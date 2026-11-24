Key Takeaways A commission rebate returns part of your buyer’s agent’s commission to you, usually as a credit at closing.

State law and lender rules control whether and how a rebate can be paid. Check your state’s current rules and get your lender’s approval before agreeing to one.

On a $398,000 home using the 2.82% buyer agent commission one survey observed, an illustrative 25% rebate would be about $2,806.

Since the NAR settlement took effect on Aug. 17, 2024, buyers negotiate their agent’s pay more directly, and some agents and brokerages offer part of it back. Whether you can take that money depends on your state, your loan type and how the rebate is paid.

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State rules on rebates

State rules vary, and this page doesn’t classify all 50 states. For example, Louisiana’s published law prohibits undisclosed rebates. New Jersey permits buyer rebates subject to statutory conditions; seller rebates are not permitted under the cited provision, and the rebate must be agreed at the outset and disclosed, including to the lender. Check your state’s real estate commission or regulator before agreeing to a rebate.

Sources: Clever Real Estate (May 2026); Real Estate Witch

What a rebate is worth

$398,000 home, 2.82% buyer agent commission ($11,224), illustrative rebate percentages:

Illustrative rebate percentage Cash back 10% about $1,122 25% about $2,806 50% about $5,612

The 2.82% average buyer agent share is a February 2026 survey’s observation of 533 agents, not a required commission (Clever).

How lenders treat rebates

Treatment varies by loan program, transaction and lender. A rebate may affect allowable credits, borrower funds and the loan calculation; obtain approval before relying on it for any purpose. Disclose the full rebate agreement to your lender and settlement agent before closing. Obtain approval for its amount, use and payment method, and have it reflected in the required settlement disclosures. Do not move a payment outside closing to evade lender limits or disclosure requirements. RESPA Section 8 does not generally prohibit a provider from offering a consumer a discount or rebate for that consumer’s own transaction. It does prohibit covered payments for referrals of other settlement-service business. State law, loan-program rules and required disclosures still apply.

Are rebates taxable?

In a 2007 private letter ruling (200721013), the IRS treated a buyer’s rebate as a reduction in the home’s purchase price rather than income. Under that approach, a $4,000 rebate on a $250,000 home would lower your cost basis to $246,000. A private ruling applies only to the taxpayer who requested it, so check with a tax professional about your situation.

How we got this information

This page doesn’t classify every state’s rebate law. The Louisiana example comes from La. R.S. 37:1455(A)(7), which bars undisclosed rebates, and the New Jersey example from the Real Estate Commission’s Bulletin 10-03; both checked Nov. 17, 2026. Commercial guides from Clever Real Estate and Real Estate Witch were background only. Rebate math uses Clever’s $398,000 example and February 2026 commission survey.

FAQ

Are real estate rebates legal in my state? It depends on your state's current law and regulator guidance, plus your lender's and loan program's rules. Check with your state's real estate commission before agreeing to a rebate. How much is a typical rebate? At illustrative rebate percentages of 10% to 50% of an $11,224 commission, a rebate would be about $1,100 to $5,600 on a $398,000 home. Actual rebates, where permitted, vary. Is a rebate taxable? In a 2007 private ruling, the IRS treated a rebate as a price reduction, not income. That ruling isn't binding for other taxpayers, so ask a tax professional. Can I use a rebate for my down payment? Treatment varies by loan program, transaction and lender; obtain approval before relying on a rebate for any purpose.

Related: Closing costs by state; seller concessions.

Sources: Clever Real Estate: Home buyer rebates (May 1, 2026); Real Estate Witch: Home buyer rebate; IRS Private Letter Ruling 200721013 (not precedent); LREC license law §1455(A)(7); NJ DOBI Bulletin 10-03; California DRE guidance on rebates; CFPB RESPA FAQs.