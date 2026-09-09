Fannie & Freddie Now Accept VantageScore From Any Lender

On September 3, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would let every approved lender use VantageScore 4.0, effective immediately. (The enterprises formalized the change in their own lender guidance on September 9.) If your FICO score sits a few points under a lender’s cutoff, or your credit history is short, that gives a lender a second way to look at you. It does not change the rest of your file, and it does not raise your score.

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What actually happened

Some definitions first. The FHFA is the federal regulator that oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) that buy most conventional mortgages from lenders and package them into securities. Because the GSEs set the rules for the loans they will buy, their credit-score requirements effectively become the industry’s.

For decades, that meant FICO. VantageScore is a competing scoring model built by the three credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion). Its current version, VantageScore 4.0, uses “trended data,” meaning it looks at how your balances and payments have moved over time instead of taking a single snapshot, and it can generate a score for people with shorter credit histories than FICO’s classic model requires.

The GSEs began accepting VantageScore 4.0 through a limited pilot on May 1, 2026. According to the FHFA and trade coverage in HousingWire and National Mortgage News, roughly 50 lenders delivered loans under that pilot, and VantageScore 4.0 was used on more than 9% of mortgages Fannie and Freddie securitized between May 1 and August 31. On September 3, Pulte ended the pilot phase, posting: “So, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, I’m instructing Fannie and Freddie to approve ALL lenders to use VantageScore.”

Two other things came out of the same announcement. Pulte said the FHFA is “seriously considering” a move from tri-merge to bi-merge credit reports. A tri-merge report pulls your file from all three bureaus; a bi-merge would pull from two. He also accused the credit bureaus of overcharging Americans and acting in a “cartel-like” way. Neither is a rule yet. FICO’s stock fell on the news, which tells you the market read this as real competition.

What it means for you

Start with the misconception you probably arrived with: your score did not just go up. Nothing about your credit history changed on September 3. What changed is that a lender now has permission to run a second model against that same history. A second model can read the same facts more favorably, less favorably, or about the same.

That said, there are borrowers for whom this matters right now.

The near-miss. Say a lender’s floor for a particular loan is 620, your FICO is 612, and your VantageScore 4.0 comes in at 628 because you have been paying balances down steadily for two years. (Illustrative numbers; lenders set their own minimums.) Under FICO alone, you are a decline or a referral. With VantageScore in play, you may be a file that goes to underwriting. If that lender prices its loans in score tiers, the higher number can also land you in a cheaper tier.

The thin file. If you are 24, have one credit card and a student loan, and FICO does not have enough history to score you, VantageScore 4.0 may be able to. That turns “no score” into “a score,” which at many lenders is the difference between an automated review and a manual one.

The strong file. If you are 760 under FICO, you will almost surely be strong under VantageScore too. This order changes essentially nothing for you.

Now the caveat that belongs near the top of your thinking, not the bottom. Adoption is lender by lender. The order gives every lender permission; it does not require any of them to switch. Retooling underwriting systems, pricing engines and investor delivery takes time and money, and a lender that was not in the pilot is starting from zero. So in the same week, one lender may quote you on FICO and another on VantageScore. That makes comparing lenders worth more effort than usual right now, because the score you are judged on can differ from one door to the next.

One more thing. Whichever model a lender uses, the score is one line on a file that also includes your income, debt-to-income ratio, down payment, cash reserves, and two years of employment and payment history. A model change nudges the score line. It does not touch the others.

What to watch

Which score was used. Federal law (the Fair Credit Reporting Act) requires lenders to give mortgage applicants a credit score disclosure that shows the score used and its possible range. If you are comparing offers, ask each lender which model produced your score, so you know whether you were evaluated on FICO or VantageScore 4.0.

Whether it is turned on. A lender either has VantageScore 4.0 live in its systems or it does not. Loan officers will know.

The bi-merge decision. Moving to two bureau reports instead of three could lower the credit-report fees passed through at closing. That is a stated consideration, not a policy. Until the FHFA issues a rule, it is a watch item.

The adoption curve. More than 9% share in four months came from about 50 lenders. Whether that grows quickly now that the gate is open will tell you how fast “permission” becomes “practice.”

The bottom line

The FHFA order gives lenders a second score to work with. For borrowers at the margin, that second look can be the difference between a yes and a no. For everyone else, the file that gets approved today is the same file that got approved in August: steady payments, manageable debt, documented income. The scoring model is a lens, not the picture.