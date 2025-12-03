Top 10 Home Buying Markets for Manufactured Housing in 2025

Key Takeaways Arizona metros lead. The Grand Canyon State accounted for three of the top five manufactured housing cities.

A more affordable alternative

Manufactured housing is one low-cost solution to the affordability crisis in home buying.

New manufactured homes sold for an average of about $123,300 in 2024. That compared to nearly a third of the $360,600 national median home price. A disparity that large could open a realistic path to homeownership for first-time buyers — especially those having trouble finding a reasonable starter property.

Manufactured homes also have their own competitive mortgage rates.

Manufactured housing makes up 7.9 million units, or 5.4%, of the national housing inventory. It’s a style more popular across the warmer-weathered Sunbelt stretch of the U.S., typically a region known for affordability and lower costs of living.

Mesa, Arizona tops the list of cities with 29,335 manufactured homes (a 13% share of its overall housing stock), according to a StorageCafe analysis of 2024 U.S. Census American Community Survey data. Phoenix came in second with 20,564 (3%) and Jacksonville, Florida in third with 15,393 (3%).

Below are the top 10 cities by 2024 inventory of manufactured homes, according to StorageCafe:

10. Sunrise Manor, Nevada

Manufactured home inventory: 9,952

Share of manufactured homes: 14%

9. Los Angeles, California

Manufactured home inventory: 10,622

Share of manufactured homes: 1%

8. Houston, Texas

Manufactured home inventory: 10,953

Share of manufactured homes: 1%

7. San Antonio, Texas

Manufactured home inventory: 11,208

Share of manufactured homes: 2%

6. San Jose, California

Manufactured home inventory: 11,668

Share of manufactured homes: 3%

5. Tucson, Arizona

Manufactured home inventory: 14,128

Share of manufactured homes: 6%

4. Largo, Florida

Manufactured home inventory: 14,131

Share of manufactured homes: 28%

3. Jacksonville, Florida

Manufactured home inventory: 15,393

Share of manufactured homes: 3%

2. Phoenix, Arizona

Manufactured home inventory: 20,564

Share of manufactured homes: 3%

1. Mesa, Arizona

Manufactured home inventory: 29,335

Share of manufactured homes: 13%

Manufactured housing hotspot states

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of the metro areas with high manufactured housing represent the top states as well. Overall, the south accounts for the majority of the hotspots of manufactured homes.

Florida led with an inventory of 824,425 — which comprises 8% of its total housing stock. Texas followed with 776,232 and 6%, and North Carolina came third with 525,544 and 10%. The table below shows the full top 10:

Rank State Manufactured Home Inventory Manufactured Home Share Average Price of New Manufactured Homes Average Home Price Price Gap: Manufactured vs. Overall 1 Florida 824,425 8% $135,100 $396,900 194% 2 Texas 776,232 6% $122,500 $313,200 156% 3 North Carolina 525,544 10% $125,200 $333,000 166% 4 California 507,774 3% $167,000 $759,500 355% 5 Georgia 345,541 7% $124,800 $343,300 175% 6 South Carolina 325,090 13% $136,700 $299,500 119% 7 Arizona 296,171 9% $139,600 $426,000 205% 8 Alabama 275,265 12% $112,200 $233,300 108% 9 Louisiana 260,511 12% $98,900 $223,200 126% 10 Tennessee 244,600 8% $130,200 $332,600 155% Source: StorageCafe. Prices were from the 2024 U.S. Census American Community Survey

The bottom line

With prices high and few starter-home options on the market, manufactured homes offer an alternative, low-cost option to enter homeownership.

With prices high and few starter-home options on the market, manufactured homes offer an alternative, low-cost option to enter homeownership.




