Mortgage Rates Are Near 6.6% and Half the Fed Wants a Hike: What the July Meeting Means for You

If you spent the spring waiting for mortgage rates to fall, you already know how that went. The average 30-year fixed is back up to 6.55%, half of the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee wants to raise rates before year-end, and the Fed meets July 28-29. The question is no longer when the cuts arrive: it’s what to do if they don’t.

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Why the Fed May Keep Interest Rates Higher

The Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, is the group inside the Federal Reserve that sets the federal funds rate, the benchmark short-term interest rate that influences borrowing costs across the economy. It meets July 28-29, and markets are pricing a hold at the current 3.50% to 3.75% range as the most likely outcome.

The expected decision isn’t the story, though. The split behind it is. Minutes from the June 16-17 meeting show a committee cut straight down the middle: half of the 18 policymakers favored holding or cutting rates, and the other half favored at least one hike before the end of 2026. That is not a group preparing to ease.

The reason is inflation. The consumer price index, or CPI, which tracks what households pay for goods and services, ran 4.2% year over year in May. Core PCE, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index with food and energy stripped out and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, ran 3.4%. The target for both is 2%. June’s CPI reading came in cooler than expected, which eased the pressure for an immediate hike, but one soft month doesn’t close a gap that size. The Fed has erased two rate cuts it had penciled in for 2026, and some analysts now argue the next move is up.

Freddie Mac’s weekly survey put the average 30-year fixed at 6.55% for the week of July 16, up from 6.49% the week before, and Bankrate’s daily average reached 6.61% on July 22. A move of 12 basis points (a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point) sounds small, but the direction is what matters.

One misconception worth clearing before it costs you money: the Fed does not set mortgage rates. Fixed mortgage rates follow the bond market, which trades on expectations about inflation and future Fed policy rather than on the announced number. So a “hold” on July 29 is not a promise that your quoted rate stays put. If the statement or the press conference sounds hike-friendly, mortgage rates can climb within days, no actual hike required.

How Higher Mortgage Rates Affect Borrowers

If you paused your home search to wait for cuts, waiting has carried a price. Rates rose instead of falling, and the median existing-home price hit a record $440,600 in June, per the National Association of Realtors. The rate move alone is modest: on a $400,000 loan, the jump from 6.49% to 6.61% adds about $32 a month in principal and interest, roughly $2,557 versus $2,526. The larger cost of waiting has been price, not rate, and no committee meeting reverses a record median.

If your rate lock expires near July 29. A rate lock is a lender’s commitment to hold your quoted rate for a set window, usually 30 to 60 days. Locks expiring around the meeting carry genuine two-way risk: a dovish surprise (language leaning toward cuts) could let you float into something better, while a hawkish tone (language leaning toward higher rates) could push rates up within days. Three things worth knowing before the 28th, not after: the exact date your lock expires, what an extension would cost, and whether your lender offers a float-down option if rates drop.

If you’re holding a 7%+ loan from 2023 or 2024, the refinance math is narrow but not dead. Moving from, say, 7.5% into the mid-6s can still clear a break-even test depending on your balance and closing costs, and that arithmetic is worth running. Holding out for a dramatic drop is a different bet, and the committee just showed you the odds: two expected 2026 cuts are gone, and half the members want to move the other way.

If you’re renting and running the buy math, elevated rates are not the whole board. Inventory has improved to 4.6 months of supply nationally, and June sales fell 2.4% from May. Sellers have less leverage than the record price suggests, which means what you can’t win on rate you can sometimes win on price or concessions. For scale: 20% down on that median $440,600 home means financing about $352,000, which pencils out near $2,240 a month in principal and interest at 6.55%.

What to Watch After the July Fed Meeting

This is a non-SEP meeting, meaning no updated economic projections and no dot plot, the chart showing where each policymaker expects rates to go. The words carry all the weight. Watch three things: how the statement describes inflation, whether any member dissents in favor of a hike (a formal dissent would confirm the hawks are gaining ground), and the tone of the press conference.

After that, the next CPI release becomes the biggest single input into whether the hike camp grows or shrinks.

If you’re floating a rate or timing a lock, the practical signals are Freddie Mac’s weekly survey for the trend and daily averages like Bankrate’s for the turbulence. None of this tells you what to choose. It’s the dashboard for making your own call with current information instead of last year’s forecast.

Should You Wait for Mortgage Rates to Fall?

The era of waiting for rate cuts is on hold, and the Fed’s own minutes say the risk now tilts up, not down. Plans built on mid-6s rates can survive a surprise in either direction. Plans built on a return to 5% now require half the Fed to be wrong.