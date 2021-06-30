Flagstar mortgage rates

Mortgage interest rates and fees vary from lender to lender, so it’s important to know your options and comparison shop. This increases purchasing power and reduces your loan costs (both monthly and over the life of the loan).

The good news is that Flagstar’s mortgage rates are comparable with other lenders. In 2020, the average 30-year interest rate with Flagstar Bank was 3.34%. This was middle of the road compared to other top lenders like Rocket Mortgage (Quicken Loans) and Wells Fargo.

Average mortgage rates at major lenders

Flagstar Bank Rocket Mortgage Wells Fargo Freedom Mortgage Average 30-Year Interest Rate, 20201 3.34% 3.20% 3.62% 2.92% Median Total Loan Costs, 2020 $3,530 $4,610 $3,370 $3,340 Median Origination Fee, 2020 $1,450 $2,950 $1,280 $0

Remember, averages are just a benchmark. Your own rate could be higher or lower depending on your circumstances. So get a custom quote to find out.

Average rate and fee data sourced from public rate and fee records required by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).

Flagstar Bank mortgage review for 2021

Flagstar Bank provides its customers with a diverse range of mortgage solutions to fit their individual needs. This includes conventional loans, adjustable-rate loans, fixed-rate loans, and jumbo loans.

In addition, borrowers can choose from multiple government-backed programs — including VA, FHA, and USDA — which typically involve low or no down payment. These programs make it easier for some people to purchase or refinance a home, including first-time homebuyers and low-to-moderate income borrowers.

Conventional and government loans aren’t only for purchases and refinances, though. You can also use these programs to fund home renovations or construct a new home.

Flagstar also offers multi-property loans, allowing real estate investors to acquire 7 to 10 properties using conventional financing.

Are you looking to pull cash from your equity? If so, you can apply for a cash-out refinance, or use a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or home equity loan. Unfortunately, home equity solutions are limited to certain geographical areas.

Working with Flagstar Bank

Flagstar Bank’s mortgage application process is simple and convenient. You can apply online, over the phone, or in-person at a branch.

To get started, request a mortgage quote for comparison purposes, and then complete an application. Be prepared to provide the lender with supporting documentation, such as:

W2s, 1099s, and tax returns for the last two years

Pay stubs for the last 90 days

Bank statements for the last 60 days

Statements for other income sources

Drivers license

The lender will check your credit history and review your supporting documentation, then issue a conditional mortgage approval.

You’ll receive a Loan Estimate once you have a signed purchase agreement.

The underwriting process involves scheduling a home appraisal, researching the title, and verifying that you’ve met all requirements of your conditional approval. You’ll receive your Closing Disclosure statement (with your actual mortgage terms) about three days before closing.

For your convenience, Flagstar Bank has an online portal for applicants to upload their documents. There’s also an eClosing option for borrowers who don’t live near a Flagstar branch.

Flagstar mortgage customer reviews

Flagstar Bank receives an average customer review score of 4.34 out of 5 across multiple review platforms.

Overall, customers seem satisfied with the level of service they receive from Flagstar. Many state their loans closed on time, typically within 30 to 45 days.

Additionally, mortgage rates and closing costs were lower than expected for several borrowers.

Customer service reviews at major lenders

CFPB Complaints, 20204 Complaints per 100 Mortgages, 20205 J.D. Power Satisfaction Score, 20206 Flagstar Bank 69 0.03 821/1,000 Rocket Mortgage 391 0.03 883/1,000 Wells Fargo 554 0.05 840/1,000 Freedom Mortgage 288 0.04 817/1,000

On the downside, Flagstar only received an 821 out of 1,000 in J.D. Power’s most recent mortgage customer satisfaction survey. That was well below the average score of 856.

This suggests not every customer had a glowing experience. But, as always, service varies by person and location.

Mortgage loan products at Flagstar Bank

According to a Flagstar Bank representative, available home loan programs (along with their minimum requirements for approval) include:

Conventional loan s — Buy a home with a down payment as low as 3%. To qualify for a conventional loan, Flagstar requires a minimum credit score of 620. Use a conventional loan for a new purchase, a refinance, new construction, home renovation, or buying a multi-unit property

— Buy a home with a down payment as low as 3%. To qualify for a conventional loan, Flagstar requires a minimum credit score of 620. Use a conventional loan for a new purchase, a refinance, new construction, home renovation, or buying a multi-unit property FHA loan s — These home loans are backed by the Federal Housing Administration and require a 3.5% down payment and a minimum credit score of 620. Use FHA financing for a new purchase, refinance, construction, or home renovation

— These home loans are backed by the Federal Housing Administration and require a 3.5% down payment and a minimum credit score of 620. Use FHA financing for a new purchase, refinance, construction, or home renovation VA loans — These loans backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs cater to active-duty military, veterans, National Guard service members, Reservists, and their eligible spouses. To qualify, you need a minimum credit score of 620. This is a no-money-down loan.

These loans backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs cater to active-duty military, veterans, National Guard service members, Reservists, and their eligible spouses. To qualify, you need a minimum credit score of 620. This is a no-money-down loan. USDA loans — This mortgage loan is insured by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To qualify, you must buy a home in an eligible rural area. These loans require no money down, but you need a minimum credit score of 620

— This mortgage loan is insured by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To qualify, you must buy a home in an eligible rural area. These loans require no money down, but you need a minimum credit score of 620 Jumbo loans — Borrowers can use a jumbo loan to purchase or refinance a high-balance home (a property that exceeds the conforming loan limit set by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae). You’ll need a down payment of at least 20% for a new purchase, and a minimum 720 credit score

Note that Flagstar Bank’s mortgage credit score requirements are a little higher than some other lenders. It requires a score of at least 620 for an FHA loan, while many companies go as low as 580.

If you are hoping for FHA financing with a FICO score in the 580-620 range, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Where can I get a mortgage with Flagstar Bank?

Flagstar Bank only has branches in select states: Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

However, the lender is licensed to originate loans in all 50 states, and they work with approximately 2,350 third-party mortgage originators, loan officers, and loan advisors.

If you live in a state without a Flagstar branch location, you can manage your mortgage payment online through MyLoans, the lender’s online servicing center.

Is Flagstar the best mortgage lender for you?

If you’re looking for a conventional loan, government loan, jumbo loan, or perhaps a renovation or new construction loan, Flagstar Bank may have a mortgage solution for you.

The lender offers competitive rates and fees on new purchases and refinances. But depending on where you live, you might not have access to home equity solutions.

Flagstar is also transparent about its mortgage rates, allowing borrowers to request quotes when shopping around.

Plus, you’ll find a wealth of helpful information in the lender’s Mortgage Information Center to guide you through the process. This includes home buying tips, qualification tips, and tips on loan servicing. The more information you have, the easier it’ll be to make an informed decision.

Just remember to compare rates and fees from a few other lenders before making your decision.