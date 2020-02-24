CrossCountry Mortgage rates

CrossCountry does not publish rate guides on its website. To get an idea of the mortgage rate you’d pay with CrossCountry, you’ll have to talk on the phone with a loan officer and get a custom quote.

On CrossCountry’s site, all signs point toward speaking with a loan officer.

To be clear, almost all lenders will connect you with a loan officer before they’ll give you a tailored rate quote. However, most companies publish a general rate guide online to show how competitive they are.

The lack of published rates makes it difficult to gauge CrossCountry’s pricing. However, that alone shouldn’t be a reason to write the company off.

CrossCountry has some standout options — like USDA loans and bank statement loans — that can be hard to find with other lenders. And it’s known for having great customer service.

So if the perks appeal to you, it’s definitely worth starting a conversation with CrossCountry to see how its rates and costs stack up. You can get started using the link below.

CrossCountry Mortgage lender review for 2020

On its website, CrossCountry says:

“We pride ourselves on developing rewarding, long-term customer relationships. Our customers save money and close their loans quickly because we use advanced mortgage technology and communicate closely with them throughout the financing process.”

And, judging from its customer feedback, CrossCountry largely achieves these goals. There are relatively few complaints and plenty of five-star reviews.

For some people though, CrossCountry might put a little too much emphasis on the borrower-lender relationship. You can’t even get a rate quote online without speaking to a real-live loan officer first.

People that prefer the tech-first, Quicken-style mortgage lending might not appreciate this.

However, those that want a more human experience will find a lot to like at CrossCountry mortgage.

Working with CrossCountry Mortgage

Judging from customer reviews online, many find it easy and pleasant to work with CrossCountry.

The company is just a hair shy of a five-star rating on Zillow, and does nearly as well on the Better Business Bureau‘s (BBB’s) website. Speaking of which, it’s one of BBB’s accredited businesses and has an A+ rating.

CrossCountry’s own website is clean, informative and helpful. It includes a mix of articles, video content, and FAQs to get borrowers the information they need about home loans before applying.

However, you have to hand over personal data to dig below the surface. There are no general rate estimates provided, which most lenders show upfront on their websites.

And it’s hard to get a feel for its “back-office functionality” (the things its IT systems can do that you don’t see) before you make an application.

However, if CrossCountry’s claim that it “can close most loans in as few as 21 days” can be taken at face value, it must have some pretty smart technology behind the scenes.

A personal touch

Perhaps this lender’s greatest strength is its focus on building strong relationships between borrowers and loan officers.

Of course, that won’t appeal to those who prefer an end-to-end online experience. But if you like to engage with living, breathing people, this lender might be for you.

Just a note: Many of those person-to-person interactions will take place over the phone. We know that CrossCountry is keen to build its branch network. But it currently only operates brick-and-mortar locations in 37 states, according to NMLS data.

That means relatively few consumers will live close enough to one to have face-to-face dealings with this lender.

Customer service and mortgage servicing

As of 2019, CrossCountry Mortgage is still too small to be rated in the J.D. Power Mortgage Satisfaction Survey. However, an abundance of good reviews — and lack of official complaints — suggest that CrossCountry Mortgage customers are generally happy with the company’s service.

Mortgage-Related Complaints at Major Lenders

Company Mortgage Originations4 CFPB Complaints5 Complaints per 1,000 mortgages6 2018 JD Power Rating7 CrossCountry Mortgage 43,100 10 0.23 N/A Quicken Loans 396,000 171 0.43 876/1,000 Wells Fargo 312,000 419 1.34 817/1,000 Chase 155,000 202 1.30 834/1,000

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) records all official complaints that borrowers file against their mortgage lenders. And in 2018, only 10 customers filed for issues with CrossCountry mortgage.

That gives CrossCountry a slight edge over larger competitors like Quicken, Wells Fargo and Chase. Even with a much smaller loan volume, it still has fewer complaints oper 1,000 customers than any of these mega-lenders.

Results suggest that CrossCountry’s focus on human-first mortgage lending is paying off. For home buyers that want to talk to a loan officer person to person, this lender could very well be a great choice.

Mortgage loan products at CrossCountry Mortgage

One of CrossCountry’s strengths is the breadth of its loan portfolio. It offers as many loan types — if not more — as much bigger lenders.

CrossCountry’s mortgage options include some loans with zero or low down payment requirements. You could also borrow using a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC).

No matter the type of home loan you need, there’s a good chance CrossCountry has what you’re looking for:

Fixed-rate loans — Most people choose a fixed-rate mortgage (FRM), which has a steady interest rate over the entire life of the loan. CrossCountry offers FRMs ranging from 10 to 30 years

— Most people choose a fixed-rate mortgage (FRM), which has a steady interest rate over the entire life of the loan. CrossCountry offers FRMs ranging from 10 to 30 years Adjustable-rate loans — Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) have a stable interest rate for the first 3, 5, 7, or 10 years, and then your rate floats with the market for the rest of the loan term

— Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) have a stable interest rate for the first 3, 5, 7, or 10 years, and then your rate floats with the market for the rest of the loan term VA loans — Only for eligible military members and veterans. VA loans offer zero down payment requirement, low rates, no continuing mortgage insurance payments, and easy credit thresholds

— Only for eligible military members and veterans. VA loans offer zero down payment requirement, low rates, no continuing mortgage insurance payments, and easy credit thresholds USDA loans — Only for eligible borrowers and homes in designated areas. USDA loans offer zero down payment and easy credit thresholds

— Only for eligible borrowers and homes in designated areas. USDA loans offer zero down payment and easy credit thresholds FHA loans — Loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) let you buy with as little as 3.5 percent down and easy credit thresholds. But you’ll pay mortgage insurance until you move or refinance

— Loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) let you buy with as little as 3.5 percent down and easy credit thresholds. But you’ll pay mortgage insurance until you move or refinance Jumbo loans — Jumbo loans are for mortgage amounts larger than the conventional limit, which is currently $510,400 in most of the U.S. CrossCountry lets you borrow up to $3 million

CrossCountry may also be able to help if you want to borrow on investment properties or you need a “bank statement loan.” That’s one based on your bank statements rather than on tax returns and pay stubs.

Where can you get a mortgage with CrossCountry Mortgage?

NMLS ID: 3029

If you happen to live near a CrossCountry branch, you can sit down across the desk from a loan officer and enjoy face-to-face customer service.

CrossCountry currently has 283 active branches across 37 states, according to NMLS Consumer Access.

If you’re not in one of the green states above — or your local branch is far from home — your starting point will probably be CrossCountry’s website. Because it’s licensed in all 50 states, anyone can start the home loan process online.

You’ll likely have to provide your social security number, driver’s license and wage details to get even a rough idea of the deal you might be offered. And that process may also involve a credit check.

You can always use the website to find your nearest CrossCountry loan officer’s contact details, including phone number. But, when you call, he or she will likely require the same information to progress your inquiry far.

CrossCountry Mortgage FAQ

Is CrossCountry Mortgage a bank or broker? CrossCountry Mortgage is not a bank or a broker. Instead, it’s what’s known as a “non-bank lender.” That means it strictly offers home loan and home equity products — but no checking, savings, or other bank programs.



That said, CrossCountry Mortgage is closer to a bank than a broker because its loan officers only offer CrossCountry products. They won’t help you compare home loans from other companies, like a mortgage broker would. How many CrossCountry mortgage branches are there? There are currently 290 CrossCountry Mortgage branches in 39 states, according to NMLS Consumer Access. There are NO CrossCountry mortgage branches in: AK, AR, DE, ID, IA, MS, MT, NE, ND, VT, or WY. However, CrossCountry is licensed in all 50 states. So in states with no branches, buyers and homeowners can still work with CrossCountry Mortgage online or over the phone. Is CrossCountry Mortgage a good company? CrossCountry Mortgage is a good company by industry standards. It gets very few official complaints, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and hasn’t had any major issues or scandals with borrowers according to NMLS.



Overall, home buyers and owners should feel good about buying or refinancing with CrossCountry mortgage.



However, the experience can vary by loan officer, and prices will be different for every customer. So we recommend comparing your options from a few other companies alongside CrossCountry before buying. When was CrossCountry Mortgage founded? CrossCountry Mortgage was founded in 2003 in Cleveland, Ohio. Since then it’s opened almost 300 branches in 39 states. Today, CrossCountry is licensed to do home purchase mortgages, refinances, and home equity products in all 50 states. How many loan officers does CrossCountry mortgage have? According to NMLS, CrossCountry has about 1,400 loan officers.

Is CrossCountry Mortgage the best mortgage lender for you?

If you appreciate a personal touch, CrossCountry might be the best mortgage lender for you. Its customer service gets great reviews, and the company focuses on building strong borrower-loan officer relationships.

CrossCountry might not be the best choice if you’re looking for an end-to-end digital mortgage process.

No matter how invested you are in working with CrossCountry, be sure to get a personalized mortgage rate quote and compare it with loan estimates from a few other companies. That’s the only way to know if you’re getting the best deal on your mortgage.

You can get started using the link below.

