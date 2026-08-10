Waiting for Mortgage Rates to Drop? What the Jobs Report Actually Changed at the Fed

Mortgage rates are at their highest level in about a year. A weaker-than-expected July jobs report may have reduced the odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, but that does not mean rate cuts are coming.

For homebuyers, the takeaway is simple: the jobs report removed some risk of rates moving higher, but it did not create a clear path to lower mortgage rates.

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How the July Jobs Report Changed the Fed Rate Outlook

Freddie Mac’s weekly survey, released August 6, put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 6.69%, with the 15-year fixed at 6.01%. Our daily mortgage rate tracker showed averages kept climbing through midweek, reaching the highest reading since the end of July 2025.

Rates have been moving higher since late February, when the start of the U.S. war in Iran pushed oil prices up and, with them, expectations for future inflation. Those inflation concerns matter because they affect both Fed policy and the longer-term bond yields that help determine mortgage rates.

What Is the Jobs Report?

The jobs report is a monthly snapshot of the U.S. labor market from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It tracks several measures of the economy, including:

How many jobs employers added or lost

The unemployment rate

Wage growth

The Fed watches these numbers closely. A strong job market can contribute to inflation pressure, while a weakening labor market can give the Fed more reason to hold rates steady or eventually cut them.

The July jobs report showed hiring came in well below expectations. That quickly changed what investors thought the Fed might do next.

Traders on Kalshi, a prediction market where people bet real money on outcomes, now price roughly a 65% chance the Fed holds rates steady in September.

Before the report, the live debate under Fed Chair Kevin Warsh was whether the central bank would raise rates in September to fight inflation. The Fed’s rate-setting group, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), has kept its target range at 3.5% to 3.75% all year, with no moves in 2026.

The weak jobs report made a September rate hike less likely. But it did not make a rate cut likely.

What the Jobs Report Means for Mortgage Rates and Borrowers

A Fed decision to hold rates steady does not automatically mean mortgage rates will fall.

The federal funds rate is a short-term interest rate. Mortgage rates are influenced more heavily by longer-term bond yields and what investors expect inflation and the economy to look like in the years ahead. That means inflation data, oil prices, and economic reports can move mortgage rates even when the Fed does nothing. The Fed could hold rates steady in September while 30-year mortgage rates remain close to 7%.

With that mechanism in mind, let’s take a look at three situations consumers might find themselves in right now.

If You’re Waiting for Mortgage Rates Below 6%

Major housing forecasters are not expecting mortgage rates to fall below 6% this year. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the industry’s main trade group, forecasts the 30-year rate averaging about 6.5% for the rest of 2026. Fannie Mae, the government-sponsored company that buys most U.S. mortgages, projects roughly 6.4%.

Rates could fall faster if the economy weakens significantly, but current forecasts do not point to sub-6% rates in 2026. So, if you’re waiting to buy solely because you expect rates to fall into the 5% range, keep in mind that the major forecasters are not currently predicting that outcome.

If Your Mortgage Rate Lock Expires Soon

A rate lock is your lender’s commitment to honor a quoted rate for a set window, usually 30 to 60 days. The next few weeks are a genuinely volatile stretch for anyone whose window closes inside them.

The July Consumer Price Index (CPI), the government’s main inflation gauge, arrives Wednesday, August 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics release schedule, and the Fed meets in September.

Either event can move rates in both directions within days, and a surprise inflation reading can shift them by double-digit basis points (a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point).

If your rate lock expires around those dates, ask your lender how much an extension would cost and compare that with the risk of rates moving higher.

If You Bought When Mortgage Rates Were Above 7.5%

Homeowners with mortgage rates above 7.5% may already have a reason to look at refinancing.

On a $400,000 loan, principal and interest run about $2,866 a month at 7.75%, versus roughly $2,578 at the current 6.69% survey average. That’s a difference of around $288 a month.

Whether refinancing makes sense depends on how much you could save, how much the refinance would cost, and how long you expect to keep the loan. For example, if refinancing costs $6,000 and saves you about $288 per month, it would take roughly 21 months to recover those costs. Actual costs and savings vary by borrower, loan terms, and closing costs.

Mortgage rates do not have to return to historic lows for refinancing to make financial sense.

What Could Move Mortgage Rates Next

Several upcoming economic signals could push mortgage rates higher or lower over the next few months.

August 12, 8:30 a.m. ET: July CPI

A cooler reading strengthens the case for a Fed hold and could take some pressure off mortgage rates. A hot reading revives the hike conversation and likely pushes rates the other way.

The September FOMC meeting

The Fed’s September meeting will provide more clues about how officials see both inflation and the labor market. Markets will read the statement and press conference for whether the committee treats July’s jobs miss as a blip or a turn.

Oil prices

The war-driven channel feeding inflation expectations since February. If oil keeps climbing, long-term rates have a headwind no Fed hold can fix.

Future Jobs Reports

If the labor market keeps deteriorating report after report, the Fed could be forced toward cuts sooner than any forecaster expects. But one weak jobs report is not enough to establish a trend.

The August jobs report will provide another clue about whether hiring is actually slowing or whether July was an unusually weak month.

Buyers should make plans based on today’s rates rather than assuming a Fed cut will bring mortgage rates down soon.

Bottom Line: A Fed Hold Does Not Mean Lower Mortgage Rates

The July jobs report made a September Fed rate hike less likely, but it did not make a rate cut likely.

Mortgage rates are still being shaped by inflation expectations, oil prices, bond yields, and incoming economic data.

For now, major housing forecasts suggest buyers should plan around mortgage rates in roughly the 6.5% to 7% range.

If rates fall further, that can improve your options. But your homebuying or refinancing decision should still work at today’s rates rather than depend on a major drop later this year.