Everyone says the starter home is dead. The Mortgage Reports just launched a tool to check — for your city and your income. Starter Home Watch maps the ZIP codes in and around any city where a starter home still fits your budget.

Type in your city, your household income, and your down payment savings, and the tool shades every ZIP code nearby by whether its starter homes are within reach — with an estimated monthly payment at today’s mortgage rate, including property taxes and insurance.

📍 Find my ZIPs

A Denver search at $85,000 income: green ZIPs are within reach, yellow are a stretch.

What the tool does

Starter Home Watch answers one question most affordability calculators dodge: where can you actually buy? Instead of one citywide number, it checks every ZIP code in and around your target city and shows which ones have starter homes your income can support.

A starter home here means the lower third of home values in each ZIP code — often a condo, townhome, or smaller house. That’s the realistic entry point for a first purchase, not the median single-family home that headlines are written about.

How it works

You give it three things:

Your target city — the tool checks nearby areas too Your annual household income, before taxes (a rough figure is fine) Your savings available for a down payment

The map then shades each ZIP code by affordability, and each one shows an estimated monthly payment at the current mortgage rate — including property taxes and insurance, the costs that surprise most first-time buyers.

Tap any ZIP for its starter home price and your estimated monthly payment.

🔒 Your numbers stay yours Your income and savings never leave your device. No sign-up, no email, no credit pull — the results are estimates, not a loan offer.

Why we built it

First-time buyers keep hearing the same two things: that homeownership is out of reach, and that they should “just look further out.” Neither is useful without specifics. Starter Home Watch turns the vague advice into a map — which ZIP codes, at what monthly payment, given your actual numbers.

It’s free, takes under a minute, and works for any city in the U.S.

Keep going

Found a ZIP that works? Check today’s mortgage rates, see how much home you can afford, and explore down payment assistance programs that could stretch your budget further. New to the process? Start with our first-time home buyer guide.

📍 Is there still a starter home for you?