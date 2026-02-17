HEI Impact on Home Lien: What Every Homeowner Must Know

Key Takeaways An HEI investor records a lien (a legal claim) against your property but does not become a co-owner on your deed.

Your first mortgage lender remains in a senior (first-priority) position, while the HEI investor typically holds a junior (second-priority) lien.

Refinancing with an HEI often requires the investor’s consent to subordinate, and cash-out refinances may be restricted.

If your primary lender forecloses, the HEI investor’s junior lien may be eliminated, though contract terms determine any remaining obligations.

Most homeowners know a home equity investment (HEI) gives an investor a share of their home’s future value, but fewer realize it also places a recorded lien on the property. This lien secures the provider’s right to repayment and can affect refinancing, future borrowing, and a sale. In most cases, the HEI lien is subordinate to your primary mortgage and becomes part of your property’s title record. Understanding how this lien works is essential before signing, as it determines payment order and your home equity’s flexibility.

What gets recorded when you sign an HEI agreement

The investor is not on your deed

The HEI provider does not become a co-owner. Your name remains on the deed, and you retain legal ownership and control throughout the agreement. The lien gives the provider a contractual claim to future proceeds, not rights to occupy, manage, or make decisions about the property.

Common documents recorded against your property

HEI providers record legal documents to formalize their lien and protect their investment. These documents notify lenders, buyers, and title companies of the claim against the property.

Deed of trust or mortgage lien. Secures the provider’s right to repayment under the agreement terms.

Secures the provider’s right to repayment under the agreement terms. Performance deed of trust. Reinforces obligations such as maintaining the home, paying taxes, and keeping insurance active.

Reinforces obligations such as maintaining the home, paying taxes, and keeping insurance active. Memorandum of agreement. Places public notice on your title that an HEI exists.

Places public notice on your title that an HEI exists. Option or restriction document. Outlines conditions related to the sale, transfer, or settlement of the agreement.

These recorded documents create a lien to secure repayment rights. They do not transfer ownership or allow the provider to take possession of your home under normal circumstances.

How lien priority determines who gets paid first

When you sell, refinance, or settle your HEI, proceeds are distributed according to lien priority, not directly to you. Each lien is paid in order of legal priority, with senior claims satisfied before any remaining equity is distributed to you.

Standard lien hierarchy

Lien priority generally follows a “first in time, first in right” rule: earlier-recorded liens are paid first, but property taxes always take top priority. This order establishes financial risk and repayment security for all parties.

Property taxes and municipal liens. Paid first regardless of recording date. First mortgage. The primary lender is repaid before any junior liens. HEI lien. The provider receives payment after senior debts are paid. Other junior liens. This may include HELOCs, second mortgages, or judgment liens. Homeowner. You receive any remaining equity after all liens are satisfied.

Payment waterfall at sale or settlement

In practice, the payment order depends on the event that triggers settlement, but the hierarchy remains the same.

When selling your home , proceeds typically pay off the first mortgage, then the HEI lien, with any remaining equity going to you.

, proceeds typically pay off the first mortgage, then the HEI lien, with any remaining equity going to you. During a refinance with a buyout , the new loan usually pays off both the mortgage and the HEI lien at closing.

, the new loan usually pays off both the mortgage and the HEI lien at closing. If the HEI reaches maturity, you must settle the lien through a sale, refinance, or other funds before accessing any remaining equity.

How an HEI lien affects refinancing and future borrowing

A common concern with HEIs is future flexibility. If you want to refinance or take out a HELOC, the HEI investor’s lien position may pose a barrier.

Subordination requirement

When you refinance your first mortgage, the new lender requires the first lien position. Since the HEI investor already has a recorded lien, they must typically agree to subordinate, allowing the new mortgage to take priority. Most HEI companies will subordinate for a rate-and-term refinance if you are securing a better interest rate or a different loan term. The process typically involves paperwork, a wait of several weeks, and, in some cases, a fee.

Restrictions on cash-out refinances and new debt

Cash-out refinances are treated differently. Many HEI agreements restrict or prohibit subordination if you withdraw extra cash from your home. The investor’s concern is that additional debt reduces the equity that protects their investment.

Common restrictions include:

Maximum combined loan-to-value limits: The investor may refuse subordination if total debt exceeds 80% or 85% of your home value.

The investor may refuse subordination if total debt exceeds 80% or 85% of your home value. Prohibition on cash-out: Some agreements only allow subordination for rate-and-term refinances.

Some agreements only allow subordination for rate-and-term refinances. Approval requirements for new liens: You may need written consent before taking out a HELOC or second mortgage.

You may need written consent before taking out a HELOC or second mortgage. Notification requirements: Even if approval is not required, you may need to inform the investor about any new borrowing.

Be cautious if you plan to refinance or access equity in the future. Review subordination terms carefully before signing an HEI agreement, as restrictions can significantly limit your financial flexibility.

What happens to the HEI lien in foreclosure or default?

Financial hardship can happen to anyone. If you fall behind on your primary mortgage, understanding how the HEI fits into foreclosure helps clarify your potential obligations.

Foreclosure by your first mortgage lender

Because the HEI investor holds a junior lien, they are at risk if the first mortgage lender forecloses. When a senior lienholder forecloses and sells, junior liens are usually eliminated if sale proceeds are insufficient to pay them.

This does not always mean the HEI investor loses everything. Some agreements allow the investor to cure your mortgage default to protect their investment. Others may permit them to pursue you for losses.

Right to cure and recourse provisions

HEI contracts vary and include default scenarios. Key terms to review include that the investor can make your missed mortgage payments on your behalf, then add those amounts to what you owe them.

Nonrecourse language: The investor’s only way to recover losses is by making a claim against the property itself, not by going after your other personal assets.

The investor’s only way to recover losses is by making a claim against the property itself, not by going after your other personal assets. Limited recourse: The investor can pursue you personally, but only under specific circumstances.

The investor can pursue you personally, but only under specific circumstances. Deficiency provisions: These explain what happens if the home sells for less than the total owed to all lienholders.

Do not assume your HEI is nonrecourse. Review your agreement for specific language about foreclosure and whether the investor can pursue you for any remaining balance.

Questions to ask and documents to review before signing an HEI

Before committing to an HEI, gather key details to avoid surprises. Due diligence now can prevent issues when you sell, refinance, or reach your agreement’s end.

Ask the following questions directly and get answers in writing:

What type of lien will be recorded against my property? What is the lien’s priority position relative to my existing mortgage? Under what circumstances can you force a sale of my home? What is your subordination policy for rate-and-term refinances? What is your subordination policy for cash-out refinances or HELOCs? If my first mortgage lender forecloses, do you have recourse against me personally?

How to read your preliminary title report

A preliminary title report (also called a title commitment) lists all liens and encumbrances recorded against your property. Before closing on an HEI, request this document and review it for:

The exact instrument being recorded: Deed of trust, memorandum, option, or other document type.

Deed of trust, memorandum, option, or other document type. The recording position: Confirmation that your first mortgage remains in the senior position.

Confirmation that your first mortgage remains in the senior position. Any existing junior liens: How the HEI will interact with other recorded obligations.

How the HEI will interact with other recorded obligations. Restrictions or covenants: Any limitations on property use or transfer.

Request a draft title commitment before closing and ask your title company to confirm what will be recorded and where it ranks relative to your existing mortgage.

