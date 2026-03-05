Key Takeaways A personal loan typically adds a monthly payment, which can increase your DTI and lower the mortgage amount you qualify for.

A personal loan may lower your DTI if it replaces higher monthly payments, such as large credit card minimums.

Before borrowing, compare your current monthly debt to the new payment, especially if you plan to apply for a mortgage soon.

Thinking about taking out a personal loan before buying a home? It’s a smart question to ask, because any new loan can change how lenders view your finances. In most cases, a personal loan adds a monthly payment, which can raise your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) and reduce how much mortgage you qualify for. In some situations, it may lower your DTI if it replaces higher payments, like large credit card minimums. This guide explains how personal loans affect DTI, what lenders actually look at, and how to estimate the impact before you borrow.

In this article. (Skip to...)

How does DTI affect personal loan approval?

Your debt-to-income ratio shows lenders how much of your monthly income goes toward debt payments, helping them determine your ability to take on new loans. A lower DTI indicates more budget flexibility, while a higher DTI suggests tighter cash flow and increased risk. As a result, DTI is central to decisions on personal loans, mortgages, and other credit products.

If your DTI is too high, personal lenders may: Deny the loan.

Approve a smaller loan amount.

Offer a higher interest rate.

Require stronger credit, income, or cash reserves.

Does a personal loan increase your DTI?

A personal loan generally increases your DTI because it adds a fixed monthly payment that lenders include when reviewing your total debt. Any new installment loan raises your debt load unless it replaces existing payments.

Example: How a personal loan can raise your DTI

Here is a simple example of how adding a personal loan affects your existing debts:

Your gross monthly income is $6,000.

Your current monthly debts include a $350 car payment, a $250 student loan, and $200 in credit card minimums.

Your total monthly debt payments are $800, resulting in a DTI of about 13.3%.

You take out a personal loan with a $400 monthly payment that does not replace any existing debt.

Your total monthly debt payments rise to $1,200, increasing your DTI to 20%.

Even if this DTI is acceptable to some lenders, the new loan increases your ratio by nearly seven percentage points, which can impact approval if your DTI was already close to the limit.

When can a personal loan hurt your mortgage approval?

A personal loan can reduce your chances of mortgage approval if it increases your monthly obligations while lenders are assessing your ability to manage a housing payment. Underwriters consider your current DTI, credit score, and recent credit activity, so a new loan may signal higher risk even if used responsibly.

You take out a personal loan while keeping all your existing debts. If the loan adds a new monthly payment without replacing other obligations, your DTI rises immediately, which can lower the mortgage amount you qualify for or trigger stricter underwriting. Your DTI was already borderline before adding the personal loan. Even a $200–$400 monthly payment can push your ratio over lender limits, which may result in a denial, a smaller loan approval, or a higher interest rate. You open a personal loan shortly before applying for a mortgage. Lenders must underwrite based on your current credit profile, so a new loan introduces a hard inquiry, a new account, and a higher required payment all at once. You use a personal loan for expenses that don’t replace existing debt. Borrowing for moving costs, home furnishings, or large purchases increases your monthly obligations without improving your DTI, which weakens your qualifying profile. You choose a short-term personal loan with a high monthly payment. Even if the total loan cost is lower, the higher required payment raises your DTI, and mortgage underwriting focuses on monthly obligations rather than long-term savings.

When can a personal loan help with mortgage qualification?

A personal loan can sometimes strengthen your mortgage application if it lowers your debt-to-income ratio or improves how your debt appears on your credit report.

You consolidate high credit card balances into a single, lower monthly payment. This can reduce the total minimum payments counted in your DTI, which may improve your chances of qualifying. You use the loan to pay down high credit utilization. Lower utilization can support a stronger credit score, which, along with DTI, influences mortgage approval decisions. You replace multiple revolving debts with a single fixed installment payment. A predictable monthly payment is easier for lenders to evaluate than fluctuating credit card balances and minimums.

What experts are saying

Aleksandra Kadzielawski, Realtor® and Housing Market Expert

“Buying a home is often about timing and preparation. Using a personal loan to consolidate debt well before applying for a mortgage can give buyers time to lower their monthly payments and strengthen their financial profile.”

How lenders evaluate a personal loan before a mortgage

Mortgage lenders evaluate how a personal loan affects your DTI, credit score, account age, and the timing of the debt. While a personal loan that lowers monthly payments can improve your DTI, a newly opened loan may reduce your credit score, add a required payment, and signal increased risk. Taking out a personal loan shortly before a mortgage application often creates more risk than benefit, even if the payment is lower.

How soon before a mortgage should you avoid new debt?

Lenders closely review how recently new debt was opened. If you plan to apply for a mortgage within the next few months, a new personal loan can lower your credit score, add a monthly obligation, and prompt additional underwriting review. If your homebuying timeline is a year or more away, there is more time for your credit profile to improve, reducing the risk of a negative impact.

Ready to take the next step before applying for a mortgage?

Review your current monthly debt payments, estimate how a personal loan would affect your DTI, and consider your mortgage timeline before borrowing. A personal loan that replaces higher minimum payments may reduce DTI, but a new loan can also impact your credit score, add a required payment, and prompt closer underwriting review if you apply soon after.

By evaluating the payment, timing, and credit impact in advance, you can determine whether a personal loan will support or complicate your mortgage application.

FAQs about personal loans, DTI, and mortgage approval