Compare NBKC mortgage rates

Looking at data from 2019, NBKC appears to offer substantially lower mortgage rates on average than some other major lenders.

And rates have fallen far since 2019. So your rate is likely to be even lower than the ones shown.

But remember, rates always vary by person. You’ll have to get custom estimates to know which lender is actually cheapest for you.

Average 30-year mortgage rates at major banks

NBKC Wells Fargo Quicken Loans Chase Average 30-Year Interest Rate, 2019 3.96% 4.22% 4.16% 4.22% Monthly P&I Payment* $950 $980 $973 $980 Median Loan Costs, 2019 $2,865 $3,484 $5,075 $3,440 Median Origination Charge, 2019 $275 $1,199 $2,085 $1,279

NBKC makes it easier to preview your mortgage rate than many other lenders. Just answer a few general questions, including:

The state where you’re buying

Your likely credit score

Type and price of the home

Down payment amount

You’ll typically see five different rates for each loan type, so you can explore your rate and fee options without having to talk to a loan officer.

Average rate and fee data were sourced from public rate and fee records required by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).

*Monthly principal and interest payment based on a $250,000 home price, with 20% down, at each company’s average 30-year interest rate for 2019. Your own rate and monthly payment will vary.

NBKC mortgage lender review for 2020

Some mortgage lenders have loads of dissatisfied customers and some relatively few. NBKC is in the second group.

Everywhere you look for online customer reviews, NBKC fans are out in force. Its winning formula may be down to a combination of effective technology and strong human support. Certainly, many have noted the efficiency and helpfulness of NBKC loan officers.

This lender doesn’t have too many drawbacks. But one worth noting is that NBKC might not be helpful if you have sub-par credit. This bank generally only accepts mortgage borrowers with a 620 credit score or higher.

And if you want to talk to a mortgage professional face-to-face, you might be out of luck. NBKC only has branches in Kansas City.

NBKC does charge a standard origination fee of $675 alongside other third-party closing costs. However, it waives that fee for customers who qualify for VA loans.

Working with NBKC

If you’re comfortable with technology, working with NBKC should be easy. Its IT systems seem intuitive, easy to use and highly effective. And they come with all the functionality you’d expect from a digital lender.

NBKC has an app for mobile devices, an e-signature capability to sign documents remotely, and secure messaging.

These systems are backed up by proactive loan officers who are available over the phone to provide information, advice, and guidance.

If you prefer, you can call a loan officer right from the start. He or she will then send you a loan application form for you to complete and return. And you can carry out the entire process by telephone and mail.

Only those who live close to Kansas City are likely to have access to a brick-and-mortar location.

Customer service and mortgage servicing

NBKC gets an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. That’s not wildly unusual for a good lender, though plenty fall short.

What is rare is that NBKC also got a five-out-of-five-star rating in the customer reviews section on BBB.

Mortgage-related complaints at major lenders

Company Mortgage Originations 2019 CFPB Complaints 2019 Complaints Per 1,000 Mortgages 2019 JD Power Rating NBKC 22,800 0 0.0 N/A Wells Fargo 1,026,800 342 0.33 837/1,000 Quicken Loans 774,900 187 0.24 880/1,000 Chase 527,600 188 0.36 850/1,000

And it’s not just the BBB’s site where NBKC shines. It gets the same top rating on Zillow and Credit Karma’s websites. It even gets four out of five stars on Yelp.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible for us to rank NBKC’s customer satisfaction on a side-by-side basis with other lenders. That’s because it was too small to appear in J.D. Power’s Mortgage Customer Satisfaction survey.

No customer complaints for NBKC?

A search of the consumer complaint database run by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) uncovered zero complaints under the names “NBKC,” NBKC Bank” or “National Bank of Kansas City.” There were also no hits under “Ameri-National Corporation,” of which the bank is a subsidiary.

For not a single customer out of many thousands to have made a complaint to the CFPB seemed incredible.

So we checked with NBKC. And a spokesperson confirmed that he was unaware of any. So we have to assume that this lender is truly remarkable (and possibly unique) in this respect.

Mortgage loan products at NBKC

If NBKC has a specialty, it’s probably VA loans. VA mortgages are available for veterans and current service members, and offer zero down payment and competitive rates.

But NBKC has a wide portfolio of other mortgage loans, too. Chances are, you’ll be able to find what you want among them.

NBKC’s full mortgage loan portfolio includes:

Fixed-rate loans — NBKC offers fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) that last 10, 15, 20, or 25 years — as well as the most popular choice of 30 years

— NBKC offers fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) that last 10, 15, 20, or 25 years — as well as the most popular choice of 30 years Adjustable-rate loans — Lock in a lower interest rate than standard market rates for the first few years. After that, your interest rate can increase or decrease each year. Most people lock for five years, known as a 5/1 ARM

— Lock in a lower interest rate than standard market rates for the first few years. After that, your interest rate can increase or decrease each year. Most people lock for five years, known as a 5/1 ARM VA loans — Backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, these zero-down-payment loans are available to eligible military members and veterans

— Backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, these zero-down-payment loans are available to eligible military members and veterans FHA loans — Backed by the Federal Housing Administration, FHA loans have more flexible credit requirements but often require you to pay mortgage insurance

— Backed by the Federal Housing Administration, FHA loans have more flexible credit requirements but often require you to pay mortgage insurance Jumbo loans — Let you borrow more than most mortgages allow. The current limit for non-jumbo loans is $510,400

Those who are ineligible for a VA loan but who have relatively small savings may find an FHA loan attractive. These government-guaranteed mortgages require a down payment of as little as 3.5 percent of the purchase price.

And for buyers that qualify for a conventional loan (one backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac), NBKC offers the standard fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgages. Term lengths of 10 to 30 years are available, and NBKC mortgage rates are often competitive.

NBKC does not offer USDA mortgages. These loans, backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allow zero down payment in qualified rural and suburban areas. If that sounds like a good fit for you, you’ll have to check with other mortgage lenders.

NBKC Mortgage FAQ

What does NBKC stand for? NBKC stands for “National Bank of Kansas City.” As the name implies, NBKC only has physical locations local to Kansas city. But mortgage customers can get a loan from NBKC in any state, by applying online or over the phone. Is NBKC FDIC insured? NBKC has been FDIC insured since its founding in 1999. FDIC insurance protects customer deposits at banks like NBKC in case the bank should ever fail. Is NBKC Bank legit? It might seem strange to get a mortgage from the “National Bank of Kansas City” if you live anywhere other than Kansas. But NBKC is worth a look no matter where you live. It’s licensed to lend in all 50 states, and has an excellent reputation for customer service and affordable rates. NBKC is especially good for people who like technology, as it has great digital functionality for banking and loan customers. What is a good mortgage rate right now? Today’s mortgage rates are fluctuating much more than usual. But overall, they’ve been hovering at or near historic lows. In this environment, the key is knowing when to lock. If you want to find the lowest rate, keep an eye on the news, and get your rate quotes on a day when averages are low. Then, pick the best quote and lock with that lender. What are points on a mortgage? Points on a mortgage, also called “discount points” or “mortgage points,” let you buy down your interest rate. One point usually costs 1% of the loan amount, paid at closing, and lowers your mortgage rate by about 0.25%. So for example, if NBKC offered you a 3.5% mortgage rate on a $250,000 loan, you might be able to buy a point for $2,500 and lower your rate to 3.25%.

Where can you get a mortgage with NBKC?

National Bank of Kansas City NMLS ID: 409631

You can apply for an NBKC mortgage anywhere in the U.S. It’s licensed in all 50 states.

However, you’ll only be able to get a mortgage in person if you live within striking distance of Kansas City. That’s the only place NBKC operates physical branch locations.

Otherwise, you’ll have to use either online technology or telephone and mail services.

Luckily, NBKC’s online technology is excellent. And it’s backed up by the same helpful loan officers you’ll deal with on calls, no matter how you apply.

Is NBKC the best mortgage lender for you?

We always look for both pros and cons when we review a mortgage lender. But it’s rare that we can find so little to criticize as in this NBKC mortgage lender review.

Unless you’re determined to have an in-person borrowing experience and don’t live near Kansas City, there’s a good change NBKC could be a good mortgage lender for you.

But as always, remember to compare personalized rates from a few different lenders before choosing. As you can see above, every lender charges different rates for the same loan type.

Find your lowest rate using the link below.