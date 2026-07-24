The Home You Want Might Not Be on Zillow. Here’s Who’s Hiding It, and Why

Most homes listed by real estate agents are entered into a regional multiple listing service, or MLS, where they can be seen by other agents and distributed to portals like Zillow. But some sellers agree to keep their homes outside that system, limiting who can see them and where they are advertised.

Congress is now asking some of real estate’s biggest players why more listings are moving through those private channels. On July 22, a House Judiciary subcommittee sent letters to the CEOs of Compass and Midwest Real Estate Data, or MRED, the Chicago-area MLS, demanding briefings on their private-listings partnership.

The Washington part of that story will likely grind on for months. The part that matters to buyers is already true: The portal you check every morning may not show you the entire market.

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How Compass and Zillow Ended Up in Court

Compass, the country’s largest brokerage by sales volume, built a three-phase strategy around keeping listings in-house before they hit the open market.

A seller might first offer a home as an office exclusive, meaning the property is visible only to agents and clients within the brokerage. It may then be promoted as a “coming soon” listing through the company’s network or website before eventually being entered into the MLS.

That strategy runs up against the National Association of Realtors’ Clear Cooperation Policy. Under the rule, once an agent publicly markets a property, the listing generally must be submitted to the MLS within one business day. The policy was designed to prevent homes from being publicly advertised while remaining unavailable to agents and buyers outside a private network.

Zillow responded by creating access standards that ban listings from its site if they were publicly marketed but withheld from broad distribution. The company argues that allowing homes to circulate privately fragments the market and makes it harder for buyers to see all their options.

The disagreement escalated in May 2026, when Zillow sued Compass and MRED, one of the nation’s largest MLSs serving the Chicago metro area, in the Northern District of Illinois, alleging the two conspired to threaten Zillow’s access to listings.

Compass fired back procedurally, filing complaints against Zillow’s standards across 26 states, 55 MLSs, and 30 Realtor associations.

As of publication, the court has not ruled on Zillow’s request for a preliminary injunction; a two-day hearing was held in early July, and a decision is pending. An earlier temporary restraining order in May required MRED to restore Zillow’s listing feed while the case proceeds.

In July, NAR published new guidance spelling out what brokers must disclose when a seller chooses an office exclusive or pre-marketing. And on July 22, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust asked Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and MRED CEO Rebecca Jensen for briefings, warning that the partnership “would create a closed information system for certain real estate listings” and had “raised concerns about the information that will be available to consumers and the effect that it could have on housing affordability.”

What Zillow and Compass Each Stand to Gain

Everyone in this fight claims to be protecting consumers. Zillow says buyers are harmed when inventory is divided among separate private networks. Compass says sellers should have more control over how and when their homes are marketed.

Zillow’s business depends on being the place buyers can visit to see nearly every available home, so transparency and keeping its platform comprehensive lead to the same outcome. Compass benefits when buyers need a Compass agent to access listings that are available only inside its network.

Neither company is wrong about the other’s incentives. That makes the dispute useful to watch, but there is little reason for buyers or sellers to root for either side.

What Private Listings Mean for Home Buyers

Let’s start with the assumption most buyers carry: if it’s for sale, it’s on Zillow. For roughly a decade that was close enough to true. Right now it isn’t, and the gap is largest in markets where Compass has heavy agent share.

Why Buyers Can Miss Homes for Sale

A home held as an office exclusive or circulated as a private “coming soon” can be toured, negotiated, and sold without ever producing a portal alert. You won’t know what you didn’t see.

Chicago is the live test case. MRED serves one of the three biggest markets in the country, and its partnership with Compass is exactly what the lawsuit and the congressional letters target. If you’re searching there, some slice of inventory is moving through private channels today.

Why No Agent Has Access to Every Listing

If you’re working with an agent at a large brokerage, the sword cuts both ways. A Compass buyer’s agent can show you Compass private inventory before the public sees it, which is a real advantage.

That same agent has no special window into a rival brokerage’s hidden listings. Nobody has the whole picture anymore. That’s the actual cost of this arms race: not that one company wins, but that complete market visibility stops being something any single search, or any single agent, can give you.

What Private Listings Mean for Home Sellers

If you’re selling, the pitch you may hear is that a private launch offers exclusivity, privacy, and a chance to test your price without the days-on-market clock running.

Those are real benefits in specific situations, and seller privacy is a legitimate interest, not a smokescreen.

The tradeoff is exposure. Fewer eyes on a listing means fewer competing offers.

NAR’s July guidance now requires brokers to walk you through that tradeoff explicitly before you sign an office-exclusive agreement. If the explanation you get is vague, that itself is information.

What to Ask Your Agent About Off-Market Homes

The practical questions sit with your agent, and they’re fair to ask in any interview: How do you surface listings that never reach the portals? What share of your brokerage’s listings start as office exclusives? Will you proactively show me other brokerages’ coming-soon inventory, and how? An agent with a real answer describes a process. An agent without one changes the subject.

What Happens Next in the Zillow-Compass Fight

Nothing about the letters or lawsuits changes what appears on your screen this month. The judge’s ruling means Zillow keeps enforcing its ban during the litigation, Compass keeps its strategy where it legally can, and the subcommittee briefings have no deadline that affects your search.

Developments Buyers Should Watch

Signals worth tracking: rulings in Zillow v. Compass and MRED in the Northern District of Illinois, whether the congressional inquiry expands past two companies, and whether NAR tightens or loosens Clear Cooperation enforcement. Zillow is also defending a Federal Trade Commission antitrust suit over its rental-listings deal with Redfin, so no one at the table arrives with clean hands.

The portal was never the market. It was a very good window onto the market, and the glass is getting smaller while the companies fighting over it each insist they’re washing it for your benefit. Knowing where the walls are is now part of the job of buying a house. The buyers who ask about off-portal inventory will see more homes than the ones who assume the app shows everything. That’s the whole edge, and right now it’s free.