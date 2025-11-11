Founded in 2020, Agave Home Loans has expanded beyond Arizona, serving homeowners and buyers in more than a dozen states. It specializes in home purchases, refinancing, and home equity loans, offering a fully digital application process supported by licensed loan officers.

Agave Home Loans, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a hybrid mortgage company serving as a broker and direct lender. It connects borrowers with competitive loan options via wholesale partners and also offers in-house lending.

Pros and Cons of Agave Home Loans

Pros of Agave Home Loans:

Licensed in more than 13 states

Operates as both a broker and a lender for more loan options

Fully digital application and closing process

Offers refinancing, purchase, and home equity loans

Cons of Agave Home Loans:

Does not publish mortgage rates online

Fees and rates vary depending on the partner lender

Limited in-person presence outside Arizona

Agave Home Loans mortgage rates

Agave Home Loans’ [current_rate] mortgage rates are labeled as “competitive” on the company’s website, although it does not provide specific rate averages. Since Agave acts as both a lender and a broker, rates may vary depending on which wholesale partner funds the loan. The mortgage rates Agave Home Loans provides depend on factors like your credit score, down payment, and other considerations.

The company states that origination fees usually range from 0.5% to 1% of the loan amount. And total closing costs are generally between 2% and 5%, depending on the loan type and location. Since Agave doesn’t publicly share rate data, it’s best to request a custom quote and compare it with other lenders to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Agave Home Loans Mortgage Review for 2025

Founded in 2019 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Agave Home Loans operates as a mortgage brokerage that connects borrowers with multiple lending partners. The company offers purchase, refinance, and home equity loans, with an emphasis on transparency and borrower education throughout the process. Each applicant works with a dedicated loan officer who provides personalized guidance from application to closing.

This Agave Home Loans review evaluates the lender’s affordability, flexibility, trustworthiness, and customer experience. Agave’s hybrid model offers both in-house and brokered loan options, which gives borrowers more choices and a better chance of finding competitive terms. However, because loan pricing depends on the specific funding partner, interest rates and fees may vary more than with direct lenders. For borrowers who want hands-on support and access to a broader range of loan options, Agave offers a convenient middle ground.

Affordability

According to Agave’s website, origination fees typically range from 0.5% to 1% of the loan amount—about $1,500 to $3,000 on a $300,000 mortgage—which is roughly in line with the national average fee of $2,792. The company also positions itself as a low-cost alternative to larger banks while offering personalized support from loan officers.

Because Agave’s rates depend on its partner network, total costs can vary. Borrowers should request a detailed loan estimate and compare at least three quotes to see how Agave’s pricing stacks up against other non-bank and regional lenders.

Lending flexibility

Agave Home Loans offers conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo loan programs, as well as refinancing and home equity products. It’s licensed to underwrite mortgage loans in Arizona and 13 other states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

Borrowers can choose between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), and programs are available for both first-time buyers and homeowners looking to refinance. Agave’s broker network also provides access to niche loan programs that might not be available through a single lender. Conventional loans typically require a 3% down payment and a minimum credit score of 620. FHA loans require a 3.5% down payment and a credit score of 580, while VA loans allow eligible service members to buy a home with no down payment.

In short, the variety of lending options is one of Agave’s strengths. Its hybrid structure allows borrowers to compare more options in one place. However, availability and pricing depend on which partner lender ultimately funds the loan.

Trustworthiness

Agave Home Loans holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. According to NMLS records, Agave is licensed as both a mortgage broker and lender in multiple states. This licensing setup ensures borrowers work with a regulated mortgage provider, even when it brokers your loan with a partner lender.

Our review did not find any CFPB complaints filed under Agave Home Loans. However, it may be because brokered-loan complaints often appear under the partner lender that funds the loan rather than the brokerage itself.

Online feedback is generally positive, with reviewers noting responsive communication and quick turnaround times. Some reviews mention rate differences at lock when the final lender changes, but overall satisfaction remains high.

Customer experience

Agave Home Loans offers a fully digital experience that lets borrowers apply, upload documents, and track loan progress online. The lender primarily operates out of Phoenix, with most transactions handled remotely. The company’s licensed loan officers provide direct assistance from prequalification through closing.

Borrowers can apply and upload documents online, with standard phone support available. The website offers limited live chat support, but users must provide a phone number to initiate a chat. There is no dedicated mobile app. Customer reviews indicate that borrowers appreciate the responsiveness of Agave’s team. Overall, the customer experience is strong for those who are comfortable navigating online. However, the lack of public rate pages may deter those who prefer to browse anonymously before reaching out to a loan officer.

FAQs about Agave Home Loans

What types of home loans does Agave Home Loans offer? Agave offers conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo loans, as well as refinancing and home equity options. Its hybrid broker-lender model allows it to source programs from multiple lenders. What credit score and down payment do I need to qualify? Exact requirements depend on the loan program and funding partner, but conventional loans typically require a credit score of 620 or higher and a down payment of at least 3%. FHA loans often start at 580 with a 3.5% down payment, and VA loans are available with no down payment for eligible service members. Does Agave Home Loans offer USDA loans? Yes, Agave Home Loans offers USDA loans that finance up to 100% of a home’s value for eligible rural and suburban buyers. These loans help low- to moderate-income borrowers purchase homes in approved areas without a down payment. How can I apply for a mortgage with Agave Home Loans? You can begin the loan application process online by completing a short digital application. According to Agave’s website, loan officers typically reach out within one business day to review details, gather documentation, and provide rate options. What should I know about Agave Home Loans’ rates and fees? According to Agave’s website, origination fees typically range from 0.5% to 1% of the loan amount, while closing costs range from 2% to 5%. Because Agave works with multiple lenders, rates and total costs can vary. Borrowers should request a personalized loan estimate to accurately compare options.

Is Agave Home Loans the best mortgage lender for you?

Agave Home Loans can be a good option for borrowers who want personalized service and access to multiple lenders through a single point of contact. Its hybrid model makes it especially appealing to first-time home buyers, self-employed borrowers, and homeowners looking to compare loan options without managing multiple applications.

While Agave’s availability is limited to select states and it doesn’t publish rates online, its responsive loan officers and broad lender network offer a convenient balance of expertise and guidance. Agave offers borrowers who appreciate personalized support and a simple online process with a reliable path to getting the right home loan.

How The Mortgage Reports scored Agave Home Loans

The Mortgage Reports evaluates and ranks lenders based on four key factors, each weighted to reflect its impact on the borrowing experience.