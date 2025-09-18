“Yes In God’s Back Yard” Affordable Housing Bill Gains Steam

Even with inventory rebounding, it’s hard to find a reasonably priced home or rental in today’s marketplace.

But a bill introduced by three senators has the potential to increase the supply of affordable housing. If passed, the Yes in God’s Back Yard (YIGBY) Act would allow for rental properties to be built on currently unused land through federal assistance.

So, how does this bill work and when could it pass?

What the YIGBY bill does

The proposed YIGBY Act would provide institutions of religion and higher education with federal resources to develop affordable rental housing on their unused land.

The legislation — introduced by U.S. senators Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Andy Kim (D-N.J.) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) — would give technical assistance to those organizations as the property owners, as well as local governments to fast-track permitting, and create $50 million in annual grants to communities that remove the zoning barriers to development.

“More Americans need housing that can fit their budgets,” said Senator Kim in a press release. “By building out this support and unlocking opportunity for our local faith-based groups and colleges, we can help build new paths to more affordable homes for more families, and on land already available in our communities.”

The release also states the United Church of Christ, Lutheran Services in America, LeadingAge, True Ground Housing Partners, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation endorsed the bill.

“Too many families are getting priced out of their communities because of the skyrocketing cost of housing,” said Senator Warner. “If we want to make housing more affordable, we need to get creative and take advantage of opportunities that already exist. The YIGBY Act is about breaking down barriers and giving faith communities and colleges the support they need to put their land to work creating safe, affordable homes.”

This matters to home buyers and renters because if passed, these changes could help kickstart construction of new affordable rental units on previously-unused-but-already-owned land.

While this type of housing may not be what you’re looking for, more housing means less competition and potential for price inflation through scarcity. Rent affordability and home buying affordability go hand-in-hand, so a boost to the affordable rental supply helps both. It could also help build community, with housing that would very likely serve the teachers and other essential workers of the area. A rising tide lifts all boats.

As of September 2025, this bill is circulating through congress and needs to pass both House and Senate before it can be considered to be signed into law.

The bottom line

The Yes In God’s Back Yard Act won’t fix the housing market outright, but it’s a potential step in the right direction and one that would hopefully help address the need for affordable homes.

If passed, the YIGBY bill could bring more housing to markets, stabilize local prices, and give people more affordable options.

Whether you’re a prospective home buyer making $50K or $150K, get yourself prepared. You can also typically save money by negotiating your mortgage rate and clear the upfront financial barrier by applying for help with a down payment or closing costs.