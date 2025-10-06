Hidden USDA Hotspots of Home Affordability

Mortgages backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) don’t need a down payment and typically serve lower income borrowers.

Places prevalent in USDA loans tend to be hotspots of affordability. But this type of financing isn’t available everywhere or for everyone.

See where USDA mortgages are most popular and if it’s the right home loan for you.

USDA hubs

Established under the Housing Financing Act in 1949 to develop rural parts of the country, USDA loans offer low- to moderate-income home buyers financing with no money down, lower mortgage insurance, and below-market interest rates.

To qualify, borrowers must fall under the income limits and the property must be for primary residency located in an eligible area.

Because of the restrictions around USDA mortgages, they tend to reveal pockets where home buying can cost less. To find them, The Mortgage Reports analyzed 2024 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data down to the county level. We pulled the top 20 U.S. counties by USDA density and volume.

By USDA mortgages per capita, Madison, Missouri led the high density counties at a rate of 3.1 out of every thousand home loans. Stoddard County, Missouri followed at 2.4 then came Clay County, Arkansas at 2.2.

Top U.S. counties for USDA loans (per capita)

The table below shows the top 20 highest rates of USDA loans per capita by county in 2024:

Rank County State Population USDA loan count USDA per 1k Average loan amount 1 Madison Missouri 12665 39 3.079 $139,615 2 Stoddard Missouri 28547 68 2.382 $137,059 3 Clay Arkansas 14399 31 2.153 $99,516 4 Poinsett Arkansas 22740 48 2.111 $137,083 5 Perry Indiana 19218 39 2.029 $147,564 6 Scott Missouri 37967 77 2.028 $138,117 7 St. Francois Missouri 66864 127 1.899 $163,583 8 Ripley Missouri 10755 20 1.860 $132,000 9 Saline Missouri 23177 43 1.855 $141,047 10 Butler Missouri 42166 77 1.826 $140,584 11 Laclede Missouri 36245 65 1.793 $158,385 12 Lawrence Arkansas 16265 29 1.783 $138,448 13 Dyer Tennessee 36681 65 1.772 $164,692 14 Scott Indiana 24468 43 1.757 $178,721 15 Cherokee Kansas 19236 33 1.716 $135,303 16 Boone Arkansas 37896 62 1.636 $159,032 17 Dunklin Missouri 27795 44 1.583 $115,682 18 Greene Arkansas 46182 73 1.581 $150,890 19 Montgomery Indiana 38155 59 1.546 $168,559 20 Johnson Arkansas 25932 40 1.542 $149,250

By total loan count regardless of population, Livingston Parish, Louisiana led all U.S. counties with 196 USDA loans in 2024. Louisiana rounded out the top three with 169 in East Baton Rouge Parish and 168 in Lafayette Parish.

Top U.S. counties for USDA loans (by total loan count)

The table below shows the top 20 highest total USDA loans by county in 2024:

Rank County State USDA loan count Average loan amount 1 Livingston Parish Louisiana 196 $218,929 2 East Baton Rouge Parish Louisiana 169 $218,077 3 Lafayette Parish Louisiana 168 $215,893 4 Bexar Texas 150 $259,400 5 Spartanburg South Carolina 149 $245,134 6 Madison Alabama 142 $264,296 7 Berkeley West Virginia 137 $262,299 8 St. Francois Missouri 128 $163,594 9 Pinal Arizona 127 $283,819 10 Benton Arkansas 109 $257,202 11 Tangipahoa Parish Louisiana 109 $216,468 12 Mobile Alabama 107 $210,701 13 St. Tammany Parish Louisiana 107 $221,822 14 Johnston North Carolina 104 $312,981 15 Calcasieu Parish Louisiana 101 $185,297 16 Yuma Arizona 101 $255,297 17 Franklin Missouri 97 $191,289 18 Rankin Mississippi 91 $233,901 19 Baldwin Alabama 91 $276,868 20 Limestone Alabama 91 $254,011

Applying for a USDA loan

Does a loan with no down payment combined with comparatively lower interest rates and insurance premiums appeal to you? As long as you meet all the requirements, a USDA mortgage could be your cost-effective solution to homeownership.

In order to be eligible, the property must be a single-family, primary residence, located in a rural area. The USDA defines ‘rural’ as places with a population below 10,000 that are “rural in character” or “in open country,” or places with a population below 20,000 not situated in a Metropolitan Statistical Area. (You can visit the USDA’s property eligibility site here.) The property must also meet the minimum safety and accessibility standards.

Additionally, you must be a U.S. resident and typically need a credit score above 640, a steady employment history in the last two years, a debt-to-income ratio below 41%, and an income under 115% of the area median. Notably, borrowers must pay a 1% upfront guarantee fee and 0.35% annual fee, but closing costs can be rolled into the loan amount.

See our full explainer on USDA mortgages here.

USDA loan types

USDA home loans come in a few different sizes and the best fit depends on your situation.

For buying a house, you can decide between USDA Guaranteed or USDA Direct.

The Guaranteed loan is backed by the USDA but goes through a private lender. Borrowers are subject to meeting all the requirements laid out in the section above.

Direct, also called Section 502 Direct Loans, come straight from USDA funding instead of through a lender. This program is more exclusive since it aims at buyers with very low income (less than 80% of the area median) and only applies to homes under 2,000 square feet. It also comes with comparatively lower credit requirements and longer repayment terms (33-to-38 years versus 30 years).

For buying land and building a house or repairing your current one, there are the USDA Construction Loan and USDA Home Improvement Loan, also known as the Single Family Housing Repair Loan and Grant Program.

If a USDA loan isn’t quite for you, other low-to-no down payment alternatives include mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Bottom line on USDA loans

With their borrower-friendly financial terms and looser parameters, USDA can provide a cheaper path to homeownership — as long as you meet the eligibility criteria.

Even with their low interest rates and no down payment requirement, it’s still beneficial to be prepared, learn how to negotiate, and see if you qualify for financial assistance programs.

If you’re ready, reach out to a local mortgage lender who specializes in USDA loans and get started.



