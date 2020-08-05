Movement Mortgage rates

Movement Mortgage doesn’t have the lowest fees or average mortgage rates. But it’s still very competitive — especially for buyers with moderate or lower credit scores.

Indeed, if you look at monthly payments in the table below, you’ll see the difference between Movement’s and some more established lenders’ is minimal.

Average 30-year mortgage rates at major lenders

Movement Mortgage Wells Fargo Quicken Loans Chase Average 30-Year Interest Rate, 2019 4.24% 4.22% 4.16% 4.22% Monthly P&I Payment* $983 $980 $973 $980 Median Loan Costs, 2019 $4,331 $3,484 $5,075 $3,440 Median Origination Charge, 2019 $1,245 $1,199 $2,085 $1,279

Average rate and fee data were sourced from public rate and fee records required by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).

*Monthly principal and interest payment based on a $250,000 home price, with 20% down, at each company’s average 30-year interest rate for 2019. Your own rate and monthly payment will vary.

Movement Mortgage review for 2020

We can’t find much to dislike about Movement Mortgage.

Its rates and fees are competitive rather than the lowest in the industry. But that’s understandable because it works with more borrowers with credit issues than many other lenders. And a larger percentage of lower-credit borrowers can push up the average rate.

When it comes to credit, Movement Mortgage is pretty lenient.

You really can apply to for an FHA or VA purchase loan with a credit score as low as 580 (620 for refinances).

And a 620 score also works for conventional mortgages (ones backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac). But you’ll need 700 or higher for a jumbo mortgage, which is any loan over $510,400 in most parts of the U.S.

Movement is similarly helpful when it comes to helping borrowers with higher debt-to-income ratios.

For example, for FHA loans, Movement allows housing costs to take up 46.9% of your income. And your total debts — housing plus other monthly payments — can be up to 56.99% of your gross monthly income.

For comparison, many lenders cap total housing and other monthly debt payments to just 43% of your income.

Movement is also happy to work with state and local housing agencies, entities, and nonprofits that provide down payment assistance to homebuyers who need it.

Working with Movement Mortgage

Movement seeks to be quicker at turning around your loan than most other lenders.

Its “6-7-1 process” aims to have an application underwritten (verified and approved) within six hours, processed within seven days, and prepared for closing within one further day. The company explains:

“We aim to have every loan ready at least two weeks prior to the finish line to ensure a seamless and stress-free one-day closing.”

Of course, no lender could possibly stick to that timetable for every single loan. But, if your case is straightforward, that might be a reasonable expectation.

Most applicants won’t need much help navigating the straightforward online application process.

But if you do need a hand, Movement Mortgage has 650 branches across 49 states. And, no doubt, they each have helpful people, willing to give you a hand with your application.

There’s also a call center that can answer queries between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (ET), Monday through Friday.

Movement Mortgage customer service reviews

This lender seems to be well-liked by its customers and to have ethical standards. It is an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau and gets an A+, the BBB’s highest rating.

As important, very few of Movement’s customers complain about it to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (which keeps track of official mortgage complaints).

It had way fewer of those complaints filed in 2019 than most lenders, even when you allow for the number of customers served.

Mortgage-related complaints at major lenders

Company Mortgage Originations 2019 CFPB Complaints 2019 Complaints Per 1,000 Mortgages 2019 JD Power Rating Movement Mortgage 94,017 12 0.13 N/A Wells Fargo 1,026,800 342 0.33 837/1,000 Quicken Loans 774,900 187 0.24 880/1,000 Chase 527,600 188 0.36 850/1,000

Of course, every organization with so many customers has a few who are disgruntled. And you can find some complaints on online forums. But, reading through them, you’re unlikely to be bothered much.

Mortgage loan products at Movement Mortgage

The lender has a broad portfolio of loans and refinances, including:

Conventional mortgages — The “standard” mortgage starting at 3% down. There’s no mortgage insurance if you put at least 20% down

— The “standard” mortgage starting at 3% down. There’s no mortgage insurance if you put at least 20% down Fannie Mae HomeReady — 3% down payment

— 3% down payment Freddie Mac HomePossible — 3% down payment

— 3% down payment FHA loans — 3.5% down payment and easier credit requirements

— 3.5% down payment and easier credit requirements VA loans — Zero down payment for veterans and service members

— Zero down payment for veterans and service members USDA loans — Zero down payment for rural and some suburban home buyers

— Zero down payment for rural and some suburban home buyers FHA 203K loans — Renovation mortgages for fixer-upper homes

— Renovation mortgages for fixer-upper homes Fannie Mae Homestyle — A conventional renovation loan

— A conventional renovation loan Fannie Mae 2/1 Buydown — Low initial mortgage rate

— Low initial mortgage rate Fannie Mae Manufactured Housing — Manufactured home loans

— Manufactured home loans Freddie Mac HomeOne — For first-time buyers

— For first-time buyers Freddie Mac Medical Professional — Deals for doctors and other medical professionals

— Deals for doctors and other medical professionals Freddie Mac IMAGIN — A new form of mortgage insurance

— A new form of mortgage insurance Streamline refinances — Low-doc, low-cost mortgage refinances for FHA, VA, and USDA loans

That’s an impressive range and wider than many. Chances are, if you’re looking for a specific kind of mortgage, Movement offers it.

Movement Mortgage FAQ

Does Movement Mortgage do refinance? It certainly does. Movement offers standard rate-and-term refinances to help homeowners lower their mortgage rate and save money.



With government-backed loans, Movement can facilitate streamline refinancing. Streamline refinancing requires less paperwork, lower costs and fewer headaches than other refinances. However, you can’t get cash out with these.



If you need a cash-out refinance, Movement may still be able to help. But the process (as with all lenders) will be more like a normal mortgage application. Is Movement Mortgage a direct lender? Yes, it’s a direct lender. Is Movement Mortgage a good company? Looking at public data and customer reviews, it seems Movement is a good and ethical company. It generally has fair rates and well-rated customer service. Certainly, the BBB seems to think so with its A+ rating.



Meanwhile, the company’s charitable giving pretty much puts it in a class of its own. Does Movement Mortgage have low rates? We’d call Movement’s rates “competitive” rather than “low.” But it’s difficult to compare them with those of other lenders. Because, unlike many, this lender works with a lot borrowers who have lower FICO scores. And that’s bound to skew comparisons.



But all that really matters is whether Movement offers you a low rate. So ask for a quote while you’re applying to other lenders. Then you can do a side-by-side comparison to see if Movement has the lowest mortgage rate for you. What’s the minimum credit score needed for Movement Mortgage? Movement Mortgage requires a minimum FICO score of 580 for many of the purchase loans it offers. But, if you want to refinance or if you require a conventional loan, you need 620 or higher. Those requiring larger (“Jumbo”) mortgages need a score of 700 or better.

Where can I get a mortgage with Movement Mortgage?

The easiest way is to apply online. Movement Mortgage is available in 49 states, with Montana being the only exception.

If you’d like to chat through your needs with a loan officer before applying online, there’s a lookup tool on the website to help you find a branch.

Currently, Movement Mortgage has branch locations in these states: AK, AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY.

Is Movement Mortgage the best lender for you?

Movement may well be the best lender for you. But that’s going to depend on your personal circumstances.

No lender is “the best” for everyone. And you need to find one that’s comfortable dealing with applicants like you.



So the only way to be sure is to get quotes from multiple lenders. That way you can compare offers and decide on the one that’s best for you.