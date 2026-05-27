Is Your HELOC a Home Equity Loan in Disguise? 6 Red Flags to Check

You expect a HELOC to work like a revolving line of credit. Draw what you need, pay interest only on what you use, and re-borrow as you pay down.

But some major lenders sell products as HELOCs that force a huge upfront draw, charge origination fees on the full line, or skip interest-only payments entirely. If your “HELOC” demands an 85% draw at closing, you’re probably looking at a fake HELOC.

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You expect a HELOC to work like a revolving line of credit. Draw what you need, pay interest only on what you use, and re-borrow as you pay down.

But some major lenders sell products as HELOCs that force a huge upfront draw, charge origination fees on the full line, or skip interest-only payments entirely. If your “HELOC” demands an 85% draw at closing, you’re probably looking at a fake HELOC.

What Makes a HELOC a Real HELOC and Not a Disguised Home Equity Loan?

A real HELOC is a revolving line of credit you can draw from over time. That revolving access is what separates it from the fake HELOCs some lenders sell as home equity loans in disguise. If you can’t draw flexibly, pay interest only on what you’ve used, and re-borrow as you pay down the balance, you don’t have a HELOC at all. Instead, you have a closed-end home equity loan with a misleading name.

A genuine HELOC has three defining features: (1) a draw period (usually 5 to 10 years) where you pull funds as needed, (2) interest-only payment options during that draw period, and (3) revolving access, meaning you can repay part of your balance and borrow it again before the draw period closes.

These features come straight from CFPB Regulation Z section 1026.40 , which defines a HELOC as an open-end plan, a credit line you can borrow from in pieces over time.

How a Home Equity Loan Behaves Differently

A home equity loan is a closed-end product (meaning you get the full amount once and can’t re-borrow). You get a lump sum at closing, your payments include principal and interest from the very first month, and there’s no way to re-borrow once you pay down the balance. The rate is typically fixed, and the product behaves like a second mortgage.

You can read our full breakdown of HELOC and home equity loan differences for a deeper comparison. Our explainer on how a HELOC actually works covers the draw period and revolving structure in more detail.

Why Do Lenders Sell Home Equity Loans Disguised as HELOCs?

Lenders sell home equity loans disguised as HELOCs because HELOC demand is high right now, and a HELOC label attracts borrowers who would skip a plain home equity loan.

By repackaging a closed-end product under the HELOC name, lenders capture HELOC search traffic and charge fees on the full credit line. They also collect interest on the entire amount from day one. It’s a marketing choice, not a product one.

The current rate environment is the engine behind this trend. According to Federal Reserve mortgage debt data , the majority of outstanding U.S. mortgages were originated when rates sat below 4%. Homeowners with those rates don’t want to refinance and lose them.

So they tap equity through second-lien products (loans that sit behind your first mortgage) instead. With revolving home equity borrowing on the rise ( Federal Reserve G.19, Q1 2026 ), lenders know HELOC demand is high.

What the Lender Gains From a Forced Draw

Forcing a large initial draw turns a HELOC into a loan in everything but name. The lender earns interest on the full balance from the first statement, instead of waiting for you to draw funds over time.

Origination fees calculated on the full credit line (rather than the drawn portion) become larger. The payment schedule is also more predictable, which lowers risk on the bank’s balance sheet.

None of that automatically makes the product a bad deal. A fixed-rate home equity loan can be the right answer if you want a lump sum and predictable payments.

The problem is the mismatch: you came in shopping for revolving credit, and you walked out with a fixed loan that you thought was something else.

If you want to understand the structure you’re actually being sold, read our overview of how a home equity loan is structured .

What Are the Red Flags That Your "HELOC" Is Really a Home Equity Loan?

The biggest red flag that your HELOC is really a home equity loan is a large mandatory initial draw at closing. Real HELOCs let you draw as little as you want during the draw period. Under Reg Z §1026.40, a HELOC is classified as open-end credit, meaning the creditor contemplates repeated transactions over time rather than a single disbursement. If the lender is forcing you to pull most of the money on day one, you’re getting a lump sum disbursement under a HELOC label.

Here are the six signs to watch for when you read a HELOC offer:

Large mandatory initial draw. If you’re required to draw 80% to 100% of your credit line at closing, you’re taking a lump sum. No interest-only payment option. A genuine HELOC lets you make interest-only payments during the draw period. If principal and interest payments start on day one, the repayment structure is a home equity loan. Fixed rate with no draw flexibility. Fixed-rate HELOCs do exist, and they can be a legitimate product. But if your offer is fixed-rate and takes away the ability to draw incrementally, it is more of a loan than a line. Origination fee on the full line amount. Some major banks charge a one-time origination fee as high as 4.99% of your total credit limit — calculated on the full line rather than the drawn balance. That structure is much closer to a home equity loan fee than to the no-fee or low-fee HELOCs that many credit unions offer. No ability to re-borrow. Ask the lender what happens if you repay part of what you have drawn. If you cannot draw it again, the revolving piece of your “line of credit” does not exist. Lump-sum disbursement at closing. If the entire approved amount hits your account on day one, with no option to draw in pieces later, the delivery method is a home equity loan. The marketing page doesn’t change that.

Some of these signs will fit some lenders but not others, so be sure to check each one against your specific offer.

Even one of these red flags should slow you down. Two or more, and you’re looking at a fake HELOC. Want a refresher on the structural rules a true HELOC has to follow? See our explainer on how a HELOC actually works .

How Do You Compare a True HELOC vs a Home Equity Loan in Disguise?

The key structural difference between a true HELOC and a home equity loan disguised as a HELOC is how the money reaches you. A true HELOC gives you incremental, on-demand access during the draw period (per Regulation Z ). A disguised home equity loan delivers most or all of the money up front and charges you interest on the full balance from the start.

Use this side-by-side table to compare your offer against the standard:

Feature True HELOC Home Equity Loan Disguised as HELOC Disbursement Draw as needed during the draw period Large upfront draw required (often 80% to 100%) or full lump sum Payment type during draw period Interest-only on the amount drawn Principal and interest from day one Rate type Variable rate, with some lenders offering fixed-rate conversion on portions Fixed rate, no variable option Revolving access Repay and re-borrow during the draw period No re-borrowing after disbursement Origination fee Often waived or charged only on drawn amounts Percentage of full credit line, regardless of usage Flexibility High. Borrow only what you need, when you need it. Low. Functions as a one-time loan with a HELOC label.

Read the Rate Structure Too

Rate type is one of the easiest tells. Most true HELOCs are variable-rate products tied to the prime rate. You can compare them to other home borrowing options in our HELOC and mortgage rate comparison guide . A fixed-rate offer isn’t automatically a fake. But pair it with a forced draw and a full-line origination fee, and you have a closed-end loan dressed up for the HELOC shopper.

Home equity loans are perfectly fine products for borrowers who want a lump sum with fixed payments, the issue is the mismatch. If you wanted HELOC flexibility and the lender handed you HEL rigidity behind a HELOC label, the table above will tell you immediately.

For a deeper look at where HELOCs and home equity loans actually diverge, our HELOC vs home equity loan comparison walks through the differences in full.

Where to Look for Real HELOCs

If you work through these six checks and your offer fails most of them, walk away and shop somewhere else.

Credit unions and community banks more commonly offer the traditional HELOC structure, often with lower origination fees and full revolving access. Our roundup of the best HELOC lenders is a good starting point for finding a true revolving line.

FAQs

Is it legal for lenders to call a home equity loan a HELOC?

Product naming sits in a gray area. The CFPB’s Regulation N (12 CFR Part 1014) is the Mortgage Acts and Practices Advertising Rule. It prohibits misrepresenting the type or terms of a mortgage credit product in any commercial communication, which covers HELOC advertising. But your legal anchor as a borrower is the Truth in Lending disclosure under Regulation Z section 1026.40 . If the TILA paperwork describes a closed-end home equity loan structure, you have a home equity loan. This is true no matter what the brochure says.

What is the difference between a HELOC and a home equity loan?

A HELOC is a revolving line of credit with a draw period, optional interest-only payments, and a variable rate tied to prime. You borrow as needed, repay, and re-borrow up to your credit limit. A home equity loan is a closed-end product with a lump-sum disbursement, fixed rate, and principal-plus-interest payments from the first month.

Why does my HELOC require a large initial draw?

Some lenders structure their HELOC products with high minimum initial draw requirements, which effectively converts a revolving line into a lump-sum disbursement. It is one of the clearest signs that the product functions like a home equity loan, even though it carries a HELOC label. Ask the lender to explain the requirement in writing, then compare the offer against HELOCs from credit unions or community banks before you sign anything.

Can I get a real HELOC with flexible draws?

Yes. Many lenders, especially credit unions and community banks, offer traditional HELOCs with no minimum draw requirements and full revolving access. The NCUA’s 2005 legal opinion (OGC Op. 05-0135) confirms federal credit unions may offer HELOCs with interest-only payment options during the draw period. The agency’s later supervisory guidance treats a draw-period-then-repayment structure as the credit union industry norm. Compare offers, and look for the features outlined in the checklist above. For HELOC structures that limit your downside risk, see our guide on how to take out a HELOC without putting your home at risk .

What should I ask my lender before signing a HELOC?

Bring five questions to the meeting: (1) What is the minimum initial draw at closing? (2) Can I make interest-only payments during the draw period? (3) If I repay part of my balance, can I draw it again? (4) Is the rate variable, fixed, or convertible? (5) Is the origination fee calculated on the full credit line or only on what I draw? Make the lender answer in writing. Then match the answers against the TILA disclosure before you sign.

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