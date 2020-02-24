CrossCountry Mortgage Lender Review for 2020
CrossCountry Mortgage has a wide variety of loan types, strong customer service, and says it can close on most home loans in just 21 days. But as with all lenders, the experience varies by borrower.
Fixed-rate mortgage
Adjustable-rate mortgage
Jumbo mortgage
FHA mortgage
VA mortgage
USDA mortgage
FHA 203k loans
Best Features
- Encourages strong relationships between borrowers and loan officers
- Licensed in all 50 states — and with a growing branch network
- Claims to be able to close "most" loans within 21 days
- May consider "bank statement loans" for borrowers with non-traditional income
Drawbacks
- May not always provide the lowest mortgage rates
- Still has a small branch network so most will have to work with them online or by phone
- You have to hand over personal information to get a mortgage rate quote
Overview
Founded in 2003, CrossCountry is one of several companies that have entered the mortgage market in the 21st century.However, unlike many of those, CrossCountry is not wholly driven by technology. It is rapidly building a branch network, and aims to help borrowers build strong relationships with loan officers. Branches in 37 states make face-to-face communication possible for many. Unfortunately, CrossCountry does not make it easy to get a rate quote. You'll have to speak with a loan officer and give some personal information to get an idea of your potential mortgage costs. But if you value human interaction when it comes to financial planning, CrossCountry might be worth the extra effort. Just be sure to compare your offer with a few other lenders before making a final decision.
Jump To Section...
- CrossCountry Mortgage rates
- CrossCountry Mortgage lender review for 2020
- Working with CrossCountry Mortgage
- Customer service and mortgage servicing
- Mortgage loan products at CrossCountry Mortgage
- Where can you get a mortgage with CrossCountry Mortgage?
- CrossCountry Mortgage FAQ
- Is CrossCountry Mortgage the best mortgage lender for you?
CrossCountry Mortgage rates
CrossCountry does not publish rate guides on its website. To get an idea of the mortgage rate you’d pay with CrossCountry, you’ll have to talk on the phone with a loan officer and get a custom quote.
On CrossCountry’s site, all signs point toward speaking with a loan officer.
To be clear, almost all lenders will connect you with a loan officer before they’ll give you a tailored rate quote. However, most companies publish a general rate guide online to show how competitive they are.
The lack of published rates makes it difficult to gauge CrossCountry’s pricing. However, that alone shouldn’t be a reason to write the company off.
CrossCountry has some standout options — like USDA loans and bank statement loans — that can be hard to find with other lenders. And it’s known for having great customer service.
So if the perks appeal to you, it’s definitely worth starting a conversation with CrossCountry to see how its rates and costs stack up. You can get started using the link below.
Get a custom rate quote from CrossCountry Mortgage
CrossCountry Mortgage lender review for 2020
On its website, CrossCountry says:
“We pride ourselves on developing rewarding, long-term customer relationships. Our customers save money and close their loans quickly because we use advanced mortgage technology and communicate closely with them throughout the financing process.”
And, judging from its customer feedback, CrossCountry largely achieves these goals. There are relatively few complaints and plenty of five-star reviews.
For some people though, CrossCountry might put a little too much emphasis on the borrower-lender relationship. You can’t even get a rate quote online without speaking to a real-live loan officer first.
People that prefer the tech-first, Quicken-style mortgage lending might not appreciate this.
However, those that want a more human experience will find a lot to like at CrossCountry mortgage.
Working with CrossCountry Mortgage
Judging from customer reviews online, many find it easy and pleasant to work with CrossCountry.
The company is just a hair shy of a five-star rating on Zillow, and does nearly as well on the Better Business Bureau‘s (BBB’s) website. Speaking of which, it’s one of BBB’s accredited businesses and has an A+ rating.
CrossCountry’s own website is clean, informative and helpful. It includes a mix of articles, video content, and FAQs to get borrowers the information they need about home loans before applying.
However, you have to hand over personal data to dig below the surface. There are no general rate estimates provided, which most lenders show upfront on their websites.
And it’s hard to get a feel for its “back-office functionality” (the things its IT systems can do that you don’t see) before you make an application.
However, if CrossCountry’s claim that it “can close most loans in as few as 21 days” can be taken at face value, it must have some pretty smart technology behind the scenes.
A personal touch
Perhaps this lender’s greatest strength is its focus on building strong relationships between borrowers and loan officers.
Of course, that won’t appeal to those who prefer an end-to-end online experience. But if you like to engage with living, breathing people, this lender might be for you.
Just a note: Many of those person-to-person interactions will take place over the phone. We know that CrossCountry is keen to build its branch network. But it currently only operates brick-and-mortar locations in 37 states, according to NMLS data.
That means relatively few consumers will live close enough to one to have face-to-face dealings with this lender.
Customer service and mortgage servicing
As of 2019, CrossCountry Mortgage is still too small to be rated in the J.D. Power Mortgage Satisfaction Survey. However, an abundance of good reviews — and lack of official complaints — suggest that CrossCountry Mortgage customers are generally happy with the company’s service.
Mortgage-Related Complaints at Major Lenders
|
Company
|
Mortgage Originations4
|
CFPB Complaints5
|
Complaints per 1,000 mortgages6
|
2018 JD Power Rating7
|
CrossCountry Mortgage
|43,100
|10
|0.23
|N/A
|
Quicken Loans
|396,000
|171
|0.43
|876/1,000
|
Wells Fargo
|312,000
|419
|1.34
|817/1,000
|
Chase
|155,000
|202
|1.30
|834/1,000
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) records all official complaints that borrowers file against their mortgage lenders. And in 2018, only 10 customers filed for issues with CrossCountry mortgage.
That gives CrossCountry a slight edge over larger competitors like Quicken, Wells Fargo and Chase. Even with a much smaller loan volume, it still has fewer complaints oper 1,000 customers than any of these mega-lenders.
Results suggest that CrossCountry’s focus on human-first mortgage lending is paying off. For home buyers that want to talk to a loan officer person to person, this lender could very well be a great choice.
Mortgage loan products at CrossCountry Mortgage
One of CrossCountry’s strengths is the breadth of its loan portfolio. It offers as many loan types — if not more — as much bigger lenders.
CrossCountry’s mortgage options include some loans with zero or low down payment requirements. You could also borrow using a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC).
No matter the type of home loan you need, there’s a good chance CrossCountry has what you’re looking for:
- Fixed-rate loans — Most people choose a fixed-rate mortgage (FRM), which has a steady interest rate over the entire life of the loan. CrossCountry offers FRMs ranging from 10 to 30 years
- Adjustable-rate loans — Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) have a stable interest rate for the first 3, 5, 7, or 10 years, and then your rate floats with the market for the rest of the loan term
- VA loans — Only for eligible military members and veterans. VA loans offer zero down payment requirement, low rates, no continuing mortgage insurance payments, and easy credit thresholds
- USDA loans — Only for eligible borrowers and homes in designated areas. USDA loans offer zero down payment and easy credit thresholds
- FHA loans — Loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) let you buy with as little as 3.5 percent down and easy credit thresholds. But you’ll pay mortgage insurance until you move or refinance
- Jumbo loans — Jumbo loans are for mortgage amounts larger than the conventional limit, which is currently $510,400 in most of the U.S. CrossCountry lets you borrow up to $3 million
CrossCountry may also be able to help if you want to borrow on investment properties or you need a “bank statement loan.” That’s one based on your bank statements rather than on tax returns and pay stubs.
Where can you get a mortgage with CrossCountry Mortgage?
NMLS ID: 3029
If you happen to live near a CrossCountry branch, you can sit down across the desk from a loan officer and enjoy face-to-face customer service.
CrossCountry currently has 283 active branches across 37 states, according to NMLS Consumer Access.
If you’re not in one of the green states above — or your local branch is far from home — your starting point will probably be CrossCountry’s website. Because it’s licensed in all 50 states, anyone can start the home loan process online.
You’ll likely have to provide your social security number, driver’s license and wage details to get even a rough idea of the deal you might be offered. And that process may also involve a credit check.
You can always use the website to find your nearest CrossCountry loan officer’s contact details, including phone number. But, when you call, he or she will likely require the same information to progress your inquiry far.
CrossCountry Mortgage FAQ
CrossCountry Mortgage is not a bank or a broker. Instead, it’s what’s known as a “non-bank lender.” That means it strictly offers home loan and home equity products — but no checking, savings, or other bank programs.
That said, CrossCountry Mortgage is closer to a bank than a broker because its loan officers only offer CrossCountry products. They won’t help you compare home loans from other companies, like a mortgage broker would.
There are currently 290 CrossCountry Mortgage branches in 39 states, according to NMLS Consumer Access. There are NO CrossCountry mortgage branches in: AK, AR, DE, ID, IA, MS, MT, NE, ND, VT, or WY. However, CrossCountry is licensed in all 50 states. So in states with no branches, buyers and homeowners can still work with CrossCountry Mortgage online or over the phone.
CrossCountry Mortgage is a good company by industry standards. It gets very few official complaints, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and hasn’t had any major issues or scandals with borrowers according to NMLS.
Overall, home buyers and owners should feel good about buying or refinancing with CrossCountry mortgage.
However, the experience can vary by loan officer, and prices will be different for every customer. So we recommend comparing your options from a few other companies alongside CrossCountry before buying.
CrossCountry Mortgage was founded in 2003 in Cleveland, Ohio. Since then it’s opened almost 300 branches in 39 states. Today, CrossCountry is licensed to do home purchase mortgages, refinances, and home equity products in all 50 states.
According to NMLS, CrossCountry has about 1,400 loan officers.
Is CrossCountry Mortgage the best mortgage lender for you?
If you appreciate a personal touch, CrossCountry might be the best mortgage lender for you. Its customer service gets great reviews, and the company focuses on building strong borrower-loan officer relationships.
CrossCountry might not be the best choice if you’re looking for an end-to-end digital mortgage process.
No matter how invested you are in working with CrossCountry, be sure to get a personalized mortgage rate quote and compare it with loan estimates from a few other companies. That’s the only way to know if you’re getting the best deal on your mortgage.
You can get started using the link below.Compare personalized rates from major lenders. Start here (Feb 25th, 2020)
Compare to These Lenders
- Interest Rate: The rate you pay in interest per year based on the current loan balance.
- APR: The total cost of getting the loan including the interest rate and closing costs.
- Discount Points: Mortgage points, also known as discount points, are fees paid directly to the lender at closing in exchange for a reduced interest rate. - Read More
- Mortgage Originations: The number of mortgages this lender closed. The most recent data available is from the 2017 Mortgage Market Activity and Trends, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), published May 2018.
- CFPB Complaints: The number of mortgage origination or closing related complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2018. We ignore complaints about issues that don't concern mortgage applications and closings, such as loan servicing, since some lenders don't service loans and therefore would have an unfair advantage in complaint numbers.
- Complaints per 1000 mortgages: The number of mortgage-related complaints compared to this lender's total mortgages originated. Due to data availability, we're comparing 2017 originations with 2018 complaints to arrive at the number of complaints per 1000 mortgages originated.
- JD Power Rating: On a 1,000 point scale, consumer insight company JD Power scores large banks across six factors: channel interactions, deposit accounts, credit accounts, investment accounts, convenience, and problem resolution.