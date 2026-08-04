Student Debt Down Payment Penalty: 8 Months to 16 Years of Homebuying Delay, Depending on Your Metro

If you have student loans, they do more than shrink your monthly budget. They can quietly push the home you want years further out of reach.

The typical household already needs about seven years to save for a down payment, but that estimate doesn’t account for the money borrowers send to student loan servicers each month. The Mortgage Reports analyzed the 50 largest U.S. metros to measure that delay and found that student debt adds about 3.7 years to the national down-payment timeline. The impact ranges from around eight months in San Antonio up to 16 years in Los Angeles.

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What the Student Debt Down Payment Penalty measures

How long it takes to save a down payment, and how much millennials owe in student debt, are both widely reported on their own. Nobody had connected them into a single, calculable number. For this 2026 analysis, The Mortgage Reports built one: the Student Debt Down Payment Penalty Report.

It answers a question no existing report answers directly: if the average millennial borrower’s student loan payment went into a house fund instead, how many years sooner could they buy? It’s built entirely from Realtor.com’s own published down-payment savings methodology plus federal student loan data, so it’s transparent and reproducible, not a black box, and it puts a real number on a cost usually described only in vague terms like “student debt delays homeownership.”

One clarification up front: this is an opportunity-cost calculation, not an extra fee tacked onto anyone’s mortgage or loan. The model doesn’t erase the student loan balance or its own repayment schedule; it simply asks what would happen to the down-payment timeline if that same monthly payment were saved instead of spent on debt service. “Penalty” describes the effect on the homebuying timeline, not a literal charge on the loan.

Key findings

Nationally, the average millennial borrower’s student loan payment adds about 3.7 years to the time it takes to save a typical down payment.

In the most expensive coastal metros, the same loan payment adds up to 16 years to the down-payment timeline. Los Angeles (16.0 years), San Francisco (14.5), and San Diego (13.3) top the list.

These are single-income, no-assistance timelines, not literal plans. No one actually saves for 34 years to buy a house. Real buyers shorten timelines like Los Angeles’s with family gifts, dual incomes, down payment assistance, and loans that require far less than 20% down (more on those below).

Even in the country’s biggest job-magnet metros for millennials, student loans add around 3.7 to 7.4 years. Portland (7.4 ), Miami (7.0), Denver (6.4), Philadelphia (6.1), Chicago (4.4), Austin (3.8), and Washington, D.C. (3.7).

In the most affordable metros (San Antonio, Memphis, Virginia Beach), the same student loan payment still cuts the timeline by roughly half. The percentage delay is consistent nationwide even though the number of years lost varies enormously.

Across all 50 metros studied, redirecting an average millennial student loan payment into savings cuts the down-payment timeline by 35% to 56%, with a median cut of about 51%.

Student Debt Down Payment Penalty by Metro

At a glance:

Highest penalty: Los Angeles, 16.0 years

Lowest penalty: San Antonio, 0.7 years

National average: 3.7 years

Median across all 50 metros: 3.8 years

Timeline cut everywhere: 35% to 56%

The full table below shows The Mortgage Reports’ 2026 Student Debt Down Payment Penalty for every metro, sorted from largest penalty to smallest:

Metro Median down payment Median household income Years to save (actual) Years to save (debt-free scenario) Student Debt Penalty (years) Timeline cut Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $170,035 $98,329 33.9 17.9 16.0 47% San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA $245,466 $132,568 36.3 21.9 14.5 40% San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA $167,814 $110,114 29.9 16.6 13.3 44% San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $304,623 $166,033 36.0 23.5 12.4 35% New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ $121,796 $102,807 23.2 12.5 10.7 46% Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $133,937 $117,158 22.4 12.8 9.6 43% Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA $103,770 $101,407 20.1 10.8 9.3 46% Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH $124,094 $119,567 20.4 11.7 8.6 42% Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA $79,941 $98,948 15.8 8.4 7.4 47% Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL $56,137 $81,658 13.5 6.5 7.0 52% Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO $80,919 $109,495 14.5 8.0 6.4 44% Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD $59,826 $92,872 12.6 6.5 6.1 49% Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT $61,832 $99,316 12.2 6.5 5.7 47% Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI $45,716 $82,328 10.9 5.3 5.6 52% Providence-Warwick, RI-MA $52,617 $90,743 11.4 5.8 5.6 49% Raleigh-Cary, NC $53,507 $97,584 10.8 5.7 5.1 47% Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC $40,695 $84,586 9.4 4.6 4.8 51% Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI $37,703 $82,043 9.0 4.3 4.7 52% Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY $32,214 $74,438 8.5 3.9 4.6 54% Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN $42,260 $90,466 9.2 4.7 4.5 49% Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN $43,355 $93,421 9.1 4.7 4.4 48% Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI $48,205 $101,633 9.3 5.0 4.3 46% Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI $30,094 $76,496 7.7 3.6 4.1 53% Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV $31,986 $80,954 7.7 3.7 4.0 52% Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ $36,380 $90,558 7.9 4.0 3.9 49% Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX $43,216 $103,432 8.2 4.4 3.8 46% Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV $58,252 $126,402 9.0 5.3 3.7 41% National (U.S. average) $30,400 $83,150 7.2 3.5 3.7 51% Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN $29,007 $81,929 6.9 3.4 3.6 52% Kansas City, MO-KS $30,024 $84,107 7.0 3.4 3.6 51% Columbus, OH $29,010 $83,194 6.8 3.3 3.5 51% Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL $26,320 $78,256 6.6 3.1 3.5 53% Pittsburgh, PA $25,063 $77,554 6.3 3.0 3.4 53% Richmond, VA $31,012 $91,031 6.7 3.4 3.3 49% Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN $21,864 $73,574 5.8 2.7 3.2 54% Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN $25,620 $83,332 6.0 2.9 3.1 51% Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL $25,077 $83,702 5.9 2.9 3.0 51% Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA $29,073 $93,726 6.1 3.1 2.9 48% Cleveland, OH $19,167 $72,550 5.2 2.3 2.8 55% Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD $30,391 $100,345 5.9 3.2 2.8 47% Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX $25,193 $91,841 5.4 2.8 2.6 49% Tucson, AZ $17,773 $73,941 4.7 2.2 2.6 54% St. Louis, MO-IL $20,816 $82,944 4.9 2.4 2.5 51% Oklahoma City, OK $16,986 $73,107 4.6 2.1 2.5 55% Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA $22,479 $91,624 4.8 2.5 2.4 49% Birmingham, AL $15,563 $73,644 4.1 1.9 2.3 54% Jacksonville, FL $17,278 $80,673 4.2 2.0 2.2 52% Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX $14,927 $83,452 3.5 1.7 1.8 51% Memphis, TN-MS-AR $8,563 $67,785 2.5 1.1 1.4 56% Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC $8,394 $84,890 1.9 0.9 1.0 51% San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX $5,067 $77,385 1.3 0.6 0.7 53%

Down payment and income figures are median values for January through November 2025, from Realtor.com’s full 50-largest-metro dataset (available on the underlying research page, not the abbreviated press release). “Years to save (actual)” is independently recalculated from Realtor.com’s published inputs and may differ by a few tenths of a year from their own published rounding; the two are within 0.2 years of each other for every metro in this dataset.

Found your metro’s number? It’s a scenario, not a sentence. Most first-time buyers put down far less than 20%, and the programs that make that possible are in our first-time home buyer guide.

Why student debt costs buyers more years in expensive markets

The most counterintuitive finding in The Mortgage Reports’ 2026 data: the percentage delay caused by student debt barely moves from market to market (35% to 56% everywhere). What changes dramatically is what that percentage means in real years.

San Antonio: a 53% cut trims about eight months off an already-short 1.3-year timeline.

Los Angeles: a 47% cut trims 16 years off a 34-year timeline: the difference between buying a first home at 32 versus at 48.

“Average” millennial metros: Chicago (4.4 years), Denver (6.4), Austin (3.8), and Nashville (4.5) all still carry a multi-year penalty, despite their reputations as affordable, job-friendly alternatives to the coasts.

It’s not just a coastal-city problem. Of the 50 metros studied:

Only 4 (Houston, Memphis, Virginia Beach, San Antonio) see the penalty drop below two years.

Just 14 fall below three years.

The remaining 36 metros, roughly seven in ten, see a penalty of three or more years.

Student debt doesn’t just delay homeownership in a few unlucky cities. It delays it almost everywhere by about half, and in the metros where millennials are most likely to have moved for jobs, “half” is a decade or more of their working life.

How student debt compounds the home affordability gap

The Student Debt Down Payment Penalty compounds a broader affordability gap that’s been widening for decades:

Home prices have outpaced income for decades. The national home price-to-income ratio has climbed from roughly 3.5 in the mid-1980s to about 5.0 in 2025, based on Census median home price and median household income data.

First-time buyers are older than ever. The median age of a first-time homebuyer hit an all-time high of 40 in 2025 , up from 28 in 1992, according to NAR. (The Mortgage Bankers Association disputes the size of that increase, pegging the 2025 median at 32 using loan-level data, but both sources agree the trend runs the same direction: older.)

Millennials are splitting into two groups. Federal Reserve research highlighted by Fortune found that older millennials (roughly 35+) are approaching boomer-level household wealth, while younger millennials are falling further behind.

That last split is exactly what the Student Debt Down Payment Penalty helps explain: younger millennials carry newer, larger student loan balances relative to income, and have had less time for wages to outpace debt.

What millennial homebuyers with student debt can do

Run your own version of this math. Take your monthly student loan payment, multiply by 12, and add it to what you’re already saving each year. Then divide your down-payment target by that combined number. That’s your debt-free timeline, and the gap between it and your current pace is your personal penalty. A useful number to know even if you can’t act on it today.

Look at down payment assistance and low-down-payment programs before assuming you need 20%. FHA loans (3.5% down), other first-time buyer programs , and VA loans (0% down, for eligible borrowers) change the denominator in this whole calculation dramatically. Several of the fastest metros in this data owe their short timelines partly to high VA loan usage. Formal down payment assistance programs , which exist in nearly every state, can close the gap further.

Income-driven repayment and refinancing can change your own “penalty” rate. Lowering your monthly student loan payment, even temporarily, has the same mathematical effect as the “debt-free” scenario in this model, just partial.

Location math matters as much as loan math. The single biggest lever in this dataset isn’t the loan payment; it’s the metro. Moving from Los Angeles to Houston doesn’t just cut the down payment penalty; it cuts the entire baseline timeline by 30 years.

Want the shortcut version? See what down payment assistance exists in your state. Checking what you’re eligible for takes about two minutes.

The Mortgage Reports' 2026 methodology and sources

How the Student Debt Down Payment Penalty Report is calculated:

Start with Realtor.com’s own model. Its December 2025 down-payment savings analysis estimates years-to-save as: median down payment ÷ (median household income × personal savings rate) . The national savings rate used is 5.1% (the 2025 average, per the Bureau of Economic Analysis). Estimate the average millennial borrower’s monthly student loan payment. Millennial borrowers carry an average balance of $33,000 ( Education Data Initiative ). Amortized over a standard 10-year term at a 6.39% average federal rate, the same repayment assumptions Education Data Initiative uses for its national payment estimate, that works out to $373/month, or $4,474/year . Recalculate the timeline as if that payment were redirected into down-payment savings instead of loan repayment: median down payment ÷ (median household income × savings rate + redirected annual loan payment) . The “penalty” is the difference between the real-world timeline and this debt-free scenario, in years.

This is explicitly a “what it costs you” opportunity-cost model, not a claim about how people actually spend their money. Plenty of borrowers can’t simply redirect a loan payment into a savings account. It’s a way of putting a number on a cost that’s usually described only in vague terms.

Sources:

All figures reflect the most recent published data available as of this 2026 update. Because down payment amounts, incomes, and loan balances shift with market conditions, readers should treat this as a snapshot rather than a fixed rule. The Mortgage Reports plans to revisit this analysis as new data is published, and the calculation above can be rerun with updated inputs at any time.