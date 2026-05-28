HEL vs HELOC for Phased Renovation Projects [2026]

Your renovation has three phases, and phase one needs $40K. A home equity loan hands you the full $150K on day one, and starts charging interest on all of it. A HELOC doesn’t. If the project is happening in phases, the type of home equity product you choose affects how much you pay in interest along the way.

For phased renovation projects, a HELOC usually costs less than a home equity loan. You only pay interest on what you’ve actually drawn, not the full project budget. If your renovation has three phases and phase one needs $40K, a HELOC lets you borrow that $40K now and draw more later, while a home equity loan hands you the full balance on day one and starts charging interest immediately.

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Why Does a Phased Renovation Timeline Change Whether You Choose a HELOC or HEL?

With a home equity loan, the full balance hits your account at closing. You owe interest on $150K, even if your first contractor only needs $40K. A HELOC lets you draw money in stages as each phase actually begins.

A Simplified Interest Cost Comparison for a Phased $150K Renovation

Say you have $150K of home remodeling work split into three roughly equal phases over 18 months: structural repairs first, then a bathroom remodel, then exterior work. Here’s how the interest costs compare under each product.

HELOC variable rates are typically priced as the bank prime rate (a baseline rate that most lenders use as a starting point) plus a markup set by your lender. Per the Federal Reserve’s H.15 Selected Interest Rates release for May 11 to 15, 2026, prime was 6.75%. Most HELOC APRs sit above that figure.

Home equity loan rates, by contrast, are fixed and set lender-by-lender at closing. To keep the math directional, assume both products land at roughly the same starting rate.

Home equity loan: You borrow $150K on day one and pay interest on $150K for all 18 months.

HELOC: You draw $50K at month 0, another $50K at month 6, and the last $50K at month 12. Your balance averages out to roughly $100K over the life of the project.

Even at the same rate, the HELOC builds up interest on roughly two-thirds of the balance over time. For a deeper side-by-side, see our guide to how a HELOC compares to a home equity loan.

Does Knowing Your Total Renovation Cost Mean a Home Equity Loan Beats a HELOC?

Knowing your total renovation cost doesn’t automatically make a home equity loan the better choice. The total budget and the daily cash needs are two different things. As CFPB explains, a home equity loan is a lump sum paid at closing. A $150K HEL costs you interest on $150K from day one, even if your first phase only spends $40K.

Even a detailed budget can shift once work begins. Here are three reasons knowing the total doesn’t settle the question:

1. Knowing the Total Doesn't Mean You Need It on Day One

A phased renovation doesn’t need the full budget on day one. Costs arrive in stages as each phase begins. If your contractor’s first phase invoice isn’t due for three months, every dollar of an upfront HEL is paying interest while it waits. For a closer look at how a credit line works, see what a HELOC actually is.

2. Renovation Budgets Rarely Hold Steady, Especially on Older Homes

Older homes, especially, tend to reveal surprises once walls open up, including outdated wiring, code issues, and hidden water damage. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies’ Improving America’s Housing 2025 report tracks this cost gap: in 2023, average improvement spending on homes built before 1980 ran 24% higher than spending on homes built since 2010, per JCHS data. Maintenance spending on those older homes was 76% higher.

That means an older house tends to cost more than the original estimate, not less. JCHS also reports the median age of US housing stock hit 44 years in 2023, the oldest on record.

3. A Home Equity Loan Locks Your Borrowing Amount; a HELOC Doesn't

With a fixed home equity loan, the amount is decided at closing. If your renovation runs $20K over because of code work discovered mid-project, you have to apply for a second loan to cover it. A HELOC lets you draw up to your approved credit line as the project evolves, and you only pay interest on what you actually use.

How Does Variable Rate Risk on a HELOC Compare to Full Interest on a HEL for Phased Renovations?

Variable rate risk on a HELOC is real, but for a 12-to-24-month project, it usually costs less than paying full interest from day one. Many borrowers feel the tension: a variable rate makes them nervous, but they like only borrowing what they need.

How Much Would HELOC Rates Need to Rise to Wipe Out the Savings?

On a phased project, your HELOC is only building up interest charges on the portion you’ve drawn. Because of that average-balance advantage, rates have to move a long way before a HELOC costs more than a HEL on the same project.

For a project that wraps inside two years, even a meaningful upward move in the prime rate generally won’t close the gap. Longer projects carry more risk, which the next section covers.

Fixed-Rate Conversion Removes the Risk on Money You've Already Drawn

Fixed-rate conversion means locking part or all of your HELOC balance into a fixed rate, so your payment on that portion stops changing. Per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, HELOCs usually carry a variable interest rate. Payments can change month to month.

CFPB also notes that some HELOCs let you convert all or part of your balance from a variable rate to a fixed interest rate. The fixed rate is usually higher than the variable rate but more predictable.

In practice, many lenders let you lock a fixed rate on each draw as you make it. That removes variable rate risk on dollars already in the project.

Compare typical HELOC pricing against your existing first mortgage in our HELOC and mortgage rates comparison.

Watch for Conversion Fees

Rate locks aren’t always free. The CFPB’s list of HELOC fees includes a conversion fee for moving the balance from variable to fixed. Other charges may include application, origination, appraisal, title, inactivity, annual, and early-cancellation fees.

CFPB doesn’t publish a single fee amount. Specific conversion fees, minimum amounts you can convert, and the number of active fixed locks allowed are set by each lender’s disclosure. Read yours before assuming a free lock is on the table.

When Does Variable Rate Risk Start to Matter?

The biggest factor is how long your project takes. For phased renovation projects under two years, the interest savings from drawing only what you need typically outweigh the variable rate risk on a HELOC, even with moderate rate increases.

For projects stretching beyond two years, a higher share of your balance is exposed to rate moves for longer. That’s when a HEL or a fixed-rate conversion starts to make more sense.

How Do HELOC and Home Equity Loans Compare for Phased Renovation Projects?

A HELOC typically costs less for phased renovations. The draw structure delays interest until each phase actually starts, while a home equity loan charges interest on the full balance from day one.

Below is a side-by-side of the features that matter most when your project arrives in stages.

Feature HELOC Home Equity Loan (HEL) How you get the money Draw as needed during the draw period (usually 5-10 years, during which you can borrow from the line) Full lump sum at closing Interest rate type Variable; some allow fixed-rate conversion Fixed Typical pricing reference Bank prime rate plus lender margin Fixed rate set by the lender at closing When interest starts Only on the amount drawn, as you draw it On the full loan amount from day one Phased renovation fit Draws line up with project phases; interest tracks actual spend You pay interest on the full balance even during early phases Budget flexibility Can borrow more if costs rise, up to the credit line Fixed amount; overruns require a separate loan Payment during draw period Often interest-only on the drawn balance (you pay only the interest owed each month, not principal) Full loan repayment (principal and interest) from month one Rate certainty Variable unless converted to fixed Fixed from day one Closing costs Lower on average; some lenders waive entirely (verify with your lender) Typically higher; closer to a standard mortgage closing (verify with your lender) Best for renovation context Multi-phase projects where costs arrive in stages Single-phase projects where you need all funds at once

When Does a HELOC Work Better Than a HEL for Phased Renovation Projects (and When Doesn't It)?

A HELOC works better when your costs arrive in stages, and when you don’t need the full amount on day one. Below are the conditions that point you toward each product.

A HELOC Usually Wins If

Your renovation has two or more distinct phases with costs spread over months

You don’t need the full project budget on day one

Your timeline is under two years, which limits variable rate exposure

You want flexibility to adjust borrowing if costs change mid-project

You’re comfortable with interest-only payments during the draw period (you pay only the interest owed each month, not principal)

Your lender offers a fixed-rate conversion on drawn amounts

A Home Equity Loan May Be the Better Pick If

You need all the money upfront (single-phase project, or contractor requires full payment at start)

Your project will stretch well beyond two years and you want rate certainty from the start

You prefer a fixed monthly payment from day one for budgeting

The rate difference between the HEL and HELOC is small enough that draw-timing savings don’t add up to much

You’ve finalized every detail of the project and the budget is genuinely locked (rare for older homes)

If the lists pull you in two directions, default to whichever product matches the cash-flow shape of your project. A phased project with shifting estimates leans HELOC, and a locked-down, all-at-once job leans HEL. For more financing structures that might fit, see our overview of how to finance a home remodeling project.

How Do You Structure a HELOC for a Phased Renovation Project to Save on Interest?

If you’ve decided on a HELOC, the most important step is matching your draw schedule to your contractor’s payment timeline. Each dollar only starts costing you interest when the project actually needs it.

These six steps show how to put a HELOC to work on a phased project.

1. Map Your HELOC Draw Schedule to Your Contractor's Phase Timeline

Get written phase estimates with start dates from your contractor before you make your first draw. Plan each HELOC draw to land when payment is actually due, not weeks ahead.

For a sense of what monthly payments look like at different balances, see our breakdown of a $100K HELOC monthly payment.

2. Draw Only What the Current Phase Requires

Resist the urge to pull the full amount “just in case.” Drawing extra defeats the entire reason a HELOC saves money on phased work. If a phase comes in under budget, leave the unused portion on the line.

3. Ask Your HELOC Lender About Fixed-Rate Conversion on Each Draw

If your lender offers it, you can usually lock a fixed rate on each draw at the time you make it. That removes variable rate risk on dollars already in the project, without forcing you to borrow the full amount upfront.

Confirm conversion fees, minimum amounts that qualify, and how many active fixed locks the lender allows. Don’t assume the option is free.

4. Build a Contingency Buffer Into Your Credit Line, Not Your Draws

Ask to be approved for more than you think you’ll need. Sitting unused credit costs you nothing in most HELOC products (verify any inactivity or annual fees on your disclosure). Tap the buffer only if a real overrun shows up.

5. Pay Down Earlier Draws While Later Phases Are in Progress

If phase one is done and you’re waiting weeks for phase two to start, use that gap to pay down the phase one balance. Lowering what you owe directly reduces how much interest you pay over the life of the project.

6. Keep Documentation of Each Draw and Its Purpose

Track which draw funded which phase, including invoices and dates. This matters for potential tax deductibility of HELOC interest used for home improvements.

Per IRS Publication 936 (2025), HELOC or home equity loan interest is deductible only when funds buy, build, or substantially improve the home that secures the loan. The homeowner must itemize on Schedule A to claim it.

Publication 936 also caps the combined deduction at the first $750,000 of total home loan debt ($375,000 if married filing separately) for debt taken out after December 15, 2017. Talk to your tax preparer about your specific situation before filing.

FAQs

Is a HELOC or home equity loan better for a large renovation?

It depends on your renovation timeline. For phased projects where costs arrive in stages, a HELOC usually costs less because you only pay interest on what you’ve drawn. For a single-phase project that needs all funds at once, a home equity loan can be simpler and gives you a fixed payment from day one. Use the decision framework above to match the product to the shape of your project.

Can you use a HELOC like a construction loan for phased renovation projects?

Yes, you can use a HELOC much like a construction loan by drawing in stages as work progresses. The key differences are that a HELOC doesn’t require lender draw inspections the way most construction loans do. A HELOC also doesn’t convert into a permanent mortgage when the project ends. You stay on the HELOC’s draw and repayment schedule until you pay it off or it matures.

How much equity do you need for a HELOC or HEL for renovation?

Many lenders cap your combined loan-to-value (CLTV) around 80 to 85%, though thresholds vary. In practice, that means you need at least 15 to 20% equity remaining after the new HELOC or home equity loan is in place. CFPB notes that lenders set their own approval requirements rather than working from a single federal threshold. Your specific lender’s CLTV cap and credit requirements will drive what you actually qualify for.

Is HELOC interest tax deductible when used for home renovation?

It can be, but only under specific conditions. Per IRS Publication 936, HELOC and home equity loan interest is deductible when the proceeds are used to buy, build, or substantially improve the home that secures the loan. The combined home mortgage debt limit is $750,000 ($375,000 if married filing separately) for debt taken out after December 15, 2017. You have to itemize on Schedule A to claim the deduction. Talk to a tax preparer about your situation.

What happens to a HELOC if renovation costs go over budget?

A HELOC gives you flexibility to draw more, up to your approved credit limit, if costs rise. A home equity loan amount is fixed at closing, so overruns mean applying for a second loan. This is why building a contingency buffer into your credit line (not your initial draws) is a useful structuring step when you start a phased renovation.