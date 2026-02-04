Maximum Jumbo HELOC Limit: How Much Can You Borrow in 2026?

Key Takeaways Jumbo HELOC limits typically range from $500,000 to over $1 million, with specialized lenders offering credit lines up to $5 million for borrowers with substantial equity.

Lenders cap total borrowing at 65% to 85% of your home's value using combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios, which tend to be more conservative for jumbo amounts.

Qualifying for a high-limit HELOC requires excellent credit, low debt levels, and cash reserves—stricter than what you'd face with a standard HELOC.

Jumbo HELOCs let homeowners with high-value properties borrow $500,000 to $5 million against their equity—far beyond what standard home equity lines offer.

But finding a lender willing to extend that kind of credit line, and actually qualifying for it, requires navigating a different set of rules.

This guide breaks down maximum jumbo HELOC limits by lender type, explains how banks calculate your borrowing power, and walks through the qualification requirements you’ll face when applying for a large credit line.

In this article (Skip to...)

What is a jumbo HELOC?

A jumbo HELOC is simply a home equity line of credit that exceeds what most mainstream lenders offer—generally anything above $500,000. Think of it as the “big-ticket” version of a standard HELOC, designed for homeowners sitting on significant equity in high-value properties.

What makes jumbo HELOCs different? Most lenders keep these loans on their own books rather than selling them to investors. That means fewer companies offer them, and the ones that do tend to be national banks with private banking divisions or specialized mortgage lenders.

If your home is worth $1 million or more and you’ve paid down a good chunk of your mortgage, a jumbo HELOC could give you flexible access to a large pool of cash.

How much can you borrow with a jumbo HELOC?

The short answer: it depends on who you ask. While many banks cap standard HELOCs around $400,000 or $500,000, jumbo products can reach $1 million, $2 million, or even $5 million with the right lender and qualifications.

Lender Type Typical Maximum What to Expect National banks $1M to $3M Often require private banking relationship Regional banks and credit unions $500K to $1M May offer lower fees with membership Online lenders $400K to $500K Faster closing, lower maximum limits

National banks

Large national banks tend to offer the highest limits, though there’s often a catch—you may need to work with their private banking or wealth management teams.

Bank of America: Offers HELOCs up to $1 million on primary residences, with lower caps on second homes

Offers HELOCs up to $1 million on primary residences, with lower caps on second homes Wells Fargo: Has historically provided jumbo HELOCs through private banking services

Has historically provided jumbo HELOCs through private banking services Chase: Reserves high-limit options for existing private client customers

The takeaway here is that the biggest limits usually come with relationship requirements. If you already bank with one of these institutions, you’re in a better position to access their jumbo products.

Regional banks and credit unions

Don’t overlook credit unions and regional banks. They sometimes offer competitive jumbo HELOC options with lower fees than the big national players.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Offers HELOCs up to $500,000 for eligible members

Offers HELOCs up to $500,000 for eligible members PenFed Credit Union: Also caps at $500,000 for qualified borrowers

The trade-off is that maximum limits tend to be lower. But if you’re looking for something in the $500,000 range, a credit union could save you money on fees and potentially offer better rates.

Online lenders

Digital-first lenders like Figure have made the HELOC process much faster—sometimes closing in as little as five days. However, their maximum credit lines typically top out around $400,000 to $500,000. If speed and convenience matter more than borrowing power, online lenders are worth considering.

How lenders determine your maximum HELOC amount

Every lender uses a similar formula, though the specific limits vary. Understanding how the math works helps you estimate your borrowing power before you apply.

Four factors drive the calculation:

Home value: Determined by a professional appraisal or automated valuation model

Determined by a professional appraisal or automated valuation model Existing mortgage balance: What you still owe on your first mortgage

What you still owe on your first mortgage CLTV cap: The maximum percentage of your home’s value the lender allows you to borrow against

The maximum percentage of your home’s value the lender allows you to borrow against Your financial profile: Credit score, income, and debt levels can reduce your limit below the CLTV cap

The formula looks like this:

(Home Value × Maximum CLTV) − Current Mortgage Balance = Maximum HELOC Amount Here’s a quick example. Say your home is worth $1.5 million, your lender allows 80% CLTV, and you owe $600,000 on your mortgage: $1,500,000 × 0.80 = $1,200,000

$1,200,000 − $600,000 = $600,000 potential HELOC limit Your actual limit could be lower if your credit or income doesn’t meet the lender’s standards for that amount. Want the full breakdown of how it works? Read our complete guide here.

What is the maximum LTV for a home equity line of credit

Loan-to-value (LTV) and combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios are the gatekeepers here. CLTV includes both your first mortgage and any additional borrowing like a HELOC.

Most lenders set their maximum CLTV between 80% and 85% for standard borrowers. Jumbo HELOCs, however, often come with more conservative limits—sometimes as low as 65% to 70%—because larger loan amounts represent greater risk for the lender.

Primary residence LTV limits

For your main home, you’ll typically find the most generous CLTV caps. Many lenders allow up to 85% for well-qualified borrowers, though jumbo products may cap at 75% to 80%.

Second home LTV limits

Vacation homes and second properties face stricter limits. Bank of America, for instance, caps HELOCs on second homes at $500,000 regardless of how much equity you have. Expect maximum CLTV ratios of 70% to 80% for vacation properties.

Investment property LTV limits

Investment properties have the tightest restrictions. Fewer lenders offer HELOCs on rental properties at all, and those that do typically cap CLTV at 65% to 75%. Finding a jumbo HELOC for an investment property can be challenging.

How to qualify for a jumbo HELOC

Jumbo HELOCs come with qualification requirements that are noticeably stricter than standard home equity products. Lenders take on more risk with larger credit lines, so they look for borrowers with strong financial profiles across several categories.

Minimum credit score

Most jumbo HELOC lenders look for a minimum credit score of 700 to 720, though some may accept scores as low as 680 with other strong factors. Higher scores—740 and above—often unlock better rates and higher borrowing limits.

Maximum debt-to-income ratio

Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio measures how much of your monthly income goes toward debt payments. For jumbo HELOCs, lenders typically want to see a DTI of 43% or lower. Some require 36% or less for the largest credit lines.

Cash reserve requirements

Unlike standard HELOCs, jumbo products often require liquid reserves—money in savings, checking, or investment accounts you could access quickly. Expect lenders to ask for 6 to 12 months of mortgage payments in reserves, sometimes more for credit lines above $1 million.

Income and asset documentation

Jumbo HELOC applications require thorough documentation:

Two years of federal tax returns with all schedules

Recent pay stubs or profit-and-loss statements for self-employed borrowers

Two to three months of bank and investment account statements

Proof of property insurance

Self-employed borrowers may face additional scrutiny, including CPA letters or business tax returns.

How to calculate how much equity line of credit you can get

Before applying, you can estimate your potential borrowing power with a few pieces of information. Running the numbers yourself helps you set realistic expectations.

Step 1: Determine your home’s current market value

Start with a realistic estimate of what your home is worth today. Online tools like Zillow or Redfin provide rough estimates, though lenders will require a professional appraisal for jumbo amounts.

Step 2: Find your current mortgage balance

Check your most recent mortgage statement or log into your lender’s online portal. You want the current principal balance, not the original loan amount.

Step 3: Multiply home value by the lender’s maximum CLTV

If you’re targeting a specific lender, use their published CLTV limit. Otherwise, use 80% as a conservative estimate for jumbo products.

Step 4: Subtract your existing mortgage balance

The result is your estimated maximum HELOC amount—assuming you meet all other qualification requirements. Tip: Run this calculation using both 75% and 85% CLTV to see the range of what different lenders might offer.

What can you use a jumbo HELOC for?

One advantage of HELOCs is that most lenders place no restrictions on how you use the funds. Common uses for jumbo credit lines include:

Major home renovations or additions

Purchasing investment properties

Funding business capital

Paying for education expenses

Consolidating high-interest debt

Because you only pay interest on what you draw, a HELOC can serve as a flexible financial safety net—even if you don’t plan to use the full amount right away.

Alternatives if you cannot get a jumbo HELOC

If you don’t qualify for a jumbo HELOC or can’t find a lender offering the amount you want, several alternatives may help you access your home equity.

Jumbo home equity loan

A home equity loan provides a lump sum with a fixed interest rate and predictable monthly payments. Maximum amounts are similar to jumbo HELOCs, and qualification requirements are comparable. This option works well if you know exactly how much you want to borrow upfront and prefer payment stability.

Cash-out refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your existing mortgage with a new, larger loan—giving you the difference in cash. This approach makes sense if current mortgage rates are close to or below your existing rate. However, if you locked in a low rate in recent years, refinancing may not be cost-effective.

Multiple HELOCs from different lenders

Technically, you can have more than one HELOC on a property. In practice, this is difficult because most lenders won’t accept a third-lien position, and your combined borrowing is still limited by CLTV caps.

How to find the right jumbo HELOC lender

Shopping for a jumbo HELOC requires comparing more than just interest rates. Because these products are less standardized than conventional HELOCs, getting quotes from multiple lenders is especially important.

Maximum credit limits across lender types

CLTV caps for your specific property type

Rate structures (variable-rate vs. fixed-rate conversion options)

Fees including origination, annual, and early closure penalties

Draw period length and repayment term options





FAQs about maximum HELOC loan limits