NBKC Mortgage Lender Review for 2020
Don't be fooled by the name — the National Bank of Kansas City offers exceptional mortgage services in all 50 states.
Fixed-rate mortgage
Adjustable-rate mortgage
Jumbo mortgage
VA mortgage
FHA mortgage
Best Features
- End-to-end digital services on desktop and mobile
- Outstanding customer reviews
- Competitive rates and closing costs
Drawbacks
- Branch locations only in Kansas City
- May not have options for some borrowers with lower credit
- No USDA loans
Overview
Despite being a small community bank with just 300 employees, NBKC is licensed to provide mortgages in all 50 states. And it seems to be achieving success in that field.NBKC is highly rated on customer review platforms, and showed competitive mortgage rates in our own comparison. It also has first-rate digital tools that can make the home loan process a lot easier. That said, NBKC has only four branches. And they're all in or around Kansas City, MO. So if you want to deal with someone face-to-face, options are limited. NBKC is also a little less competitive for lower-credit borrowers and does not offer USDA loans. But for people not in those situations, NBKC could be a good choice. It's worth getting a personalized rate from NBKC's website to see if this lender can offer you a good deal on your mortgage.
Compare NBKC mortgage rates
Looking at data from 2019, NBKC appears to offer substantially lower mortgage rates on average than some other major lenders.
And rates have fallen far since 2019. So your rate is likely to be even lower than the ones shown.
But remember, rates always vary by person. You’ll have to get custom estimates to know which lender is actually cheapest for you.
Average 30-year mortgage rates at major banks
|
NBKC
|
Wells Fargo
|
Quicken Loans
|
Chase
|
Average 30-Year Interest Rate, 2019
|3.96%
|4.22%
|4.16%
|4.22%
|
Monthly P&I Payment*
|$950
|$980
|$973
|$980
|
Median Loan Costs, 2019
|$2,865
|$3,484
|$5,075
|$3,440
|
Median Origination Charge, 2019
|$275
|$1,199
|$2,085
|$1,279
NBKC makes it easier to preview your mortgage rate than many other lenders. Just answer a few general questions, including:
- The state where you’re buying
- Your likely credit score
- Type and price of the home
- Down payment amount
You’ll typically see five different rates for each loan type, so you can explore your rate and fee options without having to talk to a loan officer.
Average rate and fee data were sourced from public rate and fee records required by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).
*Monthly principal and interest payment based on a $250,000 home price, with 20% down, at each company’s average 30-year interest rate for 2019. Your own rate and monthly payment will vary.Verify your new rate (Sep 18th, 2020)
NBKC mortgage lender review for 2020
Some mortgage lenders have loads of dissatisfied customers and some relatively few. NBKC is in the second group.
Everywhere you look for online customer reviews, NBKC fans are out in force. Its winning formula may be down to a combination of effective technology and strong human support. Certainly, many have noted the efficiency and helpfulness of NBKC loan officers.
This lender doesn’t have too many drawbacks. But one worth noting is that NBKC might not be helpful if you have sub-par credit. This bank generally only accepts mortgage borrowers with a 620 credit score or higher.
And if you want to talk to a mortgage professional face-to-face, you might be out of luck. NBKC only has branches in Kansas City.
NBKC does charge a standard origination fee of $675 alongside other third-party closing costs. However, it waives that fee for customers who qualify for VA loans.
Working with NBKC
If you’re comfortable with technology, working with NBKC should be easy. Its IT systems seem intuitive, easy to use and highly effective. And they come with all the functionality you’d expect from a digital lender.
NBKC has an app for mobile devices, an e-signature capability to sign documents remotely, and secure messaging.
These systems are backed up by proactive loan officers who are available over the phone to provide information, advice, and guidance.
If you prefer, you can call a loan officer right from the start. He or she will then send you a loan application form for you to complete and return. And you can carry out the entire process by telephone and mail.
Only those who live close to Kansas City are likely to have access to a brick-and-mortar location.
Customer service and mortgage servicing
NBKC gets an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. That’s not wildly unusual for a good lender, though plenty fall short.
What is rare is that NBKC also got a five-out-of-five-star rating in the customer reviews section on BBB.
Mortgage-related complaints at major lenders
|
Company
|
Mortgage Originations 2019
|
CFPB Complaints 2019
|
Complaints Per 1,000 Mortgages
|
2019 JD Power Rating
|
NBKC
|22,800
|0
|0.0
|N/A
|
Wells Fargo
|1,026,800
|342
|0.33
|837/1,000
|
Quicken Loans
|774,900
|187
|0.24
|880/1,000
|
Chase
|527,600
|188
|0.36
|850/1,000
And it’s not just the BBB’s site where NBKC shines. It gets the same top rating on Zillow and Credit Karma’s websites. It even gets four out of five stars on Yelp.
Unfortunately, it’s impossible for us to rank NBKC’s customer satisfaction on a side-by-side basis with other lenders. That’s because it was too small to appear in J.D. Power’s Mortgage Customer Satisfaction survey.
No customer complaints for NBKC?
A search of the consumer complaint database run by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) uncovered zero complaints under the names “NBKC,” NBKC Bank” or “National Bank of Kansas City.” There were also no hits under “Ameri-National Corporation,” of which the bank is a subsidiary.
For not a single customer out of many thousands to have made a complaint to the CFPB seemed incredible.
So we checked with NBKC. And a spokesperson confirmed that he was unaware of any. So we have to assume that this lender is truly remarkable (and possibly unique) in this respect.
Mortgage loan products at NBKC
If NBKC has a specialty, it’s probably VA loans. VA mortgages are available for veterans and current service members, and offer zero down payment and competitive rates.
But NBKC has a wide portfolio of other mortgage loans, too. Chances are, you’ll be able to find what you want among them.
NBKC’s full mortgage loan portfolio includes:
- Fixed-rate loans — NBKC offers fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) that last 10, 15, 20, or 25 years — as well as the most popular choice of 30 years
- Adjustable-rate loans — Lock in a lower interest rate than standard market rates for the first few years. After that, your interest rate can increase or decrease each year. Most people lock for five years, known as a 5/1 ARM
- VA loans — Backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, these zero-down-payment loans are available to eligible military members and veterans
- FHA loans — Backed by the Federal Housing Administration, FHA loans have more flexible credit requirements but often require you to pay mortgage insurance
- Jumbo loans — Let you borrow more than most mortgages allow. The current limit for non-jumbo loans is $510,400
Those who are ineligible for a VA loan but who have relatively small savings may find an FHA loan attractive. These government-guaranteed mortgages require a down payment of as little as 3.5 percent of the purchase price.
And for buyers that qualify for a conventional loan (one backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac), NBKC offers the standard fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgages. Term lengths of 10 to 30 years are available, and NBKC mortgage rates are often competitive.
NBKC does not offer USDA mortgages. These loans, backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allow zero down payment in qualified rural and suburban areas. If that sounds like a good fit for you, you’ll have to check with other mortgage lenders.See what loan program you qualify for today (Sep 18th, 2020)
NBKC Mortgage FAQ
NBKC stands for “National Bank of Kansas City.” As the name implies, NBKC only has physical locations local to Kansas city. But mortgage customers can get a loan from NBKC in any state, by applying online or over the phone.
NBKC has been FDIC insured since its founding in 1999. FDIC insurance protects customer deposits at banks like NBKC in case the bank should ever fail.
It might seem strange to get a mortgage from the “National Bank of Kansas City” if you live anywhere other than Kansas. But NBKC is worth a look no matter where you live. It’s licensed to lend in all 50 states, and has an excellent reputation for customer service and affordable rates. NBKC is especially good for people who like technology, as it has great digital functionality for banking and loan customers.
Today’s mortgage rates are fluctuating much more than usual. But overall, they’ve been hovering at or near historic lows. In this environment, the key is knowing when to lock. If you want to find the lowest rate, keep an eye on the news, and get your rate quotes on a day when averages are low. Then, pick the best quote and lock with that lender.
Points on a mortgage, also called “discount points” or “mortgage points,” let you buy down your interest rate. One point usually costs 1% of the loan amount, paid at closing, and lowers your mortgage rate by about 0.25%. So for example, if NBKC offered you a 3.5% mortgage rate on a $250,000 loan, you might be able to buy a point for $2,500 and lower your rate to 3.25%.
Where can you get a mortgage with NBKC?
National Bank of Kansas City NMLS ID: 409631
You can apply for an NBKC mortgage anywhere in the U.S. It’s licensed in all 50 states.
However, you’ll only be able to get a mortgage in person if you live within striking distance of Kansas City. That’s the only place NBKC operates physical branch locations.
Otherwise, you’ll have to use either online technology or telephone and mail services.
Luckily, NBKC’s online technology is excellent. And it’s backed up by the same helpful loan officers you’ll deal with on calls, no matter how you apply.
Is NBKC the best mortgage lender for you?
We always look for both pros and cons when we review a mortgage lender. But it’s rare that we can find so little to criticize as in this NBKC mortgage lender review.
Unless you’re determined to have an in-person borrowing experience and don’t live near Kansas City, there’s a good change NBKC could be a good mortgage lender for you.
But as always, remember to compare personalized rates from a few different lenders before choosing. As you can see above, every lender charges different rates for the same loan type.
Find your lowest rate using the link below.Verify your new rate (Sep 18th, 2020)
Compare to These Lenders
- Interest Rate: The rate you pay in interest per year based on the current loan balance.
- APR: The total cost of getting the loan including the interest rate and closing costs.
- Discount Points: Mortgage points, also known as discount points, are fees paid directly to the lender at closing in exchange for a reduced interest rate. - Read More
- Mortgage Originations: The number of mortgages this lender closed. The most recent data available is from the 2017 Mortgage Market Activity and Trends, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), published May 2018.
- CFPB Complaints: The number of mortgage origination or closing related complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2018. We ignore complaints about issues that don't concern mortgage applications and closings, such as loan servicing, since some lenders don't service loans and therefore would have an unfair advantage in complaint numbers.
- Complaints per 1000 mortgages: The number of mortgage-related complaints compared to this lender's total mortgages originated. Due to data availability, we're comparing 2017 originations with 2018 complaints to arrive at the number of complaints per 1000 mortgages originated.
- JD Power Rating: On a 1,000 point scale, consumer insight company JD Power scores large banks across six factors: channel interactions, deposit accounts, credit accounts, investment accounts, convenience, and problem resolution.