,000; a $200 fee applies if you close within 36 months. Bank of America Best for Large Credit Lines No application fee, no annual fee, and no closing costs on credit lines up to $1,000,000 — the largest no-cost cap in our comparison. A $450 fee applies, plus reimbursement of any costs covered, if you close within 36 months. US U.S. Bank Best for In-Person Service Ties for the highest Overall Lender Score in our comparison. No closing costs or application fees on credit lines up to $750,000. Closing requires an in-person branch visit — a real plus if you want face-to-face support. A $75 annual fee is waived with a qualifying checking package, and a 1% fee applies if you close within 30 months. No confirmed match in our comparison None of the lenders in our current no-closing-cost comparison have a confirmed minimum below 620. Consider working on your credit score, or explore our full Best HELOC Lenders comparison for more options.

What "no closing costs" really covers

A HELOC’s closing costs typically include an appraisal, title search, recording fees, and sometimes an origination fee. When a lender advertises “no closing costs,” check whether that waiver is unconditional or tied to a minimum period you must keep the account open — three of the four lenders we included here recover some or all of that cost if you close within 30 to 36 months.

Why the same lender can look "free" or "not free" depending on the source

Third-party review sites sometimes describe a lender’s HELOC using outdated terms, especially after a lender relaunches a paused product with new fees (as Chase did) or changes its cost-recovery structure. Always confirm current terms directly with the lender before applying.

FAQs about no-closing-cost HELOCs

Is a "no closing costs" HELOC really free?

Not always. Navy Federal is the only lender in our comparison with no early-closure fee of any kind. Alliant, U.S. Bank, and Bank of America all cover upfront costs but require repayment or charge a fee (ranging from $200 flat to 1% of the balance) if you close the account within 30 to 36 months.

Do no-closing-cost HELOCs have higher interest rates?

Sometimes, but not always. None of the four lenders we feature disclose a stated rate trade-off for their no-cost offer. Other lenders we checked and excluded, like Truist, explicitly disclose that you may pay a higher rate in exchange for the lender covering your closing costs.

Can I get a no-closing-cost HELOC with average credit?

It depends on the lender. Alliant Credit Union and Navy Federal both have the most accessible published minimum on this list at approximately 620. U.S. Bank requires 660, and Bank of America does not publicly disclose a minimum for its HELOC.

What happens if I close a no-closing-cost HELOC early?

This varies significantly by lender. Navy Federal has no early-closure fee. Alliant charges $200 if you close within 36 months. Bank of America charges $450 plus reimbursement of any costs it covered, also within 36 months. U.S. Bank charges 1% of the balance if you close within 30 months. Always check this term before applying if you think you might close the account early.