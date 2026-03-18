Key Takeaways Using a personal loan to pay off credit cards before applying for a mortgage can be beneficial if it significantly reduces your monthly payments and improves your debt-to-income ratio.

The biggest risk is timing, because opening a new loan too close to underwriting can create credit and approval complications.

Before applying, compare your current credit card minimums to the new loan payment and make sure you can avoid running the cards back up to their minimums.

High-interest credit card debt can be a barrier to buying a house. While using a personal loan to pay them off may lower your debt repayments, it’s important to understand how this decision can impact your mortgage application. This guide explains when paying off credit cards with a personal loan can improve your mortgage prospects and when it may be detrimental.

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Should you use a personal loan to pay off credit card debt before buying a house?

Many homebuyers use personal loans to pay off credit card debt because credit cards typically have higher interest rates and larger minimum payments. Replacing these balances with a fixed personal loan can simplify payments, reduce interest costs, and lower credit utilization, which may improve your credit score. This approach can also help free up cash for closing costs and other expenses, especially if the new loan offers a more predictable monthly payment.

Will using a personal loan to pay off credit card debt help your mortgage approval? Before using a personal loan to pay off credit card debt, assess whether this will improve your mortgage profile. Lenders focus on monthly debt payments, recent credit activity, and overall risk before approval. The following two tests can help you determine if a personal loan will strengthen your application or introduce new challenges during underwriting. DTI payment test: Lenders focus on your monthly debt payments, not your total credit card balances. If the personal loan payment is lower than the combined minimum payments on your credit cards, your debt-to-income ratio may improve, increasing your chances of qualifying for a mortgage. If the new debt payment is similar to or higher than your current payments, your DTI may stay the same or worsen. Underwriter timing test: Opening a personal loan before buying a house can affect how underwriters view your credit profile. A new loan results in a hard inquiry, a new account, and possible short-term changes to your credit score. Lenders often re-check credit before closing, so taking out a loan too close to underwriting can lead to additional scrutiny, delays, or requests for more documentation.

What happens when you lower credit card interest but not your DTI?

Reducing credit card interest with a personal loan can save money over time, but it does not automatically improve your mortgage application. Lenders focus on required monthly debt payments, not interest rates or total balances. If your new loan payment is similar to your current credit card minimums, your DTI will not change significantly. This could improve long-term affordability but might not increase your chances of mortgage approval.

When will a personal loan improve your mortgage approval odds?

A personal loan can improve your mortgage approval odds if it reduces your total monthly debt repayment and increases your credit score before underwriting. The benefit comes from a lower payment, not just consolidation.

The new personal loan payment is significantly lower than your combined credit card minimum payments.

You fully pay off the credit cards, so the old minimum payments no longer count in DTI.

You apply for the mortgage months later, not immediately after opening the loan.

Your credit score remains stable or improves as utilization drops.

You avoid adding new debt after consolidating your credit cards.

When will a personal loan hurt your mortgage application?

A personal loan can harm your mortgage application if it increases risk without significantly improving your DTI, or if the timing raises concerns during underwriting. Even responsible consolidation can backfire if it appears as last-minute credit activity or does not lower your DTI enough.

You open the loan right before mortgage underwriting or preapproval.

The new personal loan payment is similar to your current credit card minimums.

You do not fully pay off the credit cards after consolidation.

Your credit score dips due to a hard inquiry and a new account.

Your lender advises against opening new credit before closing.

What’s the best way to lower your DTI before buying a house?

To lower your DTI before buying a house, focus on reducing the required monthly debt payments that lenders consider, rather than just interest rates or total balances. Paying down high credit card balances, eliminating smaller loans, or restructuring payments well in advance is often safer than opening a new personal loan shortly before applying. Calculate your current DTI, identify debts with the highest minimum payments, and target those first to reduce your reported monthly obligations before your mortgage application is reviewed.

Ready to compare personal loan options before your mortgage?

If a personal loan could lower your monthly payments and improve your DTI, compare lenders and estimated payments before applying. Choose loans that replace higher credit card minimums with a lower fixed payment and align with your mortgage timeline to support your approval.

FAQ about paying off credit cards with a personal loan before a mortgage