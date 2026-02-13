What Are the LTV Requirements for a Second Home HELOC?

Key Takeaways You can get a HELOC on a second home, but lenders typically cap combined loan-to-value ratios at 75%–85%, requiring more equity than a primary residence.

Approval usually requires stronger credit, lower debt-to-income ratios, and clear proof the property is a true second home—not a rental.

Because CLTV limits vary widely by lender, shopping around can significantly affect how much you’re able to borrow and at what rate.

A HELOC on a second home works much like one on your primary residence, but with one key difference: lenders typically cap your combined loan-to-value ratio at 75% to 85% instead of the 85% to 90% you’d see for a main home.

That means you’ll generally need at least 15% to 25% equity in your vacation property to qualify.

Below, we’ll walk through exactly how CLTV limits work, what credit score and income requirements to expect, and how to calculate whether you have enough equity to tap.

What is LTV and why it matters for a home equity line of credit on a second home?

Most lenders cap the combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for a second home HELOC between 75% and 85%. That’s stricter than the 85% to 90% you’d typically see for a primary residence. In practical terms, you’ll likely need at least 15% to 25% equity in your vacation property to qualify, along with a credit score around 700 and a debt-to-income ratio under 43%.

So what exactly are LTV and CLTV? They sound similar, but lenders care much more about one than the other when you’re applying for a HELOC.

LTV (loan-to-value): This compares your current mortgage balance to your home’s value. If your second home is worth $400,000 and you owe $280,000, your LTV is 70%.

This compares your current mortgage balance to your home’s value. If your second home is worth $400,000 and you owe $280,000, your LTV is 70%. CLTV (combined loan-to-value): This is what lenders actually use for HELOC decisions. It adds your existing mortgage balance plus the HELOC amount you want, then divides by the home’s value.

Here’s a quick example. Say you want a $40,000 HELOC on that same $400,000 home with a $280,000 mortgage. Your CLTV would be 80% ($320,000 ÷ $400,000). That would work with many lenders, though you’d be pushing the limit with some banks.

What are typical LTV and CLTV limits for a second home HELOC?

CLTV caps vary quite a bit depending on where you apply. The type of lender matters more than you might think.

Big banks and national lenders

Traditional banks like Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo tend to be conservative with second home HELOCs. Many cap CLTV at 75% to 80%. If you have excellent credit and a strong financial profile, some may stretch a bit higher.

Credit unions

Credit unions often allow CLTV up to 85% on second homes. The catch? You’ll typically need to qualify for membership first, usually based on your employer, where you live, or an organization you belong to.

Online and fintech lenders

Some digital lenders push CLTV limits higher. Better, for instance, advertises limits up to 90% on second homes in certain cases. The trade-off is that qualification requirements tend to be stricter to offset the added risk.

Lender Type Typical CLTV Cap What to Know Big Banks 75%–80% More conservative underwriting Credit Unions 80%–85% Membership required Online Lenders 80%–90% Often stricter credit requirements

How to calculate your combined loan-to-value ratio

Running the numbers yourself before you apply gives you a realistic picture of how much you might be able to borrow.

Follow these three steps to calculate your combined loan-to-value ratio: 1. Determine your home’s current market value Online tools like Zillow or Redfin can give you a rough estimate, though lenders will require a professional appraisal. Looking at recent sales of similar homes in your area helps too. 2. Add up all existing mortgage balances Include your first mortgage plus any existing home equity loan or HELOC already on the property. Your most recent mortgage statement shows your current balance. 3. Divide total debt by home value The formula is straightforward: CLTV = (Current mortgage balance + desired HELOC amount) ÷ Home value. If your second home is worth $500,000, you owe $300,000, and you want a $75,000 HELOC, your CLTV would be 75% ($375,000 ÷ $500,000). That would likely work with most lenders, though you’d be at the upper limit for some banks.

Why HELOC requirements are stricter for second homes than primary residences

Lenders view second homes as riskier than primary residences. The logic is simple: if you hit financial trouble, you’re more likely to keep paying the mortgage on the home where you actually live.

Default patterns: Borrowers historically default on second home loans more often during economic downturns. Lenders respond by requiring more equity and stronger credit profiles.

Borrowers historically default on second home loans more often during economic downturns. Lenders respond by requiring more equity and stronger credit profiles. Occupancy questions: Lenders want to confirm the property is genuinely a second home you use personally, not a rental property in disguise. Investment properties have even tighter requirements.

Lenders want to confirm the property is genuinely a second home you use personally, not a rental property in disguise. Investment properties have even tighter requirements. Market swings: Vacation home markets can be more volatile than primary housing markets. A beachfront condo might lose value faster than a suburban family home during a recession.

All of this explains why CLTV caps run 5% to 10% lower for second homes compared to primary residences.

Credit score, DTI, and other eligibility requirements for a second home HELOC

LTV is just one piece of the puzzle. Lenders look at your whole financial picture.

Credit score minimums

While some lenders advertise minimums around 620, most second home HELOC approvals go to borrowers with scores of 700 or higher. A higher score can also help you qualify for better rates and higher CLTV limits.

Debt-to-income ratio limits

Your DTI compares your total monthly debt payments to your gross monthly income. Most lenders want to see a DTI below 43%, though some prefer 36% or lower. Keep in mind that owning a second home means you’re already carrying two mortgage payments, which can push your DTI higher than you might expect.

Income and employment documentation

Expect to provide pay stubs, W-2s, and tax returns. Self-employed borrowers typically face additional requirements, like two years of business tax returns and profit-and-loss statements.

Property type and occupancy requirements

The lender will verify that your property qualifies as a true second home, meaning you use it for personal purposes at least part of the year. Condos may face extra scrutiny, as the lender will want to confirm the HOA meets warrantability standards.

Second home vs investment property HELOC requirements

It’s easy to mix up second homes and investment properties, but lenders treat them very differently. A second home is a property you use personally for vacations or part-time living. An investment property is one you rent out for income.

Requirement Second Home Investment Property Typical CLTV Cap 75%–85% 65%–75% Minimum Credit Score 680–700 700–720 Cash Reserves 2–6 months 6–12 months Occupancy Personal use required Rental income allowed

If you’re looking for a HELOC on a rental property, fewer lenders offer that product, and the ones that do impose significantly stricter requirements.

Pros and cons of getting a HELOC on a second home

A second home HELOC can be a useful financial tool, but it’s not the right fit for everyone.

Pros

Flexible access to equity: You can draw funds as needed during the draw period and only pay interest on what you actually use.

You can draw funds as needed during the draw period and only pay interest on what you actually use. Lower rates than unsecured debt: Because the loan is secured by your property, interest rates are typically much lower than credit cards or personal loans.

Because the loan is secured by your property, interest rates are typically much lower than credit cards or personal loans. Keep your first mortgage intact: If you locked in a low rate on your primary mortgage, a HELOC lets you access equity without refinancing.

Cons

Stricter qualification: You’ll face higher credit score and equity requirements than you would for a primary home HELOC.

You’ll face higher credit score and equity requirements than you would for a primary home HELOC. Variable rates: Most HELOCs have variable interest rates tied to the prime rate, so your payments can increase if rates rise.

Most HELOCs have variable interest rates tied to the prime rate, so your payments can increase if rates rise. Home as collateral: Your second home secures the loan. If you can’t make payments, you risk foreclosure on that property.

Alternatives to a HELOC if you do not meet LTV requirements

If you don’t qualify for a second home HELOC, you still have options.

Home equity loan on a second home

A home equity loan provides a lump sum at a fixed interest rate rather than a revolving credit line. LTV requirements are often similar to HELOCs, but the fixed rate can provide payment predictability.

Cash-out refinance on your second home

A cash-out refinance replaces your existing mortgage with a new, larger loan. You receive the difference in cash. This may make sense if current rates are competitive with your existing rate, though you’ll pay closing costs on the entire loan amount.

Personal loan

An unsecured personal loan doesn’t require home equity and won’t put your property at risk. However, rates are typically higher, often 8% to 15% or more, and borrowing limits are lower, usually capped around $50,000.

Compare lenders and start your second home HELOC application

While second home HELOC requirements are stricter than for primary residences, many homeowners qualify. The key is understanding where you stand financially and comparing multiple lenders to find one whose guidelines fit your situation.

Because CLTV caps and credit requirements vary so much between lenders, shopping around can make the difference between approval and denial, or between a good rate and a great one.





