New Data Shows Where Gen Z Is Buying Homes

Key Takeaways Everything's bigger in Texas: The Lone Star State led in loan volume for three mortgage types for homebuyers under 25 years old.

The Lone Star State led in loan volume for three mortgage types for homebuyers under 25 years old. USDA rules the South: the Southeastern quadrant of the U.S. accounts for the most USDA loans.

the Southeastern quadrant of the U.S. accounts for the most USDA loans. Conventional mortgages big in Midwest, Northeast: The highest shares of conventional loans came in Wisconsin, New York, and others.

The highest shares of conventional loans came in Wisconsin, New York, and others. FHA leads in Southwest: FHA loans have the most popularity across the desert and mountain west states.

Despite the uphill affordability battle, Generation Z still finds ways to become homeowners.

To uncover where the age demographic has the most success and the loan types they’re using, The Mortgage Reports analyzed the latest Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data.

Gen Z homebuyers

Much ado has been made about the difficulties faced by many younger home buyers. While the false narrative of exorbitant latte-and-avocado-toast-spending grabs headlines, wages have not kept up with property values for decades. It’s resulted in later generations controlling less wealth than preceding ones during the same times in their lives, in a comparatively more expensive world.

Despite the challenges, a little over 232,000 under-25 home buyers took out a mortgage in 2024, according to The Mortgage Reports analysis of the latest HMDA data.

The research showed what states under-25-year-old homebuyers flocked to in 2024 and what loan types they used. While the analyzed 2024 HMDA data exclusively covers Gen Z it doesn’t cover the entire demographic, cutting off the eldest two years (those born in 1997 and 1998).

Strongholds for conventional Gen Z borrowers

Due to their wide availability among lenders, conventional loans are the most popular with all borrowers. This held true with last year’s under-25 borrowers as well, with the data showing 61.4% (142,434) took out a conventional mortgage.

Broken down by conventional loan percentage, the nation’s capital topped the list with a 90.84% conventional share. Wisconsin’s 86.52% and Minnesota’s 83.14% came next. The chart below shows the full top-10:

Top 10 States by Conventional Loan Percentage

Note: This chart highlights the top 10 states with the highest share of conventional loans originated for borrowers under 25 years old. Washington, D.C. leads the list, with over 90% of young buyers using conventional financing, followed by Wisconsin and Minnesota. The data suggests that younger borrowers in these states may have stronger credit profiles or higher incomes, allowing them to qualify for conventional loans over government-backed options like FHA.

By volume, Texas led the country with 9,394 conventional loans, followed by 9,047 in Ohio, and 7,641 in Michigan. Below is the full top-10:

State Total Conventional Loans In-State Conventional Loan % % of U.S. Conventional Loans Texas 9,394 44.45% 6.60% Ohio 9,047 74.39% 6.35% Michigan 7,641 81.84% 5.36% Indiana 7,364 72.03% 5.17% Illinois 6,830 78.12% 4.80% Pennsylvania 6,226 76.02% 4.37% Florida 6,133 48.42% 4.31% North Carolina 5,290 57.35% 3.71% Minnesota 5,177 83.14% 3.63% Wisconsin 4,981 86.52% 3.50%

See our full guide to conventional loans here.

Gen Z FHA mortgage hotspots

With more lenient underwriting requirements and lower down payment requirement, mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) can be especially attractive to first-time home buyers.

In 2024, 26.32% (61,088) of under-25 borrowers got an FHA-backed home loan.

Arizona led all states with a 44.13% FHA loan percentage, just edging out 44.03% in Nevada and 42.91% in Texas. The chart below shows the top-10:

Top 10 States by FHA Loan Percentage

Note: This chart shows the top 10 states with the highest share of FHA loans originated for borrowers under 25 years old. Arizona tops the list, with more than 44% of young buyers using FHA financing, followed closely by Nevada and Texas. The data suggests that FHA loans play a crucial role in helping Gen Z homeowners enter the market, especially in states where affordability remains a key concern.

By total count, Texas paced the country with 9,069 FHA loans, overshadowing 4,750 in Florida and 2,704 in California. Below is the full top-10:

State Total FHA Loans In-State FHA Loan % % of U.S. FHA Loans Texas 9,069 42.91% 14.85% Florida 4,750 37.50% 7.78% California 2,704 32.67% 4.43% Arizona 2,675 44.13% 4.38% Georgia 2,390 31.71% 3.91% Ohio 2,211 18.18% 3.62% Indiana 2,092 20.46% 3.42% Tennessee 2,025 30.14% 3.31% Alabama 1,925 32.60% 3.15% North Carolina 1,743 18.90% 2.85%

See our FHA loan guide here.

Bases for Gen Z VA mortgages

Backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VA mortgages are designed to help active-duty military personnel, veterans and certain other groups become homeowners at a more affordable cost.

An 8.86% share (20,552) of under-25 home buyers got a VA loan in 2024.

Hawaii, while low in overall volume, led the U.S. with a 49.03% VA loan percentage. Alaska came next with 30.52% and Virginia took third place at 26.78%. The chart below shows the top-10:

Top 10 States by VA Loan Percentage

Note: This chart reflects VA loan usage specifically among borrowers under age 25. The data shows where young service members and veterans use VA financing most often, with Hawaii, Alaska, and Virginia leading by a wide margin. Percentages represent the share of in-state mortgage originations that were VA loans for borrowers under 25, not overall statewide loan activity.

Everything really is bigger in Texas, including its 2,285 VA loan count. North Carolina and Virginia followed with 1,990 and 1,755 VA loans, respectively. Below is the full top-10:

State Total VA Loans In-State VA Loan % % of U.S. VA Loans Texas 2,285 10.81% 11.12% North Carolina 1,990 21.57% 9.68% Virginia 1,755 26.78% 8.54% Florida 1,669 13.18% 8.12% Georgia 1,232 16.35% 5.99% California 878 10.61% 4.27% South Carolina 813 14.70% 3.96% Tennessee 626 9.32% 3.05% Colorado 606 13.72% 2.95% Ohio 567 4.66% 2.76%

See our VA loan guide here.

Gen Z USDA loan outposts

Mortgages backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture help people buy a home in rural and suburban areas. While restricted to certain geographies, they have no down payment requirement and easier qualifications to meet.

In 2024, 3.45% (8,009) of under-25 mortgage borrowers got a USDA home loan.

Louisiana led all states with a 14.32% USDA loan percentage. A 13.03% share in Arkansas and 10.24% in Mississippi rounded out the top three. The chart below shows the full top-10:

Top 10 States by USDA Loan Percentage

Note: This chart reflects USDA loan usage specifically among borrowers under age 25. The data highlights where young homebuyers rely most heavily on USDA financing, with states like Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi showing the highest share of in-state USDA loan originations for this age group. These percentages represent only USDA loans closed for borrowers under 25, not overall statewide loan activity.

By overall count, Missouri produced the most USDA loans for under-25-year-old home buyers with 632 in 2024. The Show-Me State beat Louisiana’s 592 and Tennessee’s 482. Below is the top-10:

State Total USDA Loans In-State USDA Loan % % of U.S. USDA Loans Missouri 632 8.58% 7.89% Louisiana 592 14.32% 7.39% Tennessee 482 7.17% 6.02% Alabama 471 7.98% 5.88% Arkansas 432 13.03% 5.39% Indiana 426 4.17% 5.32% Texas 385 1.82% 4.81% Ohio 336 2.76% 4.20% Kentucky 323 6.13% 4.03% Pennsylvania 304 3.71% 3.80%

See our USDA loan guide here.

The bottom line

Affordability puts up roadblocks for many potential young home buyers. To help themselves and boost their chances, first-time borrowers should be prepared, learn how to negotiate, heed expert advice, and look into financial assistance programs.

If you’re ready to begin your path to homeownership, reach out to a local mortgage lender to figure out the best loan type for you and get started.