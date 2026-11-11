HELOCHELOC Rates by State: Rates in the 10 Largest States

HELOC Rates by State: Rates in the 10 Largest States

Written by on Nov 11, 2026
5 min read

Key Takeaways

  • Published HELOC starting rates in the 10 largest states ran from 6.00% to 7.25% APR in October and November 2026 for well-qualified borrowers.
  • The lowest dated rates we found: 6.00% at Robins Financial CU in Middle Georgia (Oct. 14, 2026) and 6.49% at Third Federal in Ohio and A+ FCU in Texas.
  • The Mortgage Reports’ Home Equity Gap Index ranks Texas No. 1 for untapped home equity: 42.5% of its homes are equity-rich, but lenders made just 11 HELOCs per 10,000 homes.

As of November 2026, lenders that publish HELOC rates in the 10 largest states advertise starting rates of about 6.00% to 7.25% APR for borrowers with strong credit and at least 20% to 30% equity. The lowest dated figures we verified were Robins Financial Credit Union in Middle Georgia at 6.00% (prime minus 1%, as of Oct. 14, 2026), and Third Federal in Ohio and A+ Federal Credit Union in Texas at 6.49%. Most lines are priced off the WSJ prime rate, 7.00% on Nov. 10, 2026, so your state matters less than your credit score, equity and lender.

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HELOC rates by state

Each row is a rate published by a lender that lends in that state, with the date and assumptions the lender gives. These are starting rates, not offers. Your rate depends on your credit, equity, property and lender.

StateLenderPublished HELOC rateDateAssumptions
CaliforniaSchoolsFirst FCU7.000%–10.500% APR (Rate Advantage); standard variable as low as 6.500% after a 4.25% six-month promoNov. 10, 2026720 score, 70% LTV; California property only
TexasA+ FCUAs low as 6.490%Nov. 4, 2026$50,000 line, 70% CLTV, score 760+, first-lien HELOC
TexasTexans CUAs low as 7.00% APRSept. 29, 2026Depends on credit, collateral and amount
FloridaFirst Florida CU7.00%–11.50% variable APR after a 4.99% 12-month intro (prime plus 0% to 4.50%)No date on rates (prime cited as of Sept. 17, 2026)Florida owner-occupied homes; $10,000–$250,000 lines
New YorkThe Summit FCU7.00%–7.50% APR at 85% LTV, by line size; 7.75% at 95% LTVNov. 1–15, 2026New York 1–4 family homes; lower rate for lines over $50,000
New YorkFirst New York FCUPrime + 0.00% (7.00%) at 80% CLTV after a 3.49% 13-month introPrime as of Nov. 1, 2026Primary residence; $50,000 minimum line
PennsylvaniaPSECU7.00% APR up to 80% LTV; 7.50% above 80% to 90%Nov. 10, 2026Excellent credit
IllinoisAlliant CUVariable as low as 6.75% APR after a 3.99% six-month introNo date on pageLends in Illinois; up to 85% LTV
OhioThird Federal6.490% APR (prime minus 0.51%)Nov. 10, 2026Sample for Cuyahoga County
GeorgiaRobins Financial CUPrime minus 1%, currently 6.00%Oct. 14, 2026Middle Georgia; up to 95% LTV
North CarolinaState Employees’ CU6.25%–7.25% variableNo date on pageVaries by credit score, collateral and terms
MichiganUniversity of Michigan CU7.00%–13.25% APR (footnote: as low as 6.75%)No date on pageMichigan property only

Rows marked “no date” were live on the lender’s site when we checked on Nov. 10, 2026, but the lender does not date them. For how these compare with mortgage rates, see our HELOC rates vs. mortgage rates comparison.

Compare HELOC offers in your state

The Mortgage Reports’ Home Equity Gap Index: How these states use their home equity

Texas has the widest gap in the country between home equity and HELOC use: 42.5% of mortgaged homes there are equity-rich, but lenders made just 11 HELOCs per 10,000 homes, according to The Mortgage Reports’ 2026 Home Equity Gap Index. Texas’s constitutional limits on home equity borrowing are a big reason. Ohio and North Carolina sit at the other end, among the states where homeowners use HELOCs most.

StateEquity-rich homes (The Mortgage Reports Gap Index)HELOCs per 10,000 homes (The Mortgage Reports Gap Index)Index finding (The Mortgage Reports Gap Index)
Texas42.5%11No. 1 for untapped equity
Florida43.2%44No. 9 for untapped equity
Ohio40.5%85No. 4 for HELOC use
North Carolina42.1%83No. 7 for HELOC use

The index ranks the 10 states with the most and least untapped equity; California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Georgia and Michigan fell outside both lists. Nationally, the average approved HELOC credit limit was $135,570 in 2025 HMDA data. Source: The Mortgage Reports 2026 Home Equity Gap Index, built from ATTOM Q1 2026 equity data and 2025 HMDA HELOC originations.

National lenders available in most states

Big lenders often quote one national starting rate and adjust by ZIP code once you apply. Their published figures as of our check:

LenderPublished rateDateNotes
U.S. Bank6.70%–11.10% variable APRNov. 9, 2026Higher with score below 730, LTV above 60% or line under $50,000
FigureAs low as 7.10% APRNov. 10, 2026Assumptions not shown on rate page
Navy Federal CUAs low as 7.250% APRChecked Nov. 10, 2026750 FICO, 70% HLTV; not available in Texas
PNC7.31%–13.10% variable APR after 5.74% introIntro through Nov. 30, 2026 applicationsAvailability varies by location; Texas max LTV 80%
See how much home equity you could borrow

State rules that affect HELOCs

Texas

Texas allowed home equity lending only after a 1997 constitutional amendment, and it still sets limits other large states do not. Lender disclosures from Amplify Credit Union and A+ FCU describe them:

  • Total liens cannot exceed 80% of your home’s value.
  • Each HELOC advance must be at least $4,000.
  • You must wait at least 12 days after applying or receiving the required notice before closing.
  • Certain fees are capped at 2% of the loan amount (appraisal, survey and some title costs excluded).
  • Only one such loan can be secured by your home at a time, and closing must take place at a lender, title company or attorney’s office.

Randolph-Brooks FCU adds that Texas home equity loans and HELOCs are for primary residences only. Some lenders set their own Texas limits on top: Figure requires a $35,000 first draw and first-lien position in Texas, and Navy Federal does not offer HELOCs there. Read more in our guide to Texas home equity loans and HELOCs.

New York, Florida and Georgia taxes

First New York FCU says New York State mortgage tax applies to its fixed-rate HELOC and is paid by the borrower, while it pays the tax on its variable line unless you close within three years. PNC notes a recordation tax in New York and Georgia, and Alliant says Florida, Georgia and New York, among others, may charge state-specific taxes.

Listed homes and state pricing adjustments

A Homebridge wholesale rate sheet (Aug. 24, 2026) bars HELOCs on homes listed for sale in the past 60 days in several states, including Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. A LoanStream sheet (Sept. 2, 2026) adds up to 0.30 point to Texas rates and 0.45 point to New York rates where applicable.

Why HELOC rates differ by state

The index is national: almost every lender here uses WSJ prime. What differs is which lenders serve your area, their margins, and state costs such as mortgage taxes and Texas limits. Many of the lowest rates come from credit unions that only lend in one state or region, such as SchoolsFirst (California), UMCU (Michigan) and Robins (Middle Georgia).

Starting rates also assume a strong borrower. A+ FCU’s 6.49% assumes a 760+ score and 70% CLTV; SchoolsFirst’s range assumes 720 and 70%. A lower score or more borrowing moves you up the range.

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How we got these numbers

We checked lender websites on Nov. 10, 2026 for the 10 most populous states and recorded each published HELOC rate with the date and assumptions the lender states. We used only lenders that lend in that state. We did not average across lenders, because their assumptions differ. Prime is from Bankrate’s WSJ prime page, updated Nov. 10, 2026.

FAQ

The lowest dated rate we found was 6.00% (prime minus 1%) at Robins Financial CU in Middle Georgia as of Oct. 14, 2026. Rates depend more on your credit and equity than on your state.
A+ FCU advertised 6.490% as of Nov. 4, 2026 for a 760+ score, 70% CLTV and a $50,000 first-lien line. Texans CU advertised 7.00% as of Sept. 29, 2026.
SchoolsFirst FCU listed 7.000% to 10.500% APR on Nov. 10, 2026 for its Rate Advantage HELOC, assuming a 720 score and 70% LTV.
Your total liens, including the HELOC, cannot exceed 80% of your home’s value, and each draw must be at least $4,000.
Yes, most variable HELOCs equal the WSJ prime rate plus or minus a margin. Prime was 7.00% on Nov. 10, 2026.

Sources: Bankrate (WSJ prime rate), SchoolsFirst FCU, A+ FCU, Texans CU, First Florida CU, The Summit FCU, First New York FCU, PSECU, Alliant CU, Third Federal, Robins Financial CU, State Employees’ CU, University of Michigan CU, U.S. Bank, Figure, Figure (Texas), Navy Federal CU, PNC, Amplify CU, Randolph-Brooks FCU, Homebridge Wholesale, LoanStream Wholesale.

Alex Lange
Authored By: Alex Lange
The Mortgage Reports contributor
Alex Lange is the CEO of Full Beaker, a financial media and lead generation company serving the mortgage, housing, and consumer finance industries. He has over 20 years of experience in mortgage finance, real estate, and PropTech, working closely with lenders and housing platforms on market analysis and consumer behavior. Alex is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) and Certified Foresight Practitioner. His writing focuses on housing affordability, retirement policy, mortgage products, and long-term household financial outcomes. NMLS #2694188

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