Reverse Mortgages and the 2026 Estate Tax Change

Key Takeaways A reverse mortgage offers tax-free cash during your lifetime, but the loan is due at death, and heirs cannot access additional funds.

The federal estate tax exemption will decrease from $13.61 million to about $7 million per person in 2026, potentially subjecting more estates to tax.

Life insurance, liquid reserves, and well-structured trusts usually offer more reliable estate tax funding than relying on heirs to secure financing after death.

With the federal estate tax exemption dropping from $13.61 million in 2025 to about $7 million per person in 2026, homeowners with most wealth in home equity may leave heirs struggling to raise cash for taxes due within nine months of death.

A reverse mortgage provides tax-free funds during your lifetime, but it does not function as many families expect. This article outlines what happens to a reverse mortgage at death, why heirs cannot access the credit line, and which strategies reliably provide estate liquidity.

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Why the 2026 estate tax change matters for homeowners with equity

The federal estate tax exemption has reset to roughly $7 million per person, down from $13.61 million under the prior rules, which brings more estates into the taxable range.

This change poses challenges for homeowners with significant equity. Estate taxes are due in cash within nine months of death, so heirs may need to sell property or business assets quickly, often at a loss.

A reverse mortgage can help address this gap during your lifetime, but does not provide funds after death. You may use tax-free cash to fund life insurance or make gifts that reduce your estate, helping ensure heirs have needed liquidity when taxes are due.

Who faces the greatest risk after the 2026 change Estates in the newly taxable range: roughly $7 million to $13 million

roughly $7 million to $13 million Asset-heavy, cash-light estates: wealth concentrated in real estate or business interests

wealth concentrated in real estate or business interests Residents of certain states: some states tax estates starting as low as $1 million

Married couples can still combine exemptions through portability, though the overall threshold has decreased significantly.

What happens to a reverse mortgage when you die

Before including a reverse mortgage in your estate plan, it is important to understand what happens when the borrower dies. The process often surprises families.

How a reverse mortgage works during your lifetime

A reverse mortgage line of credit allows you to access home equity during your lifetime without monthly mortgage payments. The available credit may grow over time based on the interest rate, and you can draw funds as needed.

Some homeowners use this flexibility for estate planning, such as funding life insurance, making annual gifts, or preserving other assets. This access ends at death and does not transfer to heirs.

How a reverse mortgage is repaid after death

When the last borrower dies, the reverse mortgage becomes due and payable. The lender requires the full balance, including all funds drawn, interest, and fees, to be settled within a limited timeframe.

Notification: The lender is informed of the borrower’s death.

The lender is informed of the borrower’s death. Loan due: The full balance becomes payable.

The full balance becomes payable. Timeline: Heirs typically have 6 to 12 months to act.

Heirs typically have 6 to 12 months to act. Options: Sell the home, refinance, or repay the balance with other funds.

Heirs cannot access any unused portion of the reverse mortgage credit line. If the loan balance exceeds the home’s value, the debt can be settled for 95% of the appraised value under non-recourse protections.

Why HELOCs don’t solve estate liquidity needs

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) do not provide reliable liquidity after death because they are based on the borrower’s financial profile. After death, lenders typically freeze or call due any outstanding credit.

HELOCs: Usually frozen or reduced after death

Usually frozen or reduced after death Personal credit lines: Closed or restricted

Closed or restricted Securities-backed lines: Subject to lender review and closure

Subject to lender review and closure Reverse mortgage credit lines: No longer accessible

Heirs may apply for new credit after inheriting property, but approval depends on their own finances and can take time. Estate obligations, including taxes, often come due sooner, creating a gap that credit lines cannot reliably fill.

Strategies that provide estate tax liquidity after death

If you are concerned about how heirs will pay estate taxes, several strategies offer more reliable liquidity.

Life insurance sized for estate taxes

Permanent life insurance, often held in an Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT), remains the most common solution. Insurance policies often pay the death benefit within 2 to 4 weeks of filing a claim.

For married couples, second-to-die policies can be particularly efficient because estate taxes usually apply after both spouses pass away. If the policy is owned by an ILIT rather than directly by you, the proceeds remain outside your taxable estate.

Dedicated liquid reserves and trust structures

Maintaining cash, Treasury bills, or money market funds for estate taxes provides immediate liquidity. A revocable living trust can help heirs access these assets more quickly by avoiding probate. Trust documents may also authorize trustees to borrow against estate assets if needed, bridging short-term liquidity gaps.

Estate loans and post-death financing

Some private banks offer estate settlement loans, which are usually reserved for large estates and established banking relationships. The IRS also provides payment options in certain cases:

Section 6166: installment payments up to 14 years for estates with closely held businesses

installment payments up to 14 years for estates with closely held businesses Section 6161: payment extensions of up to 12 months

These options are generally considered backup strategies rather than primary funding plans.

How to use a reverse mortgage in estate tax planning

A reverse mortgage cannot serve as a credit line for heirs after the borrower’s death, but it can support estate planning during your lifetime.

Funding life insurance premiums

Reverse mortgage draws can help cover life insurance premiums when retirement income is limited. This converts illiquid home equity into guaranteed liquidity for heirs through the insurance death benefit.

Reducing estate size through gifting

Reverse mortgage proceeds can fund annual exclusion gifts or other wealth transfer strategies. Reducing your estate now may help limit future estate tax exposure under the lower 2026 exemption.

Preserving liquid assets

A reverse mortgage can provide retirement cash flow while preserving other investments or savings. These preserved assets can remain available in your estate to cover taxes later.

Questions to ask your estate planning team Estate planning requires coordination among attorneys, CPAs, and financial advisors to ensure a comprehensive approach. Consider asking: What is my estimated estate tax liability under current law?

What portion of my estate is illiquid?

Would life insurance inside an ILIT make sense?

Does my trust allow trustees to borrow against estate assets?

What gifting strategies could reduce my estate?

How do state estate or inheritance taxes affect my plan? Some states impose estate taxes starting at about $1 million, affecting more families than federal rules alone.

Prepare for the 2026 estate tax change

A reverse mortgage cannot serve as a post-death line of credit for heirs, but it can support estate liquidity planning during your lifetime.

Reverse mortgage proceeds can fund life insurance, strategic gifts, or preserve liquid assets so heirs have cash available when estate taxes are due. With the federal estate tax exemption now about $7 million per person, families above this level may need new planning strategies. Consult an estate attorney and financial advisor to determine if a reverse mortgage fits your retirement and estate plan.

FAQs about the 2026 estate tax change