How to Remove Someone from a Mortgage

Key Takeaways You can’t remove someone from a mortgage without the lender’s approval — it’s a legal process, not just paperwork.

Refinancing into one person’s name is the most common way to remove a co-borrower and take full financial control.

Other options include loan assumptions, quitclaim deeds, selling the home, or seeking legal help in contested situations.

Yes, you can remove someone from a mortgage, but it’s not as simple as just taking their name off the paperwork.

Because a mortgage is a legal contract, you can’t just take someone off the loan without going through the lender. Whether you’re splitting up with a partner, ending an agreement with a co-borrower, or want full ownership of your home, you’ll need to follow the proper steps.

Here’s exactly how to do it.

Step 1: Contact your mortgage lender

Start by reaching out to your mortgage lender. Every lender has different policies, so your first move should be to ask what options they allow for removing a borrower from the mortgage.

Specifically, ask whether they support refinancing, loan assumptions, or a release of liability. Get clarification on the required documentation, credit or income requirements, and the overall process.

Request this information in writing if possible. This will ensure you’re working with accurate information and help avoid misunderstandings later.

Step 2: Refinance the mortgage in one person’s name

The most common and easiest way is to refinance the loan under the name of the person who plans to keep the home.

In a refinance, the borrower applies for a brand-new mortgage loan in their name only. This loan is then used to pay off the existing mortgage that includes both parties.

Once closed, the co-borrower’s name is no longer tied to the loan, and the remaining borrower is fully responsible.

To qualify, the borrower will need to meet the lender’s credit, income, and debt-to-income ratio (DTI) requirements. This is essentially starting from scratch in terms of mortgage approval.

This step often happens at the same time as a quitclaim deed, which is used to update who officially owns the home. We’ll explain that more in a bit.

Step 3: Ask about a loan assumption

Sometimes, refinancing isn’t ideal. If current mortgage rates are significantly higher than your existing rate, a loan assumption might be worth exploring.

This is when the remaining borrower takes over the mortgage under the original terms, without needing to refinance the entire loan.

Not all lenders offer loan assumptions, but for the ones that do, this can be a faster and less expensive option than refinancing. Most lenders still require the remaining borrower to qualify financially, even though the loan terms remain the same.

This can be an excellent solution when a refinance would significantly increase the monthly payment or total interest cost due to market rate changes.

Step 4: Use a quitclaim deed to transfer ownership

It’s important to understand the distinction between the mortgage and the title.

A mortgage is the loan you take out to buy a home. The title shows who legally owns it.

Removing someone from the mortgage does not automatically remove them from the title, and vice versa.

A quitclaim deed is a document used to transfer ownership from one party to another. It’s often used in divorces or breakups where one person is staying in the home.

However, signing a quitclaim deed does not remove someone from the mortgage. If you transfer title but don’t adjust the mortgage, the person giving up ownership could still be held financially responsible for the loan.

That’s why quitclaim deeds are often used at the same time as refinancing or taking over a loan.

Step 5: Sell the home (If other options don't work)

If neither party can qualify for a refinance or assumption on their own, selling the home may be the cleanest and most effective way to remove both names from the mortgage.

Selling eliminates the shared debt entirely. The mortgage is paid off at closing, and any remaining equity can be split based on an agreement or court order.

This option is particularly useful if neither person wants the home, or if the ongoing responsibility of the mortgage creates too much financial pressure.

In some cases, selling may even be the fastest way to move forward, especially if the housing market is strong and your home has appreciated in value.

Step 6: Get legal help if you can’t agree

Unfortunately, not all situations are amicable. If you and the other borrower can’t agree on how to move forward, you may need legal help to resolve the dispute.

Divorce decrees can enforce mortgage responsibility, but if one party fails to cooperate or defaults on an agreement, additional legal steps, such as a partition lawsuit or court-ordered sale, may be required. In those cases, consulting with a family law or real estate attorney is critical.

Legal intervention may also be necessary if one party is refusing to sign necessary documents, like a quitclaim deed or refinance paperwork, or if there’s confusion over who owns what portion of the home.

Comparison of methods to remove someone from a mortgage:

Method Removes Name from Mortgage? Removes Name from Title? Requires Lender Approval? Best For Refinance Yes Yes (when paired with deed) Yes Most common, full financial control Loan Assumption Yes Yes (when paired with deed) Yes Keeping low-rate loans, faster and cheaper than refi Quitclaim Deed No Yes No Updating ownership; must be paired with refi/assume Sell the Home Yes Yes Yes (standard sale) Clean break when neither party qualifies solo Legal Intervention Varies Varies Possibly court-ordered Contested cases or refusal to cooperate

The bottom line

Taking someone off a mortgage isn’t as simple as just crossing off their name. It’s a legal process that requires the lender’s approval and often means applying for a new loan.

The most common way to do this is by refinancing the loan under one person’s name, along with using a quitclaim deed to officially transfer ownership.

If refinancing isn’t possible, there are ways to remove a name from a mortgage without refinancing. Some lenders may allow a loan assumption, which can be quicker and cheaper. And if neither person can take over the loan, or things have gotten too complicated, selling the home might be the easiest solution.

No matter which option you’re considering, talk to your lender early, know what’s required, and get legal help if you need it. These decisions can have a big impact on your credit and your future, so it’s important to get it right.