Home EquityNew Data Analysis Shows Top States for HECMs

New Data Analysis Shows Top States for HECMs

By Paul Centopani Reviewed By Aleksandra Kadzielawski
January 28, 2026 - 2 min read

Key Takeaways

  • Approved HECM borrowers can receive funds as a lump-sum, fixed monthly payment, or line of credit.
  • Because HECMs are FHA-backed, all properties must meet HUD safety and habitability standards.
  • California, Florida, and Texas led the nation in HECM volume from 2023–2025, reflecting where senior homeowners hold the most housing wealth.
See if you qualify for a reverse mortgage. Start here

A HECM or Home Equity Conversion Mortgage is the most popular type of reverse mortgage.

HECMs (and reverse mortgages overall) are commonly used by older homeowners to pull money from their home and maintain their lifestyle. Where they’re taken out can also show what places have larger populations of senior homeowners and/or costs of living growing at faster paces.

The Mortgage Reports went through and broke down the latest Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data to find out where the most people took out HECMs in the last three years.

A HECM or Home Equity Conversion Mortgage comes backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and is the most popular of the three reverse mortgage types.

With a HECM, homeowners aged 62 and above can leverage their home equity without making monthly mortgage payments. How much the homeowner can access depends on their age, total equity, current interest rates, and the current loan limit.

HECMs require a HUD-approved counseling session to learn about the costs, your homeowner responsibilities, and individual borrowing limit. If approved, you can opt to receive your funds as a lump-sum, fixed monthly payment, or line of credit. The loan plus accrued interest then gets repaid when the home is sold or passed down.

HECM eligibility, appraisals, and maintenance

Because HECMs are backed by the FHA, properties must undergo FHA appraisals in order to evaluate the market value and whether they meet the safety and structural requirements. Significant repairs, if necessary, must be made before closing. Meanwhile, funds for smaller repairs needed to meet FHA regulations may be set aside by the lender for those jobs after closing.

See if you qualify for a reverse mortgage. Start here

A grand total of 35,229 U.S. homeowners took out a traditional Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) from 2023 to 2025, according to the latest HMDA data.

Due to the highest population in the country and its expensive reputation, California (perhaps unsurprisingly) led the nation with a 17.27% HECM share and 6,085 overall. The popular states for retirement of Florida (10.33%; 3,639), Texas (7.81%; 2,752), Arizona (5.23%; 1,843) came next, with Colorado (4.65%; 1,638) rounding out the top five.

HECMs around the United States

Note: This heatmap shows the total traditional HECMs taken out from 2023 to 2025. California's 6,085 paced the nation, followed by 3,639 in Florida, and 2,752 in Texas. Meanwhile, the lowest amounts came in North Dakota with 15, Alaska with 32, and Vermont with 52.

On the other end of the spectrum, North Dakota finished last with a 0.04% share and 15 HECMs over those three years. Above it came Alaska (0.09%; 32), Washington, D.C. (0.12%; 44), Vermont (0.15%; 52), and Wyoming (0.19%; 68).

The table below shows the HECM grand totals for each state in 2023, 2024, and 2025, in order by overall share:

Property State202320242025Grand Total by StateOverall HECM Share
California2,2461,8671,9726,08517.27%
Florida1,3611,1531,1253,63910.33%
Texas1,0518578442,7527.81%
Arizona6885925631,8435.23%
Colorado6164895331,6384.65%
Washington4874524481,3873.94%
North Carolina3943794521,2253.48%
Georgia3913443541,0893.09%
Utah3712723109532.71%
New Jersey3162723529402.67%
New York2952993279212.61%
Pennsylvania3062622918592.44%
Tennessee2752812818372.38%
Oregon3162482698332.36%
Massachusetts2262592737582.15%
Virginia2252552527322.08%
Nevada2271812276351.80%
South Carolina1892221896001.70%
Ohio1931801985711.62%
Idaho2341721655711.62%
Michigan1711551855111.45%
Illinois1651561754961.41%
Maryland1671591694951.41%
Indiana1401371304071.16%
Connecticut1291381293961.12%
Minnesota127971083320.94%
Missouri118991113280.93%
Alabama90871032800.79%
Oklahoma9489852680.76%
Wisconsin8278842440.69%
Louisiana9275732400.68%
New Mexico8059922310.66%
Kentucky6966822170.62%
Arkansas6565691990.56%
Montana5258711810.51%
New Hampshire5059581670.47%
Maine5343661620.46%
Hawaii4932541350.38%
Mississippi4140511320.37%
Kansas5040381280.36%
Delaware4436461260.36%
Iowa4045301150.33%
Rhode Island3242371110.32%
Nebraska3538341070.30%
South Dakota202526710.20%
West Virginia222423690.20%
Wyoming232916680.19%
Vermont192112520.15%
Washington, D.C.151514440.12%
Alaska13712320.09%
North Dakota465150.04%
Grand Total by Year12,55811,05611,61335,227

The bottom line

While best exercised with caution, getting a HECM or another type of reverse mortgage can grant you financial flexibility to maintain your lifestyle or provide funds when you need it most.

It is important to understand the eligibility requirements, payment options, and payback rules. If a HECM sounds like a potential option, reach out to your lender to get started and learn more.

Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
Paul Centopani
Authored By: Paul Centopani
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Paul Centopani is a writer and editor who started covering the lending and housing markets in 2018. Previous to joining The Mortgage Reports, he was a reporter for National Mortgage News. Paul grew up in Connecticut, graduated from Binghamton University and now lives in Chicago after a decade in New York and the D.C. area.
Aleksandra Kadzielawski
Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Aleksandra is an editor, finance writer, and licensed Realtor with deep roots in the mortgage and real estate world. Based in Arizona, she brings over a decade of experience helping consumers navigate their financial journeys with confidence.

Read More in Home Equity

Understanding the True Cost of a Home Equity Investment (HEI)

An HEI can be a flexible alternative to traditional loans, exchanging quick cash for a percentage of your home’s future worth.

2026-01-28T03:06:00Home Equity
Understanding the True Cost of a Home Equity Investment (HEI)

Using a Reverse Mortgage to Pay Off Debt

Thinking about a reverse mortgage to pay off debt or medical bills? Understand the pros, cons, and what to consider before tapping your home equity.

2026-01-19T10:29:23Home Equity
reverse mortgage to pay off debt

HELOC vs. Home Equity Loan: Comparison

Is a HELOC or home equity loan better? That depends on how you’ll use the loan. See the pros and cons of HELOCs vs. home equity loans here.

2026-01-16T04:15:00Home Equity
HELOC vs. Home Equity Loan: Comparison

Popular Articles

The information contained on The Mortgage Reports website is for informational purposes only and is not an advertisement for products offered by Full Beaker. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not reflect the policy or position of Full Beaker, its officers, parent, or affiliates.

By refinancing an existing loan, the total finance charges incurred may be higher over the life of the loan.