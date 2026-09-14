Can a Reverse Mortgage Pay Off Your Mortgage AND Fund Home Modifications?

Key Takeaways A reverse mortgage pays off your existing mortgage first; any remaining proceeds can go toward home modifications like a walk-in shower or ramp.

How much you can access depends mainly on your age, home value, and interest rates, so results vary widely by borrower.

“No monthly payment” still requires you to pay property taxes, insurance, and maintenance, and drawing equity now leaves less for heirs.

You still carry a mortgage payment, and the house needs changes: a walk-in shower, a ramp, wider doorways so you can keep living there safely. The question is whether a reverse mortgage can pay off the mortgage you already have and still leave money for those modifications.

A reverse mortgage first pays off your existing loan, and if enough proceeds remain, the rest can go toward modifications. How much is left depends on your age, your home’s value, and current interest rates.

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How a Reverse Mortgage Pays Off Your Existing Mortgage First

You don’t need to own your home free and clear to get a reverse mortgage, but any existing mortgage has to be cleared as part of the deal. With a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), the most common type, insured by the FHA and available to homeowners 62 and older, the loan proceeds are used to pay off your existing balance at or before closing.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, you either own your home outright or have a low enough balance to pay it off at closing, and you can use reverse mortgage money to do that. It’s a required step, not an optional one.

Once that mortgage is gone, so is the required monthly principal-and-interest payment. Removing that payment frees up room in a fixed retirement budget.

Whatever proceeds remain after the payoff and closing costs are yours to use, and modifications are a valid use. You can typically take that money as a lump sum, a line of credit, or scheduled monthly payments, per the CFPB.

If your existing balance is large relative to what the reverse mortgage makes available, little or nothing may be left over. The leftover amount depends on how much you owe versus how much you can access, so calculate it for your situation.

For a broader look at how these loans work, see our reverse mortgage guide, and for more on clearing an existing loan this way, our article on eliminating your existing home loan with a reverse mortgage.

Using the Remaining Funds for Home Modifications and Aging in Place

If proceeds remain after the payoff, HECM funds generally carry no restriction on how you spend them, so aging-in-place modifications are one of many possible uses. Common projects include:

Entry: wheelchair ramps, no-step entries, lever-style door handles

Bathroom: walk-in showers or tubs, grab bars, comfort-height toilets

Stairs: stair lifts, sturdier railings

Whole-home safety: wider doorways, improved lighting, and monitoring or smart-home safety devices

These are illustrative. A reverse mortgage isn’t designed specifically for renovations, and there’s no requirement to spend the money on the house at all.

How you take the money can match how you plan to spend it. A lump sum fits one large project you want to complete now. A line of credit tends to suit modifications you expect to make in phases, since you draw only what you need and pay interest only on what you’ve actually drawn, according to the CFPB. If you’ll renovate the bathroom this year and address the stairs later, a line of credit lets you avoid borrowing for the second project before you start it.

Modifications aren’t the same as required repairs. Your home has to meet the program’s property standards, and if it doesn’t, the CFPB notes your lender will tell you what repairs are needed before you can get the loan. Those required repairs can sometimes be handled through the loan, but that’s a condition of approval, separate from the optional accessibility upgrades you choose to make.

For more on the upgrades themselves, see our guides on aging-in-place home modifications and using a reverse mortgage for home improvements.

How Much Can You Get, and Why Age Drives the Payout

The payout is not a flat percentage of your home’s value that’s the same for everyone. The amount you can borrow is set by a figure called the principal limit factor (PLF), essentially the percentage of your home’s eligible value the program will lend, determined when you close.

Three things drive that number, per the CFPB:

Driver Effect on how much you can get Age of the youngest borrower Older generally means more. If there is a co-borrower or eligible non-borrowing spouse, the calculation uses the younger age. Home value A higher-value home can support a larger amount, but only up to the FHA’s maximum claim amount, which caps how much home value counts. Interest rate A lower expected rate generally means you can access more; a higher rate means less.

Age works differently here than with most loans. With most borrowing, being older is a disadvantage; with a reverse mortgage it’s usually the opposite, because the loan is expected to be outstanding for a shorter period. Less projected interest accrues over the life of the loan, leaving a larger share of equity available to borrow up front.

That’s also why waiting can increase the payout: a 62-year-old who holds off a few years may qualify for a higher percentage later. But waiting isn’t automatically right. If you need modifications now to stay safe in your home, acting can outweigh a larger future payout. That trade-off is personal, and a good question to raise with a specialist and a counselor.

Keep in mind the figure the PLF produces is the gross amount. It gets reduced by the payoff of your existing mortgage, the mortgage insurance premium, origination and other closing costs, and any funds set aside for property charges. What’s left is the money actually available for modifications or anything else.

Because the exact percentages, rate figures, and the FHA maximum claim amount change from year to year, this article keeps them out of the body on purpose. Current figures should come from a licensed specialist or HUD’s published tables for the year you apply. For related detail, see our HECM loan limits and reverse mortgage requirements articles.

What "No Monthly Payment" Really Means

Removing your monthly mortgage payment is real, but it doesn’t remove your ongoing costs, and a reverse mortgage isn’t free money. The CFPB is direct: interest and fees are added to the loan balance each month, so the amount you owe goes up over time, not down, and your home equity decreases as the balance grows.

You also remain responsible for the property itself. According to the CFPB, a HECM borrower has three ongoing responsibilities:

Pay property charges on time , property taxes, homeowners insurance, and flood insurance where it applies.

Keep the home in good repair. Your lender or servicer can require repairs, and you generally have 60 days to start them after being notified.

Live in the home as your principal residence.

Falling short on any of these can lead to default and, ultimately, foreclosure. Missing property taxes or insurance is one common way borrowers fall into default, which is why lenders assess up front whether you can cover these charges, and in some cases set aside part of the proceeds to pay them, according to the CFPB.

The loan generally becomes due when the last borrower dies, sells the home, or permanently moves out. The CFPB spells out the residence rules: if you’re away more than six months for non-medical reasons, or more than 12 consecutive months in a healthcare facility such as a nursing home or assisted living, with no co-borrower living in the home, the home is no longer your principal residence and the loan must be repaid.

There are protections for a spouse not on the loan. Under current rules, an eligible non-borrowing spouse may be able to stay in the home after the borrowing spouse dies or moves out, provided the loan’s requirements continue to be met. A younger non-borrowing spouse also affects the math, since the payout calculation uses the younger age. Confirm how your specific household is treated before you commit.

For more on eligibility and obligations, see our reverse mortgage requirements article.

Weighing the Trade-Offs: Equity, Heirs, and Alternatives

Because the balance grows over time, your home equity shrinks over the life of the loan, and that affects what your heirs inherit. When the loan comes due, heirs typically can repay the balance and keep the home, or sell it and keep whatever equity remains after the loan is paid off. A reverse mortgage doesn’t take the house from your family, but it does reduce the equity that passes to them, a real trade-off to weigh.

The upfront costs are real too. Origination fees, closing costs, and the mortgage insurance premium reduce your net proceeds, which is one more reason the amount left for modifications is smaller than the gross figure the PLF suggests.

A reverse mortgage isn’t the only way to fund aging-in-place changes. The CFPB points to several alternatives:

Home equity loan or HELOC , often a cheaper way to borrow against equity, but these usually carry monthly payments and depend on your income and credit to qualify.

Cash-out refinance , can restructure your existing mortgage, though it means keeping (or restarting) a monthly payment, which matters more the closer you are to retirement.

Government and nonprofit assistance , state and local programs can help with home repairs and property taxes, and your local Area Agency on Aging can point you to help; the CFPB directs homeowners to the Eldercare Locator at eldercare.acl.gov or (800) 677-1116 to find the nearest agency.

Roughly speaking, a reverse mortgage tends to fit a homeowner who wants to eliminate a monthly payment and stay long term without the income qualification a HELOC or cash-out refinance uses, though the lender still assesses your ability to cover taxes, insurance, and upkeep. A HELOC or cash-out refinance may serve someone who can handle a monthly payment and wants to preserve more equity, and assistance programs may cover specific repairs without adding debt at all. The right choice depends on your situation.

For a deeper comparison, see our reverse mortgage guide and our home equity options comparison.

How to Take the Next Step

Two next steps stand out: counseling and a personalized estimate.

First, counseling. HUD-approved counseling is required before closing on a HECM, and the CFPB lists it among the loan’s requirements. A counselor walks through your eligibility, the financial implications, and the alternatives, with no obligation to proceed. Treat it as a benefit, not a hurdle.

Second, a real number. A licensed reverse mortgage specialist can produce a personalized estimate based on your exact age, home value, existing balance, and current rates. That estimate is the only way to know whether enough will remain after payoff to fund your modifications; the general mechanics here can’t tell you your specific number.

To make both conversations productive, have a few details ready:

Your age (and your spouse’s, if applicable)

An estimate of your home’s current value

Your current mortgage balance

A rough list of the modifications you are considering, so you can gauge whether the leftover proceeds would cover them

For eligibility specifics and what to expect, see our reverse mortgage requirements article and the full reverse mortgage guide.

FAQ

Do I have to own my home outright to use a reverse mortgage to pay off my mortgage?

No. You can still have a mortgage balance, but you need enough equity that the reverse mortgage can pay off what you owe at or before closing, and you can use the reverse mortgage funds to do it, according to the CFPB. The larger your existing balance, the less is likely to remain for other uses. Exactly how much equity you need depends on your age, home value, and rates, so a specialist’s estimate is the way to confirm your situation.

Am I too young at 62, or too old, to benefit?

62 is generally the minimum age for a HECM. Being older is usually an advantage, not a disadvantage: older borrowers generally qualify for a larger payout because the loan is expected to be outstanding for a shorter time. There is no upper age limit that disqualifies you, and the specific percentages vary by year and by rate, so confirm your number with a specialist.

Can I use the money for anything, or only for home modifications?

HECM proceeds generally have no restriction on how you use them, so home modifications are just one of many possible uses. After your existing mortgage and closing costs are covered, any remaining funds can go toward modifications, everyday expenses, or other needs. The amount left over depends on your specific numbers.

What happens to my house and my heirs when the loan comes due?

The loan generally becomes due when the last borrower dies, sells the home, or permanently moves out, including moving to a healthcare facility beyond the allowed time, per the CFPB. At that point heirs typically can repay the balance and keep the home, or sell it and keep any remaining equity after the loan is paid off. Because the balance grows over time, there is generally less equity left than with a home you owned outright.

Is a reverse mortgage better than a HELOC or cash-out refinance for funding modifications?

There is no universal winner; it depends on your situation. A reverse mortgage removes the monthly mortgage payment but reduces equity over time and requires you to be 62 or older. A HELOC or cash-out refinance can preserve more equity but usually comes with a monthly payment and depends on your income and credit to qualify. Compare them based on your cash flow, your age, and how much equity you want to protect, ideally with a professional who can run your numbers.