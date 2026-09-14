Reverse Mortgage vs. HELOC: The Real Fees and Closing Costs Compared

Key Takeaways A reverse mortgage (HECM) usually costs more upfront, while a HELOC has lower upfront costs but adds a monthly payment.

Comparing sticker price alone is misleading; total cost over the time you hold the loan is what actually decides which is cheaper.

The reverse mortgage’s higher upfront cost can be worth it if you plan to stay long-term and want to avoid monthly payments.

You’ve probably heard that reverse mortgages are loaded with fees and that a HELOC is the cheaper way to tap your equity. A reverse mortgage usually does cost more upfront, but a HELOC comes with required monthly payments, and if your income can’t comfortably cover them, the “cheaper” loan can end up costing you more. This guide breaks down the actual fees on both products, line by line, and gives you a way to judge total cost for your own situation.

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Why upfront cost alone can't tell you which is cheaper

The instinctive comparison goes like this: reverse mortgages have huge fees, HELOCs are cheap, so a HELOC wins. The fee difference is often real, but that comparison is incomplete.

The real number to compare is total cost of ownership: upfront fees, plus ongoing fees, plus the interest that accrues over the years you actually hold the loan, plus the cost and risk of any required monthly payments. A loan with low closing costs can still be the more expensive choice once you add years of payments and interest.

Two variables tend to flip the answer. The first is how long you stay: upfront costs spread across a long stay cost less per year than the same costs across a short one. The second is whether you can make a monthly payment. A HELOC requires one; a reverse mortgage does not. If you can’t comfortably make that payment, a loan that looked cheaper on paper can become the expensive one.

Reverse mortgage (HECM) fees and closing costs, line by line

A Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) is the most common reverse mortgage, insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and available only to homeowners 62 and older, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Here is what it typically costs, and what each fee pays for.

Fee What it covers Typical basis (varies by lender) Origination fee The lender’s cost to process and underwrite the loan Paid to the lender; $6,000 or less per the CFPB. HUD/FHA rules structure it as 2% of the first $200,000 of home value plus 1% of the amount above, with a minimum around $2,500 and a $6,000 cap. Lenders may charge less. Initial mortgage insurance premium (MIP) FHA insurance that guarantees you receive your expected loan advances; supports the loan’s non-recourse protection Paid to the FHA at closing. Under current HUD rules, 2% of the home’s maximum claim amount, per HUD. Annual mortgage insurance premium (MIP) Ongoing FHA insurance 0.5% of the outstanding loan balance, per the CFPB, added to the balance over time. Third-party closing costs Real estate closing services Appraisal, title search, surveys, inspections, recording fees, mortgage taxes, and credit checks, paid to third parties. Amounts vary by home and location. HUD-mandated counseling Required session with a HUD-approved reverse mortgage counselor before the loan HUD-approved agencies may charge a reasonable fee, but cannot charge you if you can’t afford it. Servicing fee The lender’s cost to send statements, distribute proceeds, and confirm you meet loan requirements May or may not be charged; added to the balance if it is. Interest The cost of borrowing Accrues and is added to the loan balance each month rather than paid monthly.

The origination fee is capped: the CFPB states HECM origination fees are "$6,000 or less.” HUD and FHA rules set the structure behind that cap, generally 2% of the first $200,000 of your home’s value plus 1% of the amount above, subject to that $6,000 ceiling. A lender can charge less, so compare.

The mortgage insurance premium is really the price of the product’s central protection. A HECM is a non-recourse loan, which means neither you nor your heirs owe more than the home is worth when the loan is repaid, even if the balance has grown past the home’s value. There is an initial MIP paid to the FHA at closing (under current HUD rules, 2% of the home’s maximum claim amount) and an annual MIP the CFPB puts at 0.5% of the outstanding balance, accruing over time.

Counseling is required before closing and exists to protect you. HUD-approved agencies walk through your eligibility, the costs, the risks, and the alternatives. They can charge a reasonable fee but must waive it if you can’t afford it.

One trade-off: the CFPB notes you can pay most upfront costs in cash or roll them into the loan. Rolling them in means no money at closing, but it leaves you less to spend from the proceeds, and those financed costs then accrue interest and grow along with the balance.

HELOC fees and closing costs, line by line

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is an open-end line you can borrow against repeatedly, up to your credit limit, during the draw period. Its upfront costs are often lower than a reverse mortgage’s, but it carries an obligation a reverse mortgage doesn’t: monthly payments. The HELOC fees below are structured to match the reverse mortgage table above.

Fee What it covers Notes (varies by lender) Application fee The cost of applying for the HELOC Charged under some plans, per the CFPB. Closing costs (origination, appraisal, title, etc.) Opening the account The CFPB lists origination, appraisal, title, or other closing-cost fees among what a lender might charge when you open the account. Often lower than a reverse mortgage’s. Inactivity fee A charge for not using the line Charged under some plans. Annual or membership fee A charge for each year you hold the HELOC Charged under some plans. Cancellation (early-closure) fee Terminating the HELOC early The CFPB notes this is usually charged within the first two or three years. Conversion fee Converting part of your balance from a variable to a fixed rate Charged under some plans. Required monthly payments Repaying what you borrow Many HELOCs have minimum monthly payments during the draw period; payments are often significantly higher once you enter the repayment period.

The lower upfront cost is real. But the defining feature of a HELOC, and the one that matters most for the total-cost comparison, is the payment schedule. According to the CFPB, you can generally borrow during a draw period that could last around 10 years, with minimum monthly payments based on your current balance. When the draw period ends, you enter repayment, and payments are often significantly higher. In some cases you may have to repay the whole amount as soon as repayment begins. HELOCs also usually carry a variable rate, so your payment can change month to month.

You’ll also see “no closing cost” HELOC offers. Those can be legitimate, but the cost usually shows up elsewhere, whether in a higher rate, an early-closure fee if you pay off or cancel within the first few years, or an annual fee. Read the disclosures for what the lender can charge before and after you open the line.

One more point the CFPB makes plainly: only consider a HELOC if you’re confident you can keep up with the payments. If you fall behind or can’t repay on schedule, you could lose your home. For a borrower on a fixed income, the repayment-period payment reset is the risk to weigh most carefully.

Side-by-side: total cost of ownership, not just closing costs

The two products are lined up below across the costs that matter over the life of the loan.

Reverse mortgage (HECM) HELOC Upfront costs Generally higher: origination (up to $6,000), initial FHA MIP, third-party closing costs, counseling Generally lower: application and closing-cost fees; some marketed as “no closing cost” Ongoing fees Annual MIP (0.5% of balance), possible servicing fee, accruing interest added to the balance Possible annual/inactivity fees, accruing interest Required monthly payments None required, but you must keep paying property taxes, homeowners insurance, and upkeep Yes: minimum payments during the draw period, often significantly higher in repayment Interest treatment Added to the loan balance each month; balance rises over time Charged on what you borrow; usually a variable rate Equity impact Equity decreases over time as the balance grows Equity is reduced by what you borrow; can be rebuilt as you repay Eligibility Homeowners 62+, home as principal residence, owned outright or low balance Generally based on income and credit rather than age

Sources: CFPB reverse mortgage costs, CFPB HELOC basics, CFPB HECM eligibility.

The table points to a break-even idea. A reverse mortgage’s higher upfront cost gets spread over however long you hold the loan. Stay a long time and that cost is divided across many years; move in a short window and the same cost lands hard per year, which makes a reverse mortgage an expensive way to borrow for a short stay.

For a HELOC, cash flow may matter more than total cost. Its payments are ongoing, and for someone with little or no income to cover them, that money has to come from somewhere, often from borrowing more or drawing down savings. A required payment you can’t comfortably afford is an affordability problem that a reverse mortgage’s larger upfront hit avoids: the reverse mortgage removes the required monthly mortgage payment; the HELOC keeps it.

Consider two illustrative situations (examples, not quoted figures). A homeowner who plans to age in place for 10 or more years and has limited monthly income may find a reverse mortgage’s upfront cost spreads thin and that having no required payment protects their cash flow. A homeowner who might move within a few years, and who has reliable income to make payments, may find a HELOC’s lower upfront cost is the better fit precisely because they won’t hold the loan long enough for a reverse mortgage’s fees to spread out.

One more difference: with either product, the balance you carry reduces the equity you or your heirs keep. With a reverse mortgage, the balance is designed to rise over time, so plan around the equity you want to preserve.

When the reverse mortgage's upfront hit is worth it — and when a HELOC wins

Neither product is universally better. The right one depends on your income, your timeline, how much equity you want to protect, and whether you qualify. Both can be the wrong choice in the wrong circumstances.

A reverse mortgage may fit when you:

Are 62 or older and plan to stay in the home long-term.

Have limited monthly income and want to eliminate a required loan payment.

Are funding ongoing aging-in-place needs rather than a single one-time cost.

Value protecting current cash flow over preserving the maximum amount of home equity.

A HELOC may fit when you:

Have reliable income to comfortably make the monthly payments.

Have a shorter time horizon in the home.

Want to preserve more of your equity.

Are covering a one-time or short-term repair cost.

With a reverse mortgage, you still have to pay property taxes, homeowners insurance, and (where applicable) flood insurance, and keep the home in good condition. The CFPB is explicit that falling behind can put the loan in default and lead to foreclosure. It also affects what your heirs inherit. HUD-approved counseling is a required, useful step to pressure-test the decision with someone whose job is to explain the costs and alternatives, not sell you the loan.

Questions to ask yourself before deciding:

How long do I realistically expect to stay in this home?

Can I comfortably afford a monthly payment, now and if it resets higher later?

How much equity do I want to leave to my heirs or keep for a future move?

Am I 62 or older, and does my home meet the program’s requirements?

Have I run the numbers with a HUD-approved counselor and, if helpful, a licensed financial professional?

This is a decision aid, not personalized financial, legal, or tax advice. Because fee structures and situations vary, a HUD-approved reverse mortgage counselor and/or a licensed professional can help you model the real total cost for your own numbers.

FAQ

Are reverse mortgage closing costs really higher than a HELOC's?

Generally, yes. A reverse mortgage typically carries higher upfront costs, driven mainly by the origination fee (up to $6,000 per the CFPB), the initial FHA mortgage insurance premium, and third-party closing costs, while HELOC closing costs are often lower. But higher upfront cost doesn’t automatically mean more expensive overall. The right comparison is total cost over the years you’ll hold the loan, including a HELOC’s required monthly payments.

Can I roll reverse mortgage fees into the loan instead of paying cash?

Usually. The CFPB says you can pay most upfront reverse mortgage costs in cash or use money from the loan itself, so you don’t have to bring cash to closing. The trade-off is that financing those costs leaves you less to spend from your loan proceeds, and the financed amount then accrues interest and grows along with the rest of your balance.

Does a HELOC have monthly payments and a reverse mortgage doesn't?

That’s the defining difference. A HELOC requires monthly payments, often a minimum during the draw period and significantly higher payments once you enter repayment, per the CFPB. A reverse mortgage doesn’t require monthly mortgage payments, but you’re still responsible for property taxes, homeowners insurance, and upkeep, and failing to keep up with those can lead to default.

How long do I need to stay in my home for a reverse mortgage to be worth the upfront cost?

There’s no single number, because it depends on your fees, your loan, and your situation. The logic is straightforward: a longer stay spreads the higher upfront cost across more years, while a short stay makes it expensive on a per-year basis. A HUD-approved counselor can help you run the break-even for your own numbers rather than relying on a rule of thumb.

Who is eligible for a reverse mortgage vs. a HELOC?

A HECM is available only to homeowners 62 and older, and it’s based on your home equity, with the home as your principal residence, owned outright or with a low balance you can pay off at closing, according to the CFPB. A HELOC generally depends on your income and credit rather than your age. If you’re under 62, a reverse mortgage isn’t an option, and a HELOC or home equity loan may be the route to your equity.