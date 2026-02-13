Can an HEI Company Force You to Fix Your Roof or Paint the House?

Key Takeaways HEI companies usually can’t force cosmetic upgrades, but most contracts require you to keep the home in reasonable condition.

Major issues like a failing roof matter more than paint because they can threaten insurability, habitability, and long-term home value.

Before signing, read the maintenance clause and ask what the company can do if repairs are needed and you can’t afford them right away.

Home equity investments (HEIs) are often marketed as a way to get cash without taking on a monthly payment. And for many homeowners, that’s exactly the appeal.

But once you get past the headline benefits, a very real fear kicks in:

If I partner with an HEI company, can they force me to fix my roof? Can they make me repaint my house? Can they tell me how to maintain my property?

It’s a fair question. Because once someone else has a financial stake in your home, it’s natural to wonder whether you still have full control.

The good news is that in most cases, HEI companies can’t micromanage your home the way a landlord would. But the less comforting truth is that most HEI agreements do include property maintenance requirements, and those clauses can matter if your home falls into serious disrepair.

Here’s how it typically works.

In this article (Skip to...)

What HEI companies actually “own”

The most important thing to understand is this: An HEI company doesn’t own your home.

They’re not on title the way a co-owner would be, and they generally don’t get to make day-to-day decisions about the property.

What they do have is a contractual right to a share of your home’s future value.

So instead of thinking of it like “someone bought part of my house,” it’s more accurate to think:

You still own the home, but you signed a contract agreeing to share future value, and the contract usually includes rules meant to protect that value.

That’s where maintenance clauses come in.

What experts are saying

Michael Gifford, CEO of Splitero

“Most homeowners want three things: easy qualification, no monthly payment, and clarity on what they’re giving up — and that’s where an HEI really stands apart.”

The maintenance clause: What it usually means in real life

Most HEI agreements include language requiring you to maintain the property in good condition.

Sometimes it’s phrased as: maintaining the home in “good repair”

preventing “waste” or neglect

keeping the property “habitable”

avoiding actions that materially reduce value

That can sound intimidating, but in practice, it usually doesn’t mean the company is going to tell you what paint color to choose or demand cosmetic upgrades.

Instead, it’s meant to prevent situations where a homeowner neglects the property so badly that the investor’s stake becomes significantly less valuable.

Think of it like the difference between:

“Your house looks outdated”

-versus-

-versus- “Your roof is actively failing and causing structural damage.”

HEI companies care about the second one.

Roof vs. paint: What’s the difference?

Homeowners often ask about roofs and paint for a reason: they represent two totally different categories of “maintenance.”

A roof is a structural issue

If your roof is leaking, sagging, or at the end of its life, the problem isn’t cosmetic. It can lead to water damage, mold, and serious loss of value.

A failing roof can also make a home harder to insure, which is a big deal in any agreement where another party has financial exposure.

Paint is usually cosmetic

Exterior paint can matter for curb appeal, but most of the time, it’s not a “value emergency.” A house can be ugly and still be structurally sound.

So while contracts may technically require you to keep the home in good condition, most HEI companies aren’t going to come after you because you haven’t repainted in five years.

In short: HEI companies are far more likely to care about major structural or habitability issues than cosmetic ones.

Can an HEI company force you to fix your roof?

Not in the sense of sending a contractor and ordering work. But here’s the more realistic answer:

If your roof is failing and the home is deteriorating, the company may have contractual leverage to require you to address it.

That leverage is usually indirect. The contract may state that failure to maintain the home can be considered a breach, which could trigger remedies like:

requiring you to restore the property condition

requiring you to maintain insurance

or, in extreme cases, triggering an early settlement/buyout requirement

This doesn’t mean it happens often. But it’s why the clause exists.

Can they force you to paint the house?

In most real-world cases: no, not really.

Cosmetic upgrades are not usually enforceable in a meaningful way, and HEI companies are not in the business of managing your property like an HOA.

If the home is falling into visible neglect — peeling paint, rotting wood, severe exterior deterioration — it could become part of a broader “property condition” concern. But even then, the issue is usually about preventing damage and protecting marketability, not aesthetics.

What happens if you don’t make repairs?

This is the part homeowners deserve a clear answer on, because it’s where most provider content gets vague.

In most cases, if a property condition issue becomes serious, the company will start with notices and requests. They want the home protected, not a fight.

If the issue continues and violates the contract, agreements may allow the provider to treat it as a default or breach.

Depending on the provider and contract, that could lead to: formal written notices

deadlines to address the issue

requirements to show proof of repairs

or in rare cases, triggering early settlement

The key point is that this is typically about major neglect — not everyday homeowner decisions.

What HEI companies care about most

If you want to know what HEI companies really pay attention to, it’s usually not paint or landscaping.

It’s the fundamentals that protect the property’s baseline value.

That usually includes: property taxes staying current

homeowners insurance staying active

avoiding major code violations

avoiding severe neglect that makes the home uninsurable or unmarketable

This is also why some agreements require you to notify them if the home is damaged or if insurance lapses.

How to protect yourself before you sign and HEI

If you’re considering an HEI and you want to make sure you won’t be pressured into repairs, the best move is to read the contract like a homeowner — not like a borrower.

Before signing, ask: How does the agreement define “good condition” or “maintenance”?

What counts as a breach?

What happens if I can’t afford a major repair during the term?

Does the agreement require me to maintain insurance at all times?

Does the provider have inspection rights? If so, how often and under what circumstances?

You’re not looking for a contract that says “we will never ask you to fix anything.” That’s unrealistic.

You’re looking for a contract that makes it clear the company is protecting against serious deterioration, not controlling how you live.

The bottom line

HEI companies generally can’t micromanage your home or force cosmetic upgrades like repainting. But most agreements do require you to maintain the property in good condition, and serious neglect (like a failing roof that causes damage) can become a contract issue.

If you’re considering an HEI, the smartest protection is reading the maintenance clause carefully and asking what happens if a major repair comes up during the term.

