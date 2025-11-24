Why Your Advisor Might Not Mention Reverse Mortgages

Key Takeaways Different advisors have different limits so one person’s silence about reverse mortgages does not mean the option is wrong for you.

Your home equity is an important part of your retirement picture and you have every right to ask questions about it.

Speaking with more than one advisor can help you get a fuller view and make a more confident decision about your options

If you’ve ever tried to sort through retirement options, you may have noticed something surprising. Some financial advisors are open to discussing reverse mortgages. Others never bring them up. Many seniors assume that silence means the product must be risky or off-limits, but the reality is far more nuanced.

Reverse mortgages aren’t right for everyone, but the lack of discussion you encounter may have little to do with your situation. Often, the reason lies in the advisor’s environment, training, or philosophy. Understanding those factors can help you ask better questions and feel more confident about your choices.

1. Some advisors are limited by their firm’s policies

Many financial advisors work within large companies that tightly control what their professionals are allowed to discuss. These firms often create rules designed to reduce risk and keep advisors focused on certain approved topics or products.

Reverse mortgages sometimes fall outside these approved areas. Not because the loans are illegal or universally discouraged, but because they require specialized knowledge. Some firms prefer to prohibit discussion entirely rather than train every advisor in a complex area of housing finance. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s reverse mortgage page offers a clear explanation of some of the risks that make institutions cautious (CFPB).

If your advisor never mentions a reverse mortgage, it may simply be because their employer doesn’t permit it.

Most financial planning education focuses on investments, retirement accounts, tax strategies, and insurance. Home equity, despite often being a retiree’s largest asset, doesn’t always receive the attention it deserves.

This means many advisors never learn how reverse mortgages work or how they might fit within a retirement plan. Without training or confidence in the topic, avoiding the discussion can feel safer than addressing it without the full context or expertise.

3. Advisors bring their own philosophies and preferences

Every advisor approaches retirement planning with a slightly different viewpoint. Some believe strongly in preserving home equity for future generations. Others prefer to solve financial challenges using investment portfolios or insurance products. Some do support housing-wealth strategies but prefer not to use loans late in life.

These personal and professional philosophies shape the guidance you receive. Two advisors may look at the same homeowner and reach completely different conclusions based on what they value most in a retirement plan.

4. Business models influence the advice you hear

How an advisor earns their income can affect which tools they use most often. For example, fee-only planners who charge by the hour or project may be more open to discussing a wide range of options because they are not tied to specific products. Advisors who work on commissions or manage investments may naturally focus more on the tools aligned with those structures.

This doesn’t make any approach inherently better or worse. It simply means that the advice you receive is shaped by the advisor’s environment and compensation model, which can influence whether reverse mortgages enter the conversation.

What this means for you as a senior homeowner

If an advisor never brings up a reverse mortgage, it does not necessarily mean the product is unsuitable for you. Their silence might reflect firm rules, training limitations, or personal philosophy. The important thing is that you understand all your options before making decisions about your home and retirement.

Your home is often one of your greatest financial resources in later life. You deserve the chance to explore every tool that could help you stay comfortable, manage expenses, or remain in your home longer.

It’s entirely appropriate to ask your advisor whether they consider housing wealth when building retirement plans. If they don’t, you can ask whether that is due to company restrictions or personal preference. Many seniors find it helpful to speak with more than one professional to get a well-rounded view.

If you’d like help from someone who specializes in this area, the National Council on Aging offers HUD-approved reverse mortgage counseling that is neutral and education-focused (NCOA).

Questions you can ask to get clearer reverse mortgage guidance

The following questions can help you understand your advisor’s perspective:

Do you include home equity as part of your retirement planning?

Are you allowed to discuss reverse mortgages if they might be relevant?

Do you feel comfortable explaining the pros and cons?

If not, can you recommend someone who specializes in this area?

These questions are not confrontational. They simply help you understand the limits or strengths of the guidance you’re receiving.

You deserve complete information on reverse mortgages

A reverse mortgage is not a one-size-fits-all solution. But it is also not something that should be dismissed or ignored without explanation. Seniors deserve clear, unbiased information about every tool that could support their financial well-being.

If your advisor does not address the topic, consider seeking a second opinion. Your retirement decisions deserve a complete view, not just the portion that fits within a single advisor’s comfort zone. The more perspectives you gather, the better equipped you will be to make choices that support your comfort, stability, and independence in the years ahead.