Home Improvement Loans for People with Disabilities

Key Takeaways Home improvements can greatly enhance life for people with disabilities, but high costs often make financing necessary.

Federal loans and grants help make accessibility renovations more affordable.

Some resources are open to all homeowners, while others specifically support people with disabilities.

Yes, home improvement loans for homeowners with disabilities are available. These loans can cover the cost of essential upgrades like ramps, grab bars, wider doorways, or bathroom remodels.

Since most homes aren’t built with accessibility in mind, financing is often necessary to create a safe and functional space. Some loan programs are designed specifically for people with disabilities or veterans, while others are available to everyone regardless of their disability status.

Why accessibility renovations matter

Home modifications can dramatically improve both the independence and safety of individuals with disabilities. For example, a stair lift allows someone to access the second floor without risk of falling, while a roll-in shower or walk-in tub can make daily routines more manageable. Widening doorways or lowering countertops helps ensure every part of the home is usable.

While these upgrades are necessary to maintain quality of life, they also tend to be quite expensive. A basic stair lift starts at $2,500, while a custom stair lift starts at around $11,000. A handicap accessible bathroom remodel costs between $5,600 and $12,000. Many people don’t have this kind of money to spend out-of-pocket, so financing becomes necessary.

Home renovation loan options for homeowners with disabilities There are several loan programs available for people with disabilities that can help cover the cost of accessibility renovations: FHA 203(k) rehab loan: This loan allows you to purchase or refinance a home and roll the cost of accessibility modifications into the mortgage. The loan limits follow standard FHA loan limits, which vary by county.

This loan allows you to purchase or refinance a home and roll the cost of accessibility modifications into the mortgage. The loan limits follow standard FHA loan limits, which vary by county. HUD Title I loan: This home improvement loan doesn’t require significant home equity, making it more accessible for newer homeowners. The loan limits vary depending on the property type, with a maximum of $25,000 for a single-family home.

This home improvement loan doesn’t require significant home equity, making it more accessible for newer homeowners. The loan limits vary depending on the property type, with a maximum of $25,000 for a single-family home. VA SAH: Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grants are available to veterans with a qualifying service-connected disability. In 2025, these grants provide up to $121,812 to buy, build, or change your home. Only 120 veterans or service members qualify for a grant each fiscal year.

Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grants are available to veterans with a qualifying service-connected disability. In 2025, these grants provide up to $121,812 to buy, build, or change your home. Only 120 veterans or service members qualify for a grant each fiscal year. VA SHA grants: Special Home Adaptation (SHA) grants are similar to SAH grants, but they provide up to $24,405 to buy, build, or change your permanent home. And unlike SAH grants, SHA grants don’t cap the number of recipients each fiscal year.

Special Home Adaptation (SHA) grants are similar to SAH grants, but they provide up to $24,405 to buy, build, or change your permanent home. And unlike SAH grants, SHA grants don’t cap the number of recipients each fiscal year. USDA home repair loans: The USDA offers loans for up to $40,000 to very-low-income homeowners who need to repair or improve their homes. These loans come with a 1% fixed interest rate and 20-year repayment terms.

The USDA offers loans for up to $40,000 to very-low-income homeowners who need to repair or improve their homes. These loans come with a 1% fixed interest rate and 20-year repayment terms. Personal loans or HELOCs: If government-backed loans or grants aren’t a fit, you might consider taking out a personal loan or home equity lines of credit instead. These loans can provide flexible financing for disability renovations.

Grants and assistance programs for people with disabilities

In addition to loans, homeowners with disabilities may qualify for grants, which can significantly reduce the cost of accessibility renovations. For example, the USDA provides $10,000 grants to elderly, very-low-income rural homeowners. However, these grants are only available to homeowners age 62 or older who can’t access affordable credit elsewhere.

Many states have housing finance agencies or disability-focused initiatives that provide funding for accessibility renovations. You should check with your state housing authority or local government office to learn what’s available in your area. If those options don’t work, nonprofit organizations can also help fill the gap.

The key difference between loans and grants is repayment – loans must eventually be repaid, while grants are free to anyone who qualifies. That makes grants an excellent option for homeowners who need major modifications but want to avoid taking on debt.

How disability status impacts eligibility

Some loan and grant programs are designed specifically for individuals with disabilities. For example, VA housing grants are reserved for veterans with qualifying service-connected disabilities. Certain state or local housing programs also limit eligibility to individuals with disabilities or their caregivers. They exist to give people with disabilities access to funding for the home modifications they need to live safely and independently.

Other loan programs are open to all homeowners regardless of disability status. However, these programs allow accessibility modifications, so you can use the funds for projects like installing ramps, widening doorways, or modifying bathrooms. Your disability status doesn’t affect your eligibility, but it may influence how you choose to use the funds.

Specialized programs may require you to provide documentation during the application process. This may include proof of disability status from the VA, a physician, or another official source. While the verification process can feel tedious, it ensures the funding goes to homeowners who truly need accessibility-focused improvements.

Steps to secure a home improvement loan

Here are the steps you’ll take to secure financing for accessibility renovations.

1. Assess your home’s needs

Start by evaluating your living space and identifying barriers to mobility or independence. It’s a good idea to think about your current and future needs. For example, you may not need a stair lift now, but planning ahead could prevent another round of renovations in the future. It may be helpful to involve an occupational therapist or accessibility specialist who can suggest modifications for your situation.

2. Get contractor estimates

Once you know which changes you want, contact licensed contractors who have experience with accessibility remodels. These professionals are more likely to be familiar with ADA guidelines and local building codes, ensuring the work meets safety standards. Request written estimates for each project so you can compare costs, and ask whether the contractor has worked with clients using FHA, VA, or USDA loan programs before.

3. Research and compare loan and grant options

Once you understand the costs, you can start exploring your financing options. Look into federal programs like FHA 203(k) loans, HUD Title I loans, or VA housing grants, as well as state and local resources. If you don’t qualify for those programs, compare personal loans or home equity loans as alternatives.

4. Gather documentation and apply

Before applying, collect any necessary paperwork, like proof of income, homeownership documents, and verification of disability status. Having contractor estimates on hand is also important, since many lenders and grant providers will ask for detailed project plans. Don’t be afraid to apply to multiple programs at once, combining a grant with a loan may be the best way to fully cover the renovation costs.

The bottom line

With the right financing, safe and accessible living is within reach for homeowners with disabilities. Accessibility modifications create independence, safety, and comfort for the people who live there. Start by exploring your options, comparing different programs, and taking the first step toward a home that truly works for you.