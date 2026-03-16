DTI Too High for a Mortgage? Can a Personal Loan Help?

Key Takeaways A personal loan can lower mortgage DTI only if it reduces the total monthly debt payments lenders count.

If your new personal loan payment is not much lower than your current minimum payments, your DTI and chances of approval probably will not get better.

Timing is important because getting a new personal loan right before you apply can affect your credit and make lenders more cautious.

If your debt-to-income ratio is too high for a mortgage, it can feel frustrating to be close to approval but blocked by a single number. Many borrowers in this position start looking for fast fixes, and a personal loan often comes up as a possible way to lower monthly payments and improve DTI.

In some cases, a personal loan can help, but only when it meaningfully reduces the debt payments lenders count during underwriting. This guide explains how mortgage DTI actually works, when a personal loan can help or hurt your approval, and how to calculate whether the move will realistically improve your chances of qualifying.

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How to tell if a personal loan will actually lower your DTI for a mortgage

Before you get a personal loan to fix a high debt-to-income ratio, it’s important to know how mortgage lenders calculate your debt. The main goal is to lower your required monthly payments, not just your total debt. The steps below will help you see if a personal loan will really improve your DTI or just move your debt around without helping your mortgage approval.

Step 1: Understand the DTI problem you’re actually trying to solve

Many people think a high DTI means they have too much debt overall, but lenders actually look at your required monthly payments, not your total balances. You might have a reasonable amount of debt, but if your monthly payments push your DTI above the usual limits (often 36% to 43%), you could be denied, get stricter conditions, or be approved for a lower amount.

Step 2: Find your DTI gap (the monthly payment you need to cut)

Before you decide if a personal loan will help, figure out your DTI gap. This is how much you need to lower your monthly debt payments to qualify. The focus should be on lowering the payment amount lenders use, not just paying off debt.

To calculate your DTI gap:

Multiply your gross monthly income by your target DTI.

Compare that number to your current monthly debt payments.

The difference is the monthly payment reduction needed to qualify.

Make your decision about consolidation based on this payment gap, not your total debt balances.

Step 3: What mortgage lenders count in DTI (and what they don’t)

DTI is something lenders calculate, not a full household budget. Only certain debts affect your mortgage approval. Knowing what counts can help you avoid making changes that do not actually improve your DTI.

Mortgage lenders typically count:

Credit card minimum payments

Auto loans

Student loans

Personal loans

Court-ordered obligations such as alimony or child support

They typically do not count:

Groceries

Utilities

Subscriptions

Phone bills

Most day-to-day living expenses

Step 4: The one scenario where a personal loan can lower mortgage DTI

A personal loan will only lower your DTI if it actually reduces your total required monthly debt payments. This usually happens when you use the loan to pay off high credit card minimums with a lower fixed payment. If the new payment is not much lower, your DTI will not really improve.

Step 5: The personal loan “DTI test”

Before you apply for a personal loan, compare your current debt payments to what your new loan payment would be. This quick check will show if consolidation will really help you qualify for a mortgage.

Run this comparison:

Add up your current monthly credit card minimum payments.

Estimate the new monthly payment for the personal loan.

Confirm the new payment is significantly lower than the old total.

Avoid consolidation if the payment is similar or higher, since your DTI will stay the same or worsen.

When a personal loan helps you qualify for a mortgage

A personal loan can help you get approved for a mortgage if it clearly lowers the monthly debt payments that count toward your DTI. The key is reducing the required payment, not just the total debt you are consolidating.

For example:

Gross monthly income: $6,900.

Target mortgage payment: $2,400.

Current monthly debts: $1,650.

Initial DTI with mortgage: about 58.7%.

If $800 of those debts comes from high credit card minimums and a personal loan replaces them with a $450 fixed payment:

New counted monthly debts: $1,300.

New DTI with the same mortgage: about 53.6%.

That roughly 5-point DTI drop can be meaningful for borrowers near a lender’s approval cutoff, especially when the only change is a lower required monthly payment.

When a personal loan is unlikely to help your mortgage DTI

A personal loan probably will not help your mortgage DTI if it does not clearly lower the total required monthly debt payments that lenders count. Because DTI is based on minimum payments, consolidation only works if the new loan payment is much lower than the old payments. If you only save a little or the savings do not last, the loan could make your credit situation more complicated without helping your chances.

A personal loan may not help your DTI if:

You do not fully pay off the credit cards you are consolidating.

The new personal loan payment is similar to your current minimum payments.

You continue using credit cards after consolidation and rebuild balances.

You take on new debt shortly after consolidating existing obligations.

You apply for a mortgage within weeks of opening the new loan.

Your lender specifically advises against opening new credit before underwriting.

How to prioritize DTI fixes if you’re over the mortgage limit

If your DTI is higher than most lenders allow, a personal loan is just one way to improve your chances, and it is not always the quickest fix. Lenders mainly care about lowering your required monthly debt payments, not your total debt or living expenses. Often, paying down high credit card minimums, paying off a small loan, or dealing with a co-signed debt can lower your DTI faster than getting a new loan, especially if you are short on time before underwriting.

How mortgage underwriters view new personal loans

Mortgage underwriting is not just about the numbers. Lenders also look at your recent credit activity and risk patterns. Even if a personal loan lowers your DTI on paper, opening a new account right before you apply can be a red flag because it adds a hard inquiry, a new account, and possible short-term changes to your credit score. Underwriters may see last-minute debt changes as risky, so the timing of a personal loan is just as important as the payment reduction.

Compare lenders that may help you lower your DTI

If a personal loan could really lower your monthly debt payments, your next step is to compare lenders and their estimated payments before you apply. The best loan should replace higher minimum payments with a lower fixed payment that helps your DTI, not just move your debt around. Check lender rates, fees, and monthly payments carefully so you pick an option that fits your mortgage timeline and does not add new risks before underwriting.

FAQs about using a personal loan to lower DTI for a mortgage