How to Pay for Aging-in-Place Home Modifications

Key Takeaways Savings and high-interest personal loans aren’t your only way to fund aging-in-place modifications like ramps, grab bars, and walk-in tubs.

Home equity options (a small HELOC, FHA 203(k)/Title I, or a reverse mortgage) can fund the work at far lower cost.

Government grants such as VA HISA and SAH/SHA, plus state and local programs, may cover accessibility upgrades outright.

You want to stay in the home you already own, but the stairs, the step-in tub, and the narrow bathroom doorway are starting to work against you. Grab bars, a stair lift, a walk-in tub, a ramp, a curbless shower: the modifications that make a house safe to grow old in aren’t cheap, and paying for all of them out of a checking account funded by Social Security and a modest pension isn’t realistic for most people.

The good news is that a savings account is not the only place this money can come from, and a high-interest personal loan is not the fallback you’re stuck with. If you’ve owned your home for years, you’re likely sitting on equity that can fund these changes at far lower cost, and there are government loan programs and grants built specifically for accessibility work. This guide walks through the realistic options, including a small HELOC, FHA renovation and home-improvement loans, a reverse mortgage, VA grants, and state programs, and how each one fits (or doesn’t fit) a fixed income.

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Why Savings and Personal Loans Aren't Your Only Options

The instinct to pay cash makes sense: no new debt, no paperwork, no lender. But draining savings to cover several thousand dollars of accessibility work at once can leave you exposed when a medical bill or a roof repair lands next. Accessibility upgrades add up quickly: a walk-in shower or a stair lift can each run into the thousands, depending on the product and installation. And an unsecured personal loan, the other common reflex, typically carries a much higher interest rate than anything backed by your home, because the lender has no collateral.

What changes the math is home equity. If you’ve paid down your mortgage over 20 or 30 years, the difference between what your home is worth and what you still owe is money you can borrow against at a lower rate than almost any other consumer credit. On top of that, several federal programs exist specifically to finance accessibility work, and some of them are grants, money that does not have to be paid back at all.

The rest of this guide covers five paths. None is right for everyone, and the best choice depends on how much you need, how much equity you have, whether you’re a veteran, and how much monthly payment your budget can absorb. Rates and terms vary by lender and by state, so treat every dollar figure here as a starting point to confirm, not a quote.

Option 1: A Small HELOC for Accessibility Upgrades

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) lets you borrow against your equity as you need it, up to an approved limit, and pay interest only on what you draw. For a series of modifications spread over months (grab bars now, a stair lift in the spring, a bathroom remodel later), that draw-as-you-go structure fits well. You’re not taking a lump sum and paying interest on money that’s sitting unused.

Because a HELOC is secured by your home, the interest rate is generally lower than an unsecured personal loan or a credit card. The tradeoff is the monthly payment and the variable rate. Most HELOCs carry a variable interest rate that can rise over time, and during the draw period some lenders let you pay interest only, which keeps payments low up front but means you haven’t touched the principal. On a fixed income, you want to know what the payment looks like after the draw period ends and repayment of principal begins, because that is when the monthly cost jumps.

A HELOC works best when you have solid equity, enough steady income to satisfy the lender’s qualification, and a manageable borrowing amount, from a few thousand to a few tens of thousands rather than a full-scale renovation. Qualifying still depends on your income and credit, so a thin fixed income can make approval harder even with plenty of equity. If a HELOC fits your situation,The Mortgage Reports has a detailed look at using a HELOC for accessibility upgrades.

Option 2: FHA 203(k) and FHA Title I Home-Improvement Loans

If you don’t have the income to qualify for a conventional HELOC, or you’d rather roll the renovation into a single government-backed loan, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insures two programs worth knowing.

FHA 203(k) Rehabilitation Loan

The FHA 203(k) program lets you finance home improvements, including accessibility work like widening doorways, installing ramps, and remodeling a bathroom for a roll-in shower, as part of a mortgage. It comes in two versions. TheLimited 203(k) covers smaller, non-structural projects; HUD raised its maximum total rehabilitation cost to $75,000 underMortgagee Letter 2024-13, effective for FHA case numbers assigned on or after November 4, 2024 (the prior cap was $35,000). TheStandard 203(k) handles larger, structural jobs and doesn’t carry that fixed rehab cap, though it’s bound by the FHA loan limits for your area and requires a HUD-approved 203(k) consultant to oversee the work.

A 203(k) is most often used when someone is buying or refinancing, since it wraps the home loan and the renovation into one mortgage. For an owner who already has a low mortgage balance, refinancing into a 203(k) to fund a big accessibility remodel can make sense, but it means replacing your existing mortgage, so weigh the new rate and terms carefully before giving up a low-rate loan you already have.

FHA Title I Property Improvement Loan

The FHA Title I program is built for exactly this kind of standalone improvement, and it doesn’t require equity in the home. HUD insures these loans through approved private lenders, and under the governing regulation (24 CFR 201.10) the maximum for a single-family property improvement loan is $25,000 (as of 2026), with repayment terms that can run up to 20 years. HUD sets these limits and they change over time, so verify the current figures before you apply. Loans of $7,500 or less generally don’t have to be secured by your home, which lowers the stakes for a smaller project like grab bars, a ramp, and a few doorway modifications.

Because there’s no minimum equity requirement, Title I can reach homeowners who wouldn’t qualify for a HELOC. The interest rate is fixed but set by the individual lender at market rates, because HUD insures the loan but does not subsidize the rate, so shop more than one Title I lender and compare.

Option 3: A Reverse Mortgage (HECM) for Aging in Place

For homeowners who are equity-rich but cash-poor and want to avoid a new monthly payment, a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), the FHA-insured reverse mortgage, is worth understanding. A HECM lets you convert part of your home equity into cash, and you don’t make monthly mortgage payments; the loan is repaid when you sell, move out permanently, or pass away.

To qualify for a HECM,the CFPB notes you must be 62 or older, the home must be your principal residence, and you must either own it outright or have a low enough balance to pay it off at closing. You still have to keep up with property taxes, homeowners insurance, and maintenance (falling behind on those can trigger repayment), and you must complete counseling with a HUD-approved reverse mortgage counselor before the loan closes.

The appeal for aging in place is that a HECM can fund modifications without adding a monthly payment to a fixed budget. The tradeoff is that it draws down the equity you’d otherwise leave to heirs, and reverse mortgages carry their own fees and costs. It fits an older owner who intends to stay in the home for the long haul, not someone likely to move within a few years. The CFPB itself recommends comparing a reverse mortgage against alternatives like a home equity loan or downsizing before committing.

Option 4: VA Grants (HISA and SAH/SHA)

If you or your spouse served, the Department of Veterans Affairs runs programs that can pay for accessibility modifications outright, not as a loan. These are among the most valuable options available because much of the money doesn’t have to be repaid.

HISA Grant

TheHome Improvements and Structural Alterations (HISA) grant covers medically necessary modifications to a veteran’s primary residence, such as roll-in showers, entry ramps, widened doorways, and lowered sinks and counters. Per theVA’s Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service, HISA is a lifetime benefit of up to $6,800 (as of 2026) for veterans addressing a service-connected disability (or a non-service-connected disability if they have a service-connected disability rated at least 50%), and up to $2,000 for other eligible non-service-connected disabilities. The VA sets these caps and they change, so confirm the current amount with the VA before applying. It requires a prescription from a VA provider documenting medical necessity. Note the exclusions: HISA won’t cover exterior decking, spas or hot tubs, home security systems, or removable equipment like portable ramps and stair glides.

SAH and SHA Grants

For veterans with certain severe service-connected disabilities, theSpecially Adapted Housing (SAH) andSpecial Home Adaptation (SHA) grants are far larger. According toVA.gov, the SAH grant offers up to$126,526 for fiscal year 2026, and the SHA grant offers up to $25,350 for FY 2026. Both can be used up to six different times over your lifetime, so you don’t have to spend the full amount at once. Eligibility depends on specific qualifying disabilities (for SAH, that includes conditions like the loss or loss of use of more than one limb, or blindness in both eyes), so check the VA’s criteria against your rating.

Option 5: State and Local Accessibility Programs

Beyond the federal options, many states and local governments run home-modification and rehabilitation programs, often aimed at older residents and people with disabilities. These vary widely: some are grants, some are low-interest or deferred-payment loans, and some are run through a state housing finance agency, an Area Agency on Aging, or a local community development office.

Because eligibility, funding, and dollar amounts differ by state and even by county, there’s no single national figure to quote. You have to check your own state’s program pages. TheCFPB points homeowners toward state and local programs that help with home repairs and property taxes, and notes that information about benefit programs is available through benefitscheckup.org (a free tool run by the National Council on Aging). Your county tax office and local Area Agency on Aging are also good first calls, since they often know which modification programs are currently funded and taking applications.

Medicaid is another avenue for some lower-income seniors: many states offerHome and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waivers that can cover certain home modifications, though availability and covered items vary by state. If your income is limited, it’s worth asking your state Medicaid office what modification support exists.

Matching the Option to Your Situation

There’s no universally “best” way to pay for aging-in-place modifications: the right fit depends on how much you need, your equity, your income, and whether you’re a veteran. As a rough guide:

Small, phased projects with good equity and steady income: a HELOC lets you draw as you go and pay interest only on what you use.

a HELOC lets you draw as you go and pay interest only on what you use. No equity or thin equity, standalone improvement: an FHA Title I loan (up to $25,000, up to 20-year terms) reaches owners a HELOC won’t.

an FHA Title I loan (up to $25,000, up to 20-year terms) reaches owners a HELOC won’t. A large remodel you're financing alongside a refinance: an FHA 203(k) wraps the renovation into the mortgage.

an FHA 203(k) wraps the renovation into the mortgage. Equity-rich, cash-poor, and staying put long-term with no room for a new payment: a HECM reverse mortgage.

Veterans: start with VA grants (HISA, and SAH/SHA if you qualify). Grant money doesn’t have to be repaid.

start with VA grants (HISA, and SAH/SHA if you qualify). Grant money doesn’t have to be repaid. Limited income: check state, local, and Medicaid HCBS programs before taking on debt.

Many people end up combining sources, such as a VA grant plus a small Title I loan, or a state grant plus a HELOC. Talk to a HUD-approved housing counselor or a lender who handles these programs before you commit, and confirm current rates, terms, and grant amounts, since they change and vary by lender and state.

Frequently Asked Questions

What counts as an aging-in-place home modification?

Common modifications include grab bars, walk-in tubs and curbless (roll-in) showers, stair lifts, wheelchair ramps, widened doorways, lever-style door handles, lowered countertops and sinks, and improved lighting. The goal is to let you move through and use your home safely as mobility and vision change.

Can I use home equity to pay for accessibility renovations?

Yes. A home equity line of credit (HELOC) or a home equity loan lets you borrow against the equity you’ve built, typically at a lower rate than an unsecured personal loan because the loan is secured by your home. Qualifying still depends on your income and credit, and the payment will rise once you begin repaying principal, so confirm what the long-term monthly cost looks like on a fixed income.

Are there grants for home modifications for seniors?

For veterans, yes: the VA’s HISA grant (up to $6,800 or $2,000 depending on disability status) and the larger SAH and SHA grants can pay for accessibility work without repayment. For non-veterans, grant availability comes mostly through state, local, and Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services programs, which vary by state; check your state housing agency, Area Agency on Aging, or benefitscheckup.org.

Is a reverse mortgage a good way to pay for aging in place?

It can be, for an owner who is 62 or older, has substantial equity, plans to stay in the home long-term, and wants to avoid a new monthly payment. A HECM reverse mortgage doesn’t require monthly mortgage payments, but you must keep up with property taxes, insurance, and maintenance, and it draws down the equity you’d leave to heirs. HUD requires counseling before you can close, and the CFPB recommends comparing it against a home equity loan or downsizing first.

What's the difference between an FHA 203(k) and an FHA Title I loan?

An FHA 203(k) rolls renovation costs into a mortgage and is usually used when buying or refinancing; the Limited version caps rehab costs at $75,000. An FHA Title I property improvement loan is a standalone loan that doesn’t require home equity, with a single-family maximum of $25,000 and terms up to 20 years. Title I is often the simpler fit for a homeowner who just wants to finance accessibility improvements without touching their existing mortgage.