Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Review

Wells Fargo is neck-and-neck with other big banks when it comes to mortgage rates. Which is to say its rates are competitive. But it might not be the lowest rate quote you get.

But keep in mind that — at least at the time of this writing — Wells Fargo includes fewer “discount points” in its mortgage rate estimates than some other lenders. That means you wouldn’t have to pay as much in closing costs to actually get the rate shown.

30-Year fixed-rate mortgage estimates at major banks

Wells Fargo Quicken Loans Chase Bank of America Interest Rate1 3.75% 3.875% 3.625% 3.625% APR2 3.855% 4.13% 3.713% 3.832% Discount Points3 0.25 1.875 1.0 0.935 Monthly P&I Payment $889 $903 $876 $876

Here we compared Wells Fargo mortgage rates with other major banks and lenders. We found its rates and monthly payments to be about average. But remember, average rates can differ based on the types of loans and clients a lender specializes in.

Rates shown are current as of 12/2/2019. Monthly principal and interest payments are based on a home price of $240,000 and down payment of 20% for a home located in Washington.

These numbers are a snapshot meant for general comparison only. Your own mortgage costs will vary depending on your loan, your finances, the economy, and other factors.

Wells Fargo mortgage review for 2019

It’s hard to think about Wells Fargo without remembering some of the bank’s recent issues.

Reports of millions of accounts being wrongly opened emerged in 2016. And more recent problems have come to light about unnecessary fees being imposed on some mortgages, and a “computer glitch” that led to hundreds of people facing foreclosure.

And yet — Wells Fargo still ranked as the second-most popular U.S. mortgage lender in both 2017 and 2018, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

So clearly, the company is getting things right for many homeowners.

This could have something to do with its competitive rates, helpful online tools, and steadily rising customer satisfaction scores. (The company scored 16th in J.D. Power’s 2017 mortgage survey, 14th in 2018, and 12th in 2019.)

Here we explore the ins and outs of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, so you can decide for yourself whether this is the right mortgage lender for you.

Working with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage

The Wells Fargo website is modern, informative and easy to navigate. And, importantly, you can begin your online application, save it partway through, and then finish it off later.

Wells Fargo also has a uniquely helpful “compare mortgage loans calculator.” This lets you compare customized rates and costs for different loan types side-by-side.

Even better, you don’t have to put in any contact info to use this tool. All you need to tell it is your purchase price, down payment, credit score and the state and county in which you’ll be buying.

Sample Wells Fargo loan comparison chart based on a $240,000 purchase price and 20% down payment in King County, WA. Your own rate and payments will be different

The calculator will then give you a list of mortgage types that might suit you and today’s rates for each. Select multiple loan types, and you can compare rates, closing costs, and monthly payments side-by-side.

Those who prefer to do business face-to-face will find Wells Fargo’s extensive, 5,700-strong branch network attractive.

It has a presence in most states, and you can use a branch locator tool on its website to find your nearest location.

But take note that the bank is currently engaged in a branch-closure program. It says it plans to shut down 700 of those sites by 2020.

Wells Fargo customer service reviews

As we mentioned above, Wells Fargo has crept up through the ranks in J.D. Power’s 2017, ’18, and ’19 mortgage surveys. Most recently it jumped from below-average to average — not a stellar position, but a sure sign of improvement in customers’ eyes.

Mortgage-related complaints at major lenders

Company Mortgage Originations4 CFPB Complaints5 Complaints per 1,000 mortgages6 2019 JD Power Rating7 Wells Fargo 312,000 419 1.34 837/1,000 Quicken Loans 396,000 171 0.43 880/1,000 Chase 155,000 202 1.30 850/1,000 Bank of America 111,000 236 2.13 843/1,000

Wells Fargo also does relatively well when it comes to customer complaints. Data registered with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shows that Wells Fargo is right in line with Chase, the next-biggest mortgage bank. And it does better than some peers, like Bank of America.

Overall, its performance suggests you probably wouldn’t choose Wells Fargo Home Mortgage solely for its customer satisfaction. But you shouldn’t rule it out, either.

Loan products at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage

As you’d expect of a big bank, Wells Fargo has a wide range of mortgage products. These include:

Fixed-rate mortgages — Choose your fixed-rate loan term from 30, 20 or 15 years (only 30 or 15 years for jumbo loans) with low down payment options

— Choose your fixed-rate loan term from 30, 20 or 15 years (only 30 or 15 years for jumbo loans) with low down payment options Adjustable-rate mortgages — Choose a fixed rate for an initial 5- or 7-year period (or 10 if you want a jumbo loan). After that, your rate can fluctuate each year

— Choose a fixed rate for an initial 5- or 7-year period (or 10 if you want a jumbo loan). After that, your rate can fluctuate each year VA loans (30 years) — VA loans offer zero down payment for qualifying service members and veterans, plus other privileges

— VA loans offer zero down payment for qualifying service members and veterans, plus other privileges FHA loans — Use an FHA loan to put down as little as 3.5 percent of the purchase price. But note that you’ll have to pay continuing mortgage insurance with down payments less than 20%

— Use an FHA loan to put down as little as 3.5 percent of the purchase price. But note that you’ll have to pay continuing mortgage insurance with down payments less than 20% USDA loans — Wells Fargo calls this program the Easy to Own Guaranteed Rural Housing program. Like all USDA loans, it allows zero down payment in qualified rural or suburban areas

Jumbo loans — For when you want to borrow more than Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac allow in your area. In most of the U.S., a jumbo loan is anything bigger than $484,350

— For when you want to borrow more than Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac allow in your area. In most of the U.S., a jumbo loan is anything bigger than $484,350 New construction loans — An easier way to borrow when you’re building from the ground up

— An easier way to borrow when you’re building from the ground up yourFirst Mortgage — A Wells Fargo proprietary product that lets you buy with a low down payment of 3 percent. Available to both first-time buyers and existing homeowners, in spite of the name

There’s a very good chance that the type of mortgage you’ll need is on Wells Fargo’s list.

Wells Fargo Mortgage credit score requirements

Wells Fargo requires a 620 credit score for most mortgage borrowers. But that rule is not set in stone.

If you have a sparse credit history, Wells Fargo Mortgage is worth an even closer look. That’s because it will consider non-traditional credit information an application.

That doesn’t mean Wells will lend to those with serious issues in their credit histories. But it will take into account alternative on-time payments made by those who have low scores because they haven’t borrowed much in the past.

Where can you get a loan with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage?

NMLS ID: 399801

With over 5,000 locations across 36 states, Wells Fargo has more branches than many other big banks.

Indeed, some reports say it has the most. So it may be ideal for those who prefer to conduct their business in person, especially if they don’t have an existing relationship with a local bank or credit union.

Wells Fargo operates more than 5,000 brick-and-mortar locations in 36 states

And for those who prefer digital services, the Wells Fargo Home Mortgage website is informative and fairly easy to navigate. And the ability to save an application part way through and complete it later gives borrowers extra flexibility.

Is Wells Fargo the best mortgage lender for you?

Competitive rates and rising customer satisfaction scores are a testament to Wells Fargo’s popularity as a mortgage lender.

And while it’s hard to ignore the bank’s spotty track record, there may be a silver lining. The bank is now under intense scrutiny from customers and regulators. It’s making a serious effort to improve — and data shows that for many, it’s succeeding.

So if Wells Fargo can offer you a competitive mortgage rate, it’s definitely worth your consideration. You can check your personalized rates right here.