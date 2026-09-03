Gray Divorce at 65+: How the Refinance Buyout Works and How a Retiree Qualifies Solo

Key Takeaways A divorce decree alone does not remove your ex from the mortgage; only a refinance or loan assumption gets them off the loan.

A refinance buyout lets one spouse take the home, pay the other for their equity share, and remove the departing spouse’s liability.

You can qualify solo on retirement income, and loan liability is separate from who holds title.

You’ve agreed on who keeps the house. Now comes the part the settlement conversation rarely covers cleanly: how one of you actually takes the home, pays the other for their share of the equity, and gets the departing spouse off the loan for good. If you’re doing this in your mid-60s or later, on retirement income instead of a paycheck, there’s a second question stacked on top: can you even qualify for the mortgage on your own?

Both problems are solvable, and the tools are ordinary ones lenders use every day. But the piece that trips up the most people is a misconception worth clearing up before anything else.

In this article (Skip to...)

The misconception: "The Decree Says I Keep the House, So My Ex Is Off the Loan"

A divorce decree is an agreement between you and your former spouse, enforced by the court. Your mortgage is a separate contract between both of you and the lender. The lender was not a party to your divorce and is not bound by it. So when the decree says one spouse “keeps the house,” that settles ownership between the two of you, but it does nothing to the loan on its own.

If both names are on the mortgage, both people remain legally responsible for the debt until the loan is either refinanced or formally assumed with a release of liability. (For the mechanics of taking a co-borrower off, see our guide onhow to remove someone from a mortgage.) The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has documented this exact problem: departing spouses who assumed the decree took care of things, only to find the loan still on their credit and still their responsibility years later. In its research on homeowners after divorce or death, theCFPB found that mortgage companies often make it hard to release an original borrower from liability, even when the divorce documents call for it.

There’s a related distinction that matters just as much, and we’ll come back to it: getting a name off theloan is a different action from getting a name off thetitle. Handling one does not automatically handle the other.

What a refinance buyout actually does

The refinance buyout is the most common way to solve both problems at once. Here’s the mechanism, step by step.

The spouse keeping the home applies for a brand-new mortgage in their name alone. That new loan is written large enough to do two jobs:

1. Pay off the existing joint mortgage in full. When the old loan is paid off, both original borrowers come off it. That’s what removes your ex from the debt, not the decree.

2. Fund the equity buyout. The new loan is sized above the payoff amount so the extra cash can be paid to the departing spouse for their share of the home’s equity. How the loan is classified matters: when a written divorce or separation agreement requires you to buy out a co-owner and you’ve been on the title, Fannie Mae can treat the buyout as a limited cash-out refinance rather than a standard cash-out refinance, provided the required conditions are met. That classification can affect your rate, your loan-to-value limit, and which qualifying methods are available.

A quick illustration, using round numbers to show the logic: say the home is worth $600,000 and the remaining balance on the joint mortgage is $200,000. That leaves $400,000 of equity. If the two of you split it evenly, the departing spouse is owed $200,000. The staying spouse takes out a new loan for roughly $400,000, which pays off the $200,000 balance and delivers the $200,000 buyout. The exact figures depend on your appraised value, your settlement terms, and how much a lender will let you borrow against the home.

Whichever way the loan is classified, expect the lender to appraise the property and to limit how much of the home’s value you can borrow against. These refinances cap the loan at a percentage of the appraised value, and that percentage varies by classification, loan program, and lender.

One thing that isn’t guaranteed: your new interest rate. The refinance is a new loan at whatever rate the market is offering when you close, which may be higher or lower than the rate on the mortgage you’re paying off. That trade-off is worth weighing against the alternatives below, especially if the loan you’re replacing carries a low rate.

Qualifying solo on retirement income

Here’s where a later-life refinance differs from one you might have done at 40. You’re likely qualifying without W-2 wages. Lenders are used to this, and there are several established ways retirement finances get turned into qualifying income.

Pension, Social Security, and regular retirement distributions

If you’re already drawing a pension, Social Security, or regular distributions from a retirement account, those payments can count as qualifying income. For retirement-account distributions and personal annuities,Fannie Mae’s guidelines require the lender to document that the income is expected to continue for at least three years from the note date. For a pension or Social Security, that continuance is generally established through the program itself or the supporting documents rather than a fixed end date.

Asset depletion (assets used as income)

If you have substantial savings or investments but limited monthly income, there’s a method built for exactly your situation (we cover it in depth in our explainer onhow an asset depletion mortgage works). Fannie Mae calls it usingemployment-related assets as qualifying income; it’s often referred to as asset depletion. The lender takes your eligible assets, subtracts things like any early-withdrawal penalty, closing costs, and required reserves to get your “net documented assets,” then divides that figure by the loan term in months to produce a monthly qualifying income.

Fannie Mae’s own example runs like this: a $500,000 IRA, minus a 10% penalty and $100,000 for down payment, closing costs, and reserves, leaves $350,000 in net documented assets. Divided over a 360-month (30-year) loan, that produces about $972 a month in qualifying income.

Age matters here in your favor. Under Fannie Mae’s guidance, the maximum loan-to-value ratio for this method is 70%, or up to 80% if the owner of the assets being used to qualify is at least 62 years old at closing. If the assets are jointly owned, everyone who owns them has to be a borrower on the loan, and the person using the income to qualify must be at least 62 for the 80% figure to apply. Note also that Fannie Mae limits this specific method to purchases and limited cash-out refinances. That’s another reason the loan’s classification matters: if your buyout qualifies as a limited cash-out refinance under the divorce-buyout conditions above, asset depletion is on the table; if it’s structured as a standard cash-out refinance, it generally isn’t, so confirm the classification and your qualifying options with your lender early.

DTI still applies

Whatever income source you use, the lender is measuring your debt-to-income ratio: your monthly debt payments, including the new mortgage, against your qualifying monthly income. Retirement income counts, but so do your obligations. Going from two incomes to one while taking on a larger solo loan can push that ratio, which is one reason it’s worth getting pre-qualified before you finalize buyout numbers in the settlement. None of this comes with guaranteed approval; qualification depends on your full financial picture, the loan program, and the lender.

How the divorce decree interacts with the loan

The decree and the loan touch each other, but they don’t override each other.

A well-drafted settlement can require the staying spouse to refinance within a set window and can spell out the buyout amount, who pays closing costs, and what happens if the refinance can’t be obtained. That protects both parties. What the decree cannot do is force the lender to release your ex from the existing joint mortgage. Only the lender can do that, and it does so only through a refinance that pays off the old loan or a formal assumption with a release of liability.

This is why the departing spouse has a real stake in the refinance actually happening. Until it closes, that person’s name is on the debt, and a missed payment can hit their credit even though they no longer live there or own the home. If you’re the one leaving, tying a hard deadline to the refinance in the settlement is a reasonable protection to ask for.

Loan liability vs. title: two different things

This is the distinction that quietly causes the most trouble, so it’s worth stating plainly.

The loan is the debt. Whose names are on the mortgage note determines who the lender can hold responsible for repayment. You change this by refinancing or by a formal assumption with release of liability.

is the debt. Whose names are on the mortgage note determines who the lender can hold responsible for repayment. You change this by refinancing or by a formal assumption with release of liability. The title is ownership. Whose names are on the deed determines who legally owns the property. You change this with a deed, commonly a quitclaim deed, recorded with your county.

They are separate actions, and doing one does not do the other. You can quitclaim your ex off thetitle and still leave them on theloan, which means they no longer own the home but are still liable for the mortgage. That’s the worst of both worlds for the departing spouse. The clean outcome removes the ex from both: the refinance or assumption clears the loan, and a recorded deed clears the title. Coordinate the timing so neither one is left dangling, and consider having a real estate attorney handle the deed to make sure it’s done correctly for your state.

Alternatives to a refinance buyout

The refinance isn’t the only path, and it isn’t always the best one, especially if the joint mortgage carries a low rate you’d hate to give up.

Loan assumption with release of liability

Instead of replacing the loan, the staying spouse may be able toassume it: take over the existing mortgage, keep its terms and rate, and have the lender formally release the departing spouse from liability. (There are also limited paths toremove an ex from the mortgage without refinancing.) The lender still evaluates whether the assuming spouse can carry the loan alone, so you’re being underwritten either way, but you keep the original rate. Assumption isn’t available on every loan; whether a mortgage is assumable depends on the loan type and the lender.

Two things work in a divorcing homeowner’s favor here. TheGarn-St. Germain Depository Institutions Act of 1982 generally prevents a lender from triggering the loan’s due-on-sale clause just because the home is transferred to a spouse in a divorce. And for FHA loans specifically, HUD’s Single Family Housing Policy Handbook (4000.1) provides a formal path: once a creditworthy borrower assumes the mortgage and the requirements are met, the lender prepares Form HUD-92210.1, “Approval of Purchaser and Release of Seller,” to release the original borrower. The catch is that a low buyout can be harder to fund through an assumption than through a cash-out refinance, since an assumption doesn’t inherently pull cash out of the home.

Sell the home and split the proceeds

If neither the refinance nor an assumption pencils out, or if keeping the house on one retirement income would stretch the budget too thin, selling is the cleanest option. The sale pays off the joint mortgage, ends both spouses’ liability at once, and divides the remaining equity per your settlement. It’s worth weighing honestly against the cost and qualifying hurdles of keeping a home you’d be carrying alone.

Frequently asked questions

Does the divorce decree remove my ex-spouse from the mortgage?

No. The decree settles ownership between you and your former spouse, but it doesn’t bind the lender. If both names are on the mortgage, both people stay liable for the debt until the loan is refinanced or formally assumed with a release of liability from the lender.

Can I qualify for a mortgage on retirement income alone?

Often, yes. Lenders can count pension, Social Security, and regular retirement-account distributions as income, and they can convert savings and investments into qualifying income through asset depletion. Approval still depends on your full financial picture, your debt-to-income ratio, the loan program, and the lender, so nothing is guaranteed, but retirement income is a normal and accepted basis for qualifying.

What's the difference between removing my ex from the loan and from the title?

The loan is the debt; the title is ownership. Refinancing or a formal assumption removes a name from the loan, while a deed (often a quitclaim deed) removes a name from the title. They’re separate steps, and handling one does not handle the other, so a complete buyout addresses both.

Do I have to refinance, or can I keep the existing loan?

You may be able to assume the existing loan instead of refinancing, which lets you keep its rate and terms while the lender releases your ex from liability. Whether a loan is assumable depends on the loan type and lender. Refinancing replaces the loan entirely at current rates but makes it easier to pull out cash to fund the equity buyout.

What if I can't qualify to keep the house?

If you can’t qualify to refinance or assume the loan on your own, the common alternative is to sell the home, pay off the joint mortgage, and split the proceeds per your settlement. That ends both spouses’ liability at once and avoids stretching a single retirement income to carry the full mortgage.