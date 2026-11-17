Key Takeaways 3.93 million homeowners age 75 and older had a mortgage in 2025, more than double the 1.79 million in 2010, according to a Realtor.com analysis of Census data.

The share of owners 75 and older carrying a mortgage rose from 20.3% to 28.7%, even as 41% of all owner-occupied homes are now owned outright.

If a parent sells, the mortgage is usually paid off from the sale; if they pass away, federal rules generally let a relative who inherits the home keep the existing loan.

More older Americans are carrying a mortgage into their late 70s and beyond. A Realtor.com analysis published Nov. 16 found 3.93 million homeowners age 75 and older had a home loan in 2025.

If your parent is one of them, it’s worth knowing what happens to that mortgage if they move, downsize or pass away, before you’re in the middle of it.

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More older homeowners have a mortgage

Realtor.com’s analysis uses the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Overall, Americans are more likely to own their homes free and clear than they were 15 years ago. The oldest homeowners are the exception.

Older homeowners and mortgage debt by the numbers

Owners 75+ with a mortgage: 3.93 million of 13.68 million households in 2025, up from 1.79 million in 2010

3.93 million of 13.68 million households in 2025, up from 1.79 million in 2010 Share of owners 75+ with a mortgage: 28.7%, up from 20.3%

28.7%, up from 20.3% All owner-occupied homes owned outright: 41%, up from 32.8% in 2010

41%, up from 32.8% in 2010 Median home-secured debt, owners 75+: about $101,000 in 2025, vs. $77,720 in 2010, based on Federal Reserve survey data cited by Realtor.com

A mortgage at 75 isn’t necessarily a red flag

The data shows whether a mortgage exists, not why. Some older owners refinanced, borrowed against their equity, bought a new home later in life, or kept a low-rate loan on purpose, as WRE News noted in its coverage of the report.

Still, a loan balance changes the math on downsizing, moving closer to family, or passing the home on.

What happens to a parent's mortgage

If your parent sells or downsizes: the sale pays it off

When a home sells, the mortgage balance is usually paid off at closing from the sale proceeds. Your parent keeps what’s left after the loan and selling costs.

That remaining equity is what’s available for the next home. A bigger loan balance means less to put toward a smaller place or a senior community.

If your parent passes away: heirs can usually keep the loan

The mortgage doesn’t disappear when the borrower dies. It stays attached to the home, and payments still need to be made to avoid foreclosure.

But a relative who inherits the home generally doesn’t have to refinance. A 1982 federal law, the Garn-St Germain Act, generally bars a lender from calling the loan due just because the home passed to a relative after the borrower’s death.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says federal rules require mortgage servicers to help these “successor” homeowners manage the existing loan and, if they choose, take over its terms.

Watch out for refinance pressure. The CFPB has reported complaints from heirs who were wrongly told they had to refinance at today’s higher rates. If your parent has a low rate, keeping it could save a lot.

If it’s a reverse mortgage: the rules are different

A reverse mortgage generally becomes due when the last borrower dies or permanently moves out. Heirs typically sell the home, refinance or pay off the balance. See how a reverse mortgage works when you die.

If your parent needs cash: compare the options

Some older owners carry a mortgage because they’ve tapped their equity. If your parent is weighing that, our guides on accessing home equity in retirement and alternatives to a reverse mortgage compare the trade-offs.

Questions to ask your parent now

Who services the loan? Note the servicer’s name and the loan number.

Note the servicer’s name and the loan number. Is it a regular mortgage, a HELOC or a reverse mortgage? Each one is handled differently.

Each one is handled differently. What's the balance and rate? A low rate can be worth keeping.

A low rate can be worth keeping. How will the home pass on? A will, a trust or a deed tool like a Lady Bird deed can affect what heirs need to do. An estate attorney can explain the options in your state.

Bottom line: A plan beats a scramble

Nearly 4 million homeowners 75 and older still owe on their homes. A short conversation now about the loan, the servicer and the plan for the house can save your family stress and money later. For more, see the benefits of a paid-off house in retirement.