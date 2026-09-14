Should You Do a Cash-Out Refinance to Pay for a Parent’s Care?

Key Takeaways A cash-out refinance to fund a parent’s care means repricing your entire mortgage, which can mean giving up a low locked-in rate.

A HELOC or home equity loan can reach your equity without touching your first-mortgage rate, which often costs less overall.

Watch the tax-deduction assumption and your own retirement security; interest may not be deductible when funds aren’t used on your home.

You have real equity in your home and a parent who needs care you can’t fully cover. But reaching that money means repricing a low-rate mortgage you can’t easily get back, to fund a cost that may run for years.

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Can You Even Use Your Own Home Equity to Pay for a Parent's Care?

Yes. Once you pull cash from your home’s equity, the money is yours to use for essentially any purpose, including a parent’s assisted living or in-home care. Lenders don’t restrict where cash-out proceeds go, so directing that money to a parent’s care isn’t a special case.

The real question is which tool makes sense, and whether tapping your own home is the right move at all. There are three main ways to reach that equity:

Cash-out refinance , replaces your existing mortgage with a new, larger one and hands you the difference in cash.

HELOC (home equity line of credit) . A revolving line you draw from as needed, on top of your existing mortgage.

Home equity loan . A fixed lump sum as a second loan, on top of your existing mortgage.

Your equity doesn’t equal the amount you can borrow. For a cash-out refinance on a one-unit primary residence, Fannie Mae’s guidelines allow a maximum loan-to-value (LTV) of 80%, meaning you generally need to leave at least 20% equity in the home, according to the Fannie Mae Selling Guide. Limits vary by lender, loan type, and your profile, so the amount you can access may be less than the equity on paper.

What Giving Up Your Low Mortgage Rate Actually Costs

A cash-out refinance doesn’t add debt on top of your current mortgage. It replaces it entirely: your existing loan is paid off and a new, larger loan takes its place, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

That means your entire balance reprices to today’s rate, not just the cash you pull out. If you locked in a low rate and today’s rates are higher, you’re paying the new rate on everything you still owe, not just the amount you borrow for care. A refinance also typically resets your loan term, stretching repayment and changing how much interest you pay over the life of the loan.

To gauge the true cost, compare today’s rate against your current rate across your whole balance, then add the reset term and closing costs. The CFPB describes closing costs as fees you pay to complete the loan; the amount varies by lender and loan size, so treat any quote as specific to your deal. When those pieces stack up, repricing a large low-rate balance can be expensive even when the new rate “looks close” to your old one.

By contrast, a HELOC or home equity loan leaves your low first mortgage untouched and adds a smaller second loan for the amount you actually need. You keep the rate you locked in and borrow new money only on the piece you’re pulling out. Whether that’s the better structure depends on your situation, which the comparison below breaks down.

Cash-Out Refinance vs. HELOC vs. Home Equity Loan for a Parent's Care

Care costs are usually ongoing and hard to predict. A parent’s needs can rise over time, and you often don’t know at the start how many months or years you’re funding. That uncertainty matters because the three products work very differently.

Here’s how each one works, per the CFPB:

Cash-Out Refinance HELOC Home Equity Loan How it works Replaces your whole mortgage with a new, larger loan; you get the difference in cash Revolving line of credit you draw from as needed during a set draw period One lump sum up front as a second loan Effect on your low rate Reprices your entire balance to today’s rate Leaves your first mortgage untouched Leaves your first mortgage untouched Lien position New first lien (replaces the old one) Second lien Second lien Rate type Fixed or adjustable on the new loan Usually variable Typically fixed Payment shape One new mortgage payment Payments vary with what you’ve drawn Fixed monthly payment Best-fit care scenario A known, larger need when today’s rate isn’t much worse than your current rate, or when you’re also consolidating other debt Ongoing or rising in-home care where costs are uncertain and you want to draw only what you use A single, known cost, like a one-time entry fee or a set stretch of care

If your parent’s care is ongoing and uncertain , a HELOC’s draw-as-you-go structure often fits better than repricing your whole mortgage. You borrow only what you use, and your low first mortgage stays put.

If you’re facing a single, known cost , like a one-time assisted-living entry fee, a home equity loan gives you a fixed lump sum and payment without touching your first mortgage.

A cash-out refinance earns its keep mainly when today’s rate isn’t much worse than your current rate, or when you’re consolidating other debt. If you’re sitting on a much lower rate, it’s the hardest of the three to justify here.

The most common mistake is defaulting to the cash-out refinance because it’s the most familiar product, and repricing a whole low-rate balance to fund a cost a smaller, flexible second loan could have covered.

The Tax-Deduction Mistake Families Make

Many caregivers assume the interest is tax-deductible because it’s “mortgage interest.” For a parent’s care, it generally is not, and this is a common tax misconception.

Under current federal law, interest on the cash-out portion (or on a HELOC or home equity loan) is generally deductible only if you use the funds to buy, build, or substantially improve the home that secures the loan, according to IRS Publication 936. Paying for a parent’s care doesn’t meet that test, so that interest generally is not deductible.

One nuance: for several years this restriction was scheduled to expire at the end of 2025. The 2025 tax law (the One Big Beautiful Bill Act) made the limitation permanent, so the “buy, build, or substantially improve” rule continues to apply rather than sunsetting, as reflected in IRS Publication 936. Tax law can still change, and how any rule applies depends on your specific return, so confirm the current-year treatment with a tax professional before you count on any deduction.

Deductible vs. not deductible, cash-out refi interest at a glance

Use of the cash-out funds Interest generally deductible? Buy, build, or substantially improve the home securing the loan Generally yes (within the mortgage-debt limit) Pay for a parent’s assisted living or in-home care Generally no

None of this is personalized tax advice, and your situation may differ. The takeaway is narrow and important: don’t assume a tax break is coming just because the loan is secured by your house. Confirm with a tax professional for your tax year before you factor any deduction into the decision.

The Retirement-Security Question You Can't Skip

Funding a parent’s care from your own home turns your home equity into their care costs — with your house as collateral. The monthly payment is only part of it — the real question is whether you can carry it without undermining your own retirement.

Before you commit, work through the questions that determine whether this is sustainable:

How long might the care be needed? According to the Administration for Community Living , someone turning 65 today has nearly a 70% chance of needing some type of long-term care, with an average duration of about three years, longer for women (about 3.7) than men (about 2.2). Roughly 20% will need care for more than five years. A cost that feels manageable for a few months can look very different across years.

Is the equity draw sustainable? If you’re funding ongoing care, you may be adding to your debt month after month. Map out what the payment looks like if care runs longer than you expect.

What’s the foreclosure risk? Your home secures the loan. If the new payment becomes unaffordable, missed payments can put the home itself at risk.

What does it do to your own retirement timeline? Money and equity you move into a parent’s care isn’t funding your own retirement. Be honest about whether you can absorb that.

Two moves protect you: bring in siblings or other family early rather than shouldering it alone, and set a spending ceiling before you commit. Deciding in advance how much you’ll put toward this, and what happens when you hit that limit, keeps an open-ended situation from quietly consuming your security.

Lower-Risk Alternatives Worth Checking First

Refinancing your own home is one option, not the only one. Several of these tap your parent’s resources instead of yours, which is often the point.

HELOC or home equity loan. Both leave your low first mortgage in place and let you borrow only what you need, which fits many caregivers better than a full refinance.

Long-term care insurance. If your parent already holds a policy, it may cover care costs directly. Coverage and triggers vary, so check the specific policy.

VA benefits (Aid and Attendance). For eligible wartime veterans and some surviving spouses who need help with daily activities, this benefit adds to a VA pension and can help pay for in-home care, assisted living, or nursing home care. It’s means-tested with service, medical, and financial requirements, according to VA.gov .

Medicaid. For parents with limited income and assets, Medicaid can cover long-term care, including nursing home care. It’s needs-based, and income and asset limits, covered services, and rules vary by state, with a look-back period on asset transfers, per Medicaid.gov . Confirm eligibility for your parent’s state rather than assuming.

Reverse mortgage (HECM) on the parent’s home. If your parent is a homeowner living in the home, a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage lets them tap their own equity. The youngest borrower generally must be at least 62 and the home must be their primary residence, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau . Using the parent’s equity can protect yours. HECMs are non-recourse loans, meaning the borrower or their estate generally won’t owe more than the home is worth when the loan comes due.

Family cost-sharing and existing savings. Often the most overlooked option is splitting the cost among siblings or drawing on a parent’s savings first, before anyone borrows against a home.

The bottom line: tapping the parent’s own equity, benefits, or savings often serves the family better than refinancing your own home. Weigh these first.

FAQ

Is the interest on a cash-out refinance tax-deductible if I use it for my parent's care?

Generally no. Interest on cash-out funds is deductible only when the money is used to buy, build, or substantially improve the home securing the loan, per IRS Publication 936, and paying for a parent’s care doesn’t meet that test. Tax rules can change and depend on your specific return, so confirm the current-year treatment with a tax professional.

Should I use a HELOC or a cash-out refinance to pay for my parent's care?

The deciding factors are protecting your low first mortgage and matching the loan to your costs. A HELOC leaves your existing mortgage untouched and lets you draw only what you need, which fits ongoing, uncertain care; a cash-out refinance reprices your whole balance and usually makes sense only when today’s rate isn’t much worse than your current one. See the comparison above for the full breakdown.

Can I use a reverse mortgage on my parent's home instead of refinancing mine?

Possibly, if your parent is an eligible homeowner living in the home as their primary residence, with the youngest borrower generally at least 62, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Tapping the parent’s own equity this way can protect your equity and retirement. Confirm eligibility with a HUD-approved counselor or lender before deciding.

How much equity do I need to pay for a parent's care with a cash-out refinance?

There’s no single number. Lenders cap borrowing at a share of the home’s value, for example, Fannie Mae’s guidelines allow up to 80% LTV on a one-unit primary residence, per the Fannie Mae Selling Guide. And the cash you can actually pull depends on what you still owe. Because limits vary by lender and loan type, ask a lender to run your specific numbers.

What happens to my home if I can't afford the new payment?

Your home is the collateral for the loan, so if payments become unaffordable, missed payments can eventually lead to foreclosure. That downside is exactly why the decision comes back to sustainability and your own retirement security, not just whether the monthly payment fits today. Set a spending ceiling before you borrow, and build in room for care that lasts longer than expected.