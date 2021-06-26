Caliber mortgage rates

Caliber’s mortgage rates are not especially low on average.

However, average rates account for all sorts of borrowers, and your own interest rate could be lower.

Buyers with excellent credit could stand to get a great deal from Caliber. The only way to know how good a rate you qualify for is to request a quote.

Average mortgage rates at major lenders

Caliber Home Loans Rocket Mortgage Wells Fargo Freedom Mortgage Average 30-Year Interest Rate, 20201 3.25% 3.20% 3.62% 2.92% Median Total Loan Costs, 2020 $4,150 $4,610 $3,370 $3,340 Median Origination Fee, 2020 $1,300 $2,950 $1,280 $0

Average rate and fee data sourced from public rate and fee records required by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).

Caliber Home Loans review for 2021

What are the benefits of using Caliber for a home purchase or refinance? Here are some key ones:

Wide range of loan options — Whatever type of loan you need, you’re likely to find it here Personal service — Great for those who like to deal with people Good technology — Under-the-hood IT means your loan can be processed quickly, sometimes within 10 business days Options for first-time home buyers — Works with some down payment assistance programs and borrowers with moderate credit

But, as always, there are some drawbacks, too.

A big one is that you can’t compare Caliber mortgage rates at a glance.

There are no advertised rates online, and you need to create an account and fill out an application before you have any idea of what your interest rate will be.

In addition, Caliber requires a minimum credit score of at least 620 — even for FHA loans. Many lenders will start at 580 for those. So if your credit is on the low end, this might not be the ideal lender for you.

Working with Caliber Home Loans

After creating an account, Caliber gives you the option to apply for a mortgage online. You can upload documents to the web portal and even track your application via a mobile app.

Anyone who likes dealing with real people may enjoy working with a Caliber loan consultant.

That person should guide you through the entire process, from selecting the best loan for your needs, through preapproval, the application process, and closing.

Caliber also has state-of-the-art underwriting technologies, which it says “enables us to take eligible borrowers from application to closing in record time — as little as 10 business days*.”

However, that *asterisk is important. Because it leads to a warning that not all loans are appropriate for accelerated digital delivery.

Caliber says, “Processing and closing times vary depending on the nature and complexity of the transaction.”

Borrowers with a troubled credit history or self-employed income, for example, often require manual underwriting that can lengthen the processing time.

Still, many are appropriate for expedited closing, and that’s an impressive level of service.

Caliber Home Loans customer service reviews

Caliber gets solid customer service reviews across the board.

The company receives fewer than 1 complaint per 100 customers, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). And it was middle of the road in J.D. Power’s most recent Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study.

Average reviews across online forums give Caliber Home Loans a respectable 4.63 out of 5.

Customer service reviews at major lenders

CFPB Complaints, 20204 Complaints per 100 Mortgages, 20205 J.D. Power Satisfaction Score, 20206 Caliber Home Loans 77 0.02 828/1,000 Rocket Mortgage 391 0.03 883/1,000 Wells Fargo 554 0.05 840/1,000 Freedom Mortgage 288 0.04 817/1,000

Mortgage loan products at Caliber

Caliber has an exceptionally broad range of both conventional and government-backed mortgage products. There are plenty of options whether you want to buy a new home or refinance one you already own.

Conventional loan options:

Conventional loans — Not backed by the federal government and often best for those with strong finances and good credit (620+)

— Not backed by the federal government and often best for those with strong finances and good credit (620+) Freddie Mac’s Home Possible — Minimum 3% down payment

— Minimum 3% down payment Fannie Mae’s HomeReady — Also as little as 3% down

— Also as little as 3% down Homestyle Renovation — When you need financial flexibility to buy and build or refurbish a home

— When you need financial flexibility to buy and build or refurbish a home Jumbo loan — When you want to borrow more than conforming loan limits allow: up to $2.5 million

— When you want to borrow more than conforming loan limits allow: up to $2.5 million Jumbo interest-only adjustable-rate mortgage — Again, borrow up to $2.5 million but have ultralow monthly payments from the start. But you won’t be reducing the amount you owe every month

— Again, borrow up to $2.5 million but have ultralow monthly payments from the start. But you won’t be reducing the amount you owe every month Relief Refinance — Refinance to a lower rate or monthly payment

Government-backed loan options:

FHA loans — Down payments as low as 3.5% and opportunities for borrowers with imperfect credit scores

— Down payments as low as 3.5% and opportunities for borrowers with imperfect credit scores FHA 203(k) rehab loan — One loan that covers both the purchase and renovation of a home

— One loan that covers both the purchase and renovation of a home VA loans — As little as $0 down. But only for eligible groups, including veterans and active-duty service members

— As little as $0 down. But only for eligible groups, including veterans and active-duty service members USDA loans — Another zero-down loan. The home has to be in a USDA-designated rural or suburban area and the borrower must have a low or median income for the area

— Another zero-down loan. The home has to be in a USDA-designated rural or suburban area and the borrower must have a low or median income for the area FHA streamline refinance — No cash-out but allows you to refinance with minimum fuss, perhaps without an appraisal. You must be current with your mortgage payments

— No cash-out but allows you to refinance with minimum fuss, perhaps without an appraisal. You must be current with your mortgage payments VA streamline refinance (IRRRL) — Like the FHA streamline but for VA loans

Not many lenders offer such a variety of types of mortgages.

Where can I get a home loan with Caliber?

You can begin your mortgage application process online. But very soon you’ll be talking to a loan officer, or “loan consultant,” as Caliber calls them.

You can also call to begin that process or to schedule a face-to-face meeting with someone in a branch.

According to NMLS, Caliber Home Loans currently has brick-and-mortar branches in most states, including:

AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, and WV

That said, homeowners in those states without branches are still welcome to use Caliber, as it’s licensed in all 50 states. They’ll just need to apply online or over the phone instead of in-person.

That shouldn’t be too much trouble, as Caliber’s technology is reputedly as advanced as many end-to-end online lenders.

Is Caliber the best mortgage lender for you?

Caliber Home Loans is a strong mortgage lender in many regards. It offers every major type of home loan. And it’s flexible in helping borrowers qualify with modest credit scores and down payments starting at 3%.

However, many lenders offer similar benefits. So be sure to compare mortgage rates from more than one company before settling on the lender you’ll use.