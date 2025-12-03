Real Estate NewsTop 10 Home Buying Markets for Manufactured Housing in 2025

Top 10 Home Buying Markets for Manufactured Housing in 2025

By Paul Centopani Reviewed By Aleksandra Kadzielawski
December 3, 2025 - 2 min read

Key Takeaways

  • Arizona metros lead. The Grand Canyon State accounted for three of the top five manufactured housing cities.
  • The Sunbelt shines. Every single top-10 state by manufactured homes fell across the Sunbelt.
  • Affordability hack. The average new manufactured house cost nearly a third of the national median home price
A more affordable alternative

Manufactured housing is one low-cost solution to the affordability crisis in home buying.

New manufactured homes sold for an average of about $123,300 in 2024. That compared to nearly a third of the $360,600 national median home price. A disparity that large could open a realistic path to homeownership for first-time buyers — especially those having trouble finding a reasonable starter property.

Manufactured homes also have their own competitive mortgage rates.

The Sunbelt shines

Manufactured housing makes up 7.9 million units, or 5.4%, of the national housing inventory. It’s a style more popular across the warmer-weathered Sunbelt stretch of the U.S., typically a region known for affordability and lower costs of living.

Mesa, Arizona tops the list of cities with 29,335 manufactured homes (a 13% share of its overall housing stock), according to a StorageCafe analysis of 2024 U.S. Census American Community Survey data. Phoenix came in second with 20,564 (3%) and Jacksonville, Florida in third with 15,393 (3%).

Below are the top 10 cities by 2024 inventory of manufactured homes, according to StorageCafe:

10. Sunrise Manor, Nevada

Manufactured home inventory: 9,952
Share of manufactured homes: 14%

9. Los Angeles, California

Manufactured home inventory: 10,622
Share of manufactured homes: 1%

8. Houston, Texas

Manufactured home inventory: 10,953
Share of manufactured homes: 1%

7. San Antonio, Texas

Manufactured home inventory: 11,208
Share of manufactured homes: 2%

6. San Jose, California

Manufactured home inventory: 11,668
Share of manufactured homes: 3%

5. Tucson, Arizona

Manufactured home inventory: 14,128
Share of manufactured homes: 6%

4. Largo, Florida

houses and boats in coastal florida

Manufactured home inventory: 14,131
Share of manufactured homes: 28%

3. Jacksonville, Florida

Manufactured home inventory: 15,393
Share of manufactured homes: 3%

2. Phoenix, Arizona

Manufactured home inventory: 20,564
Share of manufactured homes: 3%

1. Mesa, Arizona

Manufactured home inventory: 29,335
Share of manufactured homes: 13%

Manufactured housing hotspot states

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of the metro areas with high manufactured housing represent the top states as well. Overall, the south accounts for the majority of the hotspots of manufactured homes.

Florida led with an inventory of 824,425 — which comprises 8% of its total housing stock. Texas followed with 776,232 and 6%, and North Carolina came third with 525,544 and 10%. The table below shows the full top 10:

RankStateManufactured Home InventoryManufactured Home ShareAverage Price of New Manufactured HomesAverage Home Price Price Gap: Manufactured vs. Overall
1Florida824,4258%$135,100$396,900194%
2Texas776,2326%$122,500$313,200156%
3North Carolina525,54410%$125,200$333,000166%
4California507,7743%$167,000$759,500355%
5Georgia345,5417%$124,800$343,300175%
6South Carolina325,09013%$136,700$299,500119%
7Arizona296,1719%$139,600$426,000205%
8Alabama275,26512%$112,200$233,300108%
9Louisiana260,51112%$98,900$223,200126%
10Tennessee244,6008%$130,200$332,600155%
Source: StorageCafe. Prices were from the 2024 U.S. Census American Community Survey

The bottom line

With prices high and few starter-home options on the market, manufactured homes offer an alternative, low-cost option to enter homeownership.

As with any housing purchase, you should be as prepared as possible and learn how to shop for interest rates. If you’re ready to begin, talk to a local lender today.

Paul Centopani
Authored By: Paul Centopani
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Paul Centopani is a writer and editor who started covering the lending and housing markets in 2018. Previous to joining The Mortgage Reports, he was a reporter for National Mortgage News. Paul grew up in Connecticut, graduated from Binghamton University and now lives in Chicago after a decade in New York and the D.C. area.
Aleksandra Kadzielawski
Reviewed By: Aleksandra Kadzielawski
The Mortgage Reports Editor
Aleksandra is an editor, finance writer, and licensed Realtor with deep roots in the mortgage and real estate world. Based in Arizona, she brings over a decade of experience helping consumers navigate their financial journeys with confidence.