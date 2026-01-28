New Data Analysis Shows Top States for HECMs

Key Takeaways Approved HECM borrowers can receive funds as a lump-sum, fixed monthly payment, or line of credit.

Because HECMs are FHA-backed, all properties must meet HUD safety and habitability standards.

California, Florida, and Texas led the nation in HECM volume from 2023–2025, reflecting where senior homeowners hold the most housing wealth.

A HECM or Home Equity Conversion Mortgage is the most popular type of reverse mortgage.

HECMs (and reverse mortgages overall) are commonly used by older homeowners to pull money from their home and maintain their lifestyle. Where they’re taken out can also show what places have larger populations of senior homeowners and/or costs of living growing at faster paces.

The Mortgage Reports went through and broke down the latest Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data to find out where the most people took out HECMs in the last three years.

A HECM or Home Equity Conversion Mortgage comes backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and is the most popular of the three reverse mortgage types.

With a HECM, homeowners aged 62 and above can leverage their home equity without making monthly mortgage payments. How much the homeowner can access depends on their age, total equity, current interest rates, and the current loan limit.

HECMs require a HUD-approved counseling session to learn about the costs, your homeowner responsibilities, and individual borrowing limit. If approved, you can opt to receive your funds as a lump-sum, fixed monthly payment, or line of credit. The loan plus accrued interest then gets repaid when the home is sold or passed down.

HECM eligibility, appraisals, and maintenance

Because HECMs are backed by the FHA, properties must undergo FHA appraisals in order to evaluate the market value and whether they meet the safety and structural requirements. Significant repairs, if necessary, must be made before closing. Meanwhile, funds for smaller repairs needed to meet FHA regulations may be set aside by the lender for those jobs after closing.

General HECM property eligibility A 1–4 unit property with at least one unit owner-occupied

Safe, sound, and structurally secure

Free from major hazards or code violations

Equipped with all required utilities and proper permits

Able to pass an FHA appraisal, including any required inspections

Properties ineligible for HECMs Second homes or investment properties

Cooperative housing units (co-ops)

Boarding houses, short-term rentals, or hotel-like operations

Homes with excessive deferred maintenance

Manufactured homes built before June 15, 1976

Properties that cannot meet FHA standards, even with repair escrows

HECM trends by state (2023–2025)

A grand total of 35,229 U.S. homeowners took out a traditional Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) from 2023 to 2025, according to the latest HMDA data.

Due to the highest population in the country and its expensive reputation, California (perhaps unsurprisingly) led the nation with a 17.27% HECM share and 6,085 overall. The popular states for retirement of Florida (10.33%; 3,639), Texas (7.81%; 2,752), Arizona (5.23%; 1,843) came next, with Colorado (4.65%; 1,638) rounding out the top five.

HECMs around the United States

Note: This heatmap shows the total traditional HECMs taken out from 2023 to 2025. California's 6,085 paced the nation, followed by 3,639 in Florida, and 2,752 in Texas. Meanwhile, the lowest amounts came in North Dakota with 15, Alaska with 32, and Vermont with 52.

On the other end of the spectrum, North Dakota finished last with a 0.04% share and 15 HECMs over those three years. Above it came Alaska (0.09%; 32), Washington, D.C. (0.12%; 44), Vermont (0.15%; 52), and Wyoming (0.19%; 68).

The table below shows the HECM grand totals for each state in 2023, 2024, and 2025, in order by overall share:

Property State 2023 2024 2025 Grand Total by State Overall HECM Share California 2,246 1,867 1,972 6,085 17.27% Florida 1,361 1,153 1,125 3,639 10.33% Texas 1,051 857 844 2,752 7.81% Arizona 688 592 563 1,843 5.23% Colorado 616 489 533 1,638 4.65% Washington 487 452 448 1,387 3.94% North Carolina 394 379 452 1,225 3.48% Georgia 391 344 354 1,089 3.09% Utah 371 272 310 953 2.71% New Jersey 316 272 352 940 2.67% New York 295 299 327 921 2.61% Pennsylvania 306 262 291 859 2.44% Tennessee 275 281 281 837 2.38% Oregon 316 248 269 833 2.36% Massachusetts 226 259 273 758 2.15% Virginia 225 255 252 732 2.08% Nevada 227 181 227 635 1.80% South Carolina 189 222 189 600 1.70% Ohio 193 180 198 571 1.62% Idaho 234 172 165 571 1.62% Michigan 171 155 185 511 1.45% Illinois 165 156 175 496 1.41% Maryland 167 159 169 495 1.41% Indiana 140 137 130 407 1.16% Connecticut 129 138 129 396 1.12% Minnesota 127 97 108 332 0.94% Missouri 118 99 111 328 0.93% Alabama 90 87 103 280 0.79% Oklahoma 94 89 85 268 0.76% Wisconsin 82 78 84 244 0.69% Louisiana 92 75 73 240 0.68% New Mexico 80 59 92 231 0.66% Kentucky 69 66 82 217 0.62% Arkansas 65 65 69 199 0.56% Montana 52 58 71 181 0.51% New Hampshire 50 59 58 167 0.47% Maine 53 43 66 162 0.46% Hawaii 49 32 54 135 0.38% Mississippi 41 40 51 132 0.37% Kansas 50 40 38 128 0.36% Delaware 44 36 46 126 0.36% Iowa 40 45 30 115 0.33% Rhode Island 32 42 37 111 0.32% Nebraska 35 38 34 107 0.30% South Dakota 20 25 26 71 0.20% West Virginia 22 24 23 69 0.20% Wyoming 23 29 16 68 0.19% Vermont 19 21 12 52 0.15% Washington, D.C. 15 15 14 44 0.12% Alaska 13 7 12 32 0.09% North Dakota 4 6 5 15 0.04% Grand Total by Year 12,558 11,056 11,613 35,227

The bottom line

While best exercised with caution, getting a HECM or another type of reverse mortgage can grant you financial flexibility to maintain your lifestyle or provide funds when you need it most.

It is important to understand the eligibility requirements, payment options, and payback rules. If a HECM sounds like a potential option, reach out to your lender to get started and learn more.